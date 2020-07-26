Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/07/2020 17:37:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Planning for an energy-rich future

27/07/2020    16:25 GMT+7

Thanks to the government’s recent mechanisms on renewable energy, Vietnam is doing all it can to facilitate further attraction of the private sector.

1501p5 planning for an energy rich future
Planning for an energy-rich future, illustration photo/ Shutterstock

How do you estimate the potential of Vietnam’s renewable energy and what is the proportion of renewable and new energy sources in the future?

Vietnam has good potential for developing renewable energy (RE). As per a study on wind energy potential research conducted by the German International Cooperation Agency in 2017, Vietnam has an onshore wind power potential of about 25-50 gigawatts. The potential for developing wind power in this country is much greater if taking into account offshore areas. In addition, many areas in Vietnam have an average solar potential ranging from 4.5-5.5 kilowatt hours per square metre.

Studies evaluating the potential of renewable energies show that Vietnam could develop about 8,000 megawatts of small hydroelectricity, 20,000MW of wind power, 3,000MW of biomass power, and 35,000MW of solar power by 2030.

The rate and structure of our country’s renewable energy source has been clearly determined. Up to now, the total capacity of renewable energy sources (biomass, wind, and solar power alone) accounts for 10 per cent of the total system capacity. However, electricity output only accounts for about 2 per cent of total electricity production.

Among that, there are nine wind power projects connected to the grid with total capacity of 440MW in operation; 91 large-scale solar power projects with a capacity of about 4,500MW; and about 20,000 rooftop solar power systems with total capacity of about 300MW in operation.

In order to promote maximum exploitation and use of domestic renewable energy sources, the government set targets for RE developments to also gradually increase the proportion of renewable energy in national energy production and consumption towards sustainable development.

The Politburo’s Resolution No.55 NQ/TW dated February 11 on the country’s development strategy for energy over the next 10 years and with a vision towards 2045 sets high priority on fast and sustainable energy development, aiming to increase share of renewable energy sources in total primary energy production to 15-20 per cent by 2030, and 25-30 per cent by 2045.

How is the current status of development and what will the MoIT do to promote private sector development in the power sector?

Encouraging and creating favourable conditions for all economic sectors, especially the private sector, to participate in the development of the energy sector is a huge policy of the Party and the state.

This sector has a significant contribution to make for the power sector. For example, build-operate-transfer projects are large and important ventures that have been invested in by non-state enterprises, contributing to reduce the burden on arranging capital for state-owned enterprises and ensuring power supply for socio-economic development.

In recent years, the development of renewable energy has also grown strongly, attracting large capital sources by the private sector.

In the coming time, the development of RE will grow even stronger. This means that it needs mechanisms and policies to encourage more private investment.

From experience of attracting investment capital from non-state economic sectors, the most important policy is the price signal to attract private funding. When an investor sees a guaranteed price that recovers costs and is profitable, they will invest.

 

Thus, the tax mechanism and policy to ensure the price signal is also a problem that the MoIT has recently studied and advised the government as well as proposed mechanisms and policies to develop renewable energy sources.

Vietnam has developed renewable energy, mainly solar and wind power, through FiTs and it is suitable for all newly-developed countries, when the renewable energy market still has untapped potential.

Currently, the price of renewable energy and technology changes quickly so the mechanism for fixed prices will only apply in the fixed period. As Vietnam’s RE market has matured, there will be appropriate mechanisms, such as bidding, to ensure competition, transparency, and fairness as well as efficiency for both the government, businesses, and residents.

What are challenges and tasks for Vietnam’s RE development to ensure power security and a green path?

Resolution 55 identified that the Vietnamese energy sector has developed quite strongly recently, but it still pointed out that it faces challenges to ensure energy security. One of the challenges is that Vietnam has become increasingly dependent on imported fuel.

This change is going to impact the security of energy supply but can be reduced through increased energy efficiency and by exploiting domestic sources. Additionally, Vietnam’s industrial infrastructure is still limited.

For example, in the current transmission grid, if we develop stronger renewable energy, it remains to be seen if Vietnam’s electricity transmission system can meet the requirements.

Recognising these challenges, the MoIT has identified and proposed many solutions to ensure energy security and power supply. These solutions focus on ensuring energy projects to meet schedules as planned and supplementing the planning as well as mechanisms and policies to develop renewable energy to reduce dependence on imported fuels and protect the environment.

In parallel with promoting renewable and clean energy sources, the MoIT has also implemented a series of solutions for efficient use of energy and promoting modern and reliable infrastructure for the energy industry.

The overall planning will also include the energy sector, the planning of infrastructure, the national petroleum supply reserve, and the development strategy of Vietnam’s coal industry as it is necessary to amend the laws on electricity and petroleum, develop a law on renewable energy development, and complete the legal framework as well as formulate a planning strategy.

Nguyen Van Binh - Head, Central Economic Commission

1501p5 planning for an energy rich future

After more than 30 years of innovation and success, we can be confident and assert that the local energy industry has greatly contributed to the nation’s rejuvenation.

Vietnam is evolving with qualitative alterations, requiring the energy sector to attain fresh advances.

Resolution 55 includes two meaningful points. The first is to assure firm national energy safety – the premise and the motivation of social-economic development. Giving priority to sustainably developing the energy sector plays an important role during the acceleration of industrialising and modernising Vietnam.

The second is that flourishing national energy has to be in line with the institution of the market economy and the socialist direction and international integration trend. Moreover, it is necessary to quickly build up the energy market under the guidance of synchronous, competitive, and transparent methods through ownership and business.

Furthermore, applying the market price to all types of energy is also important. The resolution encourages facilitation of various economic sectors, especially the private one, joining energy growth and also eliminating signs of subsidisation, monopoly, unequal competition, and lack of transparency in the sector.

