04/05/2020 10:20:43 (GMT +7)
Problems plaguing rice export controls

 
 
04/05/2020    10:18 GMT+7

Confronted with food security risks as Covid-19 spreads, the Prime Minister decided on March 25, 2020 to suspend rice export and then regulate it using quotas. 

Empirical evidence shows that quotas lack transparency and may breed corruption. The export price disparity will benefit those offered the quota – PHOTO: LE HOANG VU

Cautious policies are important during this period of uncertainty, but the current mechanism is fraught with shortcomings that need addressing to ensure transparency and fairness.

To simplify matters, assume Vietnam is a small food exporter with insignificant impacts on global prices. Reality may be slightly different, but the key principle remains the same, albeit with some adjustments in impacts.

When a quota is imposed, as represented by the red demand curve, domestic price will fall to Pq. The welfare loss incurred by food producers is represented by a + b + c + d + e. Local consumer surplus is a + b, those eligible for rice export have a surplus of d and deadweight loss is c + e.