Federico Bestiani - Director, BEC Ltd.

1501p5 planning for an energy rich future

The greatest suggestion to the government that our company would give is to start now to prepare the next regulation and issue it before the current one expires.

I personally witnessed 10 years ago many countries in Europe experience the solar feed-in tariff (FiT) with different policies and results. The countries that had a long-term vision and regulations were gifted with sustainable development of solar and grew a strong and skilfully-local industry.

But other countries had countless and short-term FiT policies that destabilised the industry and privileged only short-term investors and speculators with, of course, a negative impact on the local industry. As a European company, we will continue to provide our suggestions through EuroCham and the Green Growth Sector Committee that is making great efforts to advocate the voices of the business in this industry.

Liming Qiao - Asia director, Global Wind Energy Council

1501p5 planning for an energy rich future

In Vietnam, we have been thrilled to see non-stop good news for the industry over the past few weeks: the additional seven gigawatts of projects being approved by the government in the Power Development Plan VII; the passing of the direct power purchase agreement rules; and the ongoing process for the FiT post-2021.

Despite the industry’s anxiety, with the clock ticking and the window for projects qualifying for the current FiT closing, we do see that the government’s confidence in renewables and wind in this country is stronger than ever.

The industry has a big stake and concerns over the FiT2 process, which we are actively engaged in to ensure the industry’s voice is heard clearly to secure sustainability of the wind industry over the next two years.

Every time there is a major policy shift, such as at FiT level, it is a nerve-racking process. If done well, a suitable new tariff level can stimulate technology progression and achieve cost reduction effectively.

If it is not done well, it can hinder the nascent industry and create a boom-bust cycle which won’t benefit either the national government or the industry.

While we are still fighting and hoping for the best for the industry, the FiT changes have given the industry an opportunity to further prove itself on cost competitiveness.

Khun Somruedee - Chaimongkol CEO, Banpu Group

1501p5 planning for an energy rich future

As energy sustainability is the key, Banpu Group has prudently considered investment opportunities with the balanced energy proportion in our portfolio across Asia-Pacific.

As for Vietnam, Banpu hopes to be a unit fulfilling the government’s renewable targets.

Being committed to conducting our business professionally and ethically, we embrace environmental, social, and governance principles.

Currently, we are focusing on the wind power plant project to achieve the targeted commercial operation date, and in the long term we will contribute to the energy market growth in Vietnam in response to the government policies.

Moreover, stakeholder relationship management and community development are our priorities to ensure that our investment and businesses follow the sustainable development policy. VIR

Phuong Thu

Renewable energy is answer to Vietnam's energy security

Renewable energy is answer to Vietnam's energy security

Like other countries, Vietnam is striving to use more renewable energy instead of fossil fuels.

Vietnam to take opportunities from green energy

Vietnam to take opportunities from green energy

By shifting to a market mechanism, the local energy industry was mobilising great resources for of all economic sectors in Vietnam, said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.  

 
 

Other News

.
VN law should be changed to better protect online consumers
VN law should be changed to better protect online consumers
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Attending a workshop discussing the laws held by Vietnam Consumer Protection Association in Ha Noi last week, experts said more effective solutions are needed to protect consumers.

Pandemic forces firms to restruture
Pandemic forces firms to restruture
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The heavy impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the domestic and global economies were requiring firms to reshape their production and business strategies as well as their competition models to increase resilience against external shocks.

Vietnam emerges as the world’s No2 rice exporter
Vietnam emerges as the world’s No2 rice exporter
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam has beaten Thailand to become the second biggest rice exporter in the world after the latter decided to slash rice exports due to prolonged drought and strong baht.

Competitive power market still afar
Competitive power market still afar
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

There are three criteria for assessing goods and services— including prices, quality and customer service. 

Vietnam urged to be cautious about Chinese investment
Vietnam urged to be cautious about Chinese investment
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Growing Chinese investment to Vietnam could turn the Southeast Asian country into a transshipment point for China to reroute its exports to a third country.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 27
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnamese shirmp sells well in US, China despite COVID-19

Standardization for agro-value chain
Standardization for agro-value chain
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

When it officially takes effect, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will have a positive impact on promoting Vietnam’s exports, especially agro-products, to the EU.

Improved quality and higher demand boost Vietnam rice export outlook
Improved quality and higher demand boost Vietnam rice export outlook
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

In the first half of this year, rice export value jumped 18.6% year-on-year to US$1.71 billion.

Downhill likely after climax
Downhill likely after climax
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Rice is a rare spotlight in Vietnam’s agro-product exports in the first half of this year. However, the good performance may not be maintained in the second half of the year.

Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has applied anti-dumping measures on some products with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia.

Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

By fulfiling certain criteria, some foreign investors would receive special treatment, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The construction industry grew 4.5% year-on-year during the first six months of 2020, which was higher than the GDP growth rate of 1.8%.

Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines’ airplanes which have been left idle because of Covid-19 could be used to carry cargo, offering benefits to both the air carrier and export companies.

Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The State Audit Office of Vietnam requested the police to investigate the case.

EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The European Commission (EC) has given the green light for Vietnam’s exporters to extend the deadline of applying for the registered exporter system (REX) until late 2020, 

Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&amp;A deals
Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The southern real estate market has witnessed a series of impressive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals. This trend is expected to be more vibrant in the near future. 

Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

It will be difficult for Vietnamese businesses to keep stable rice exports to the Philippines in large quantities as currently seen, experts said.

E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

 E-wallet service providers want to extend the deadline for users to complete identity verification.

Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially reduced revenue for both household businesses (HBs) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), 

VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The Covid-19 epidemic which broke out six months ago has seriously affected textile and garment companies.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 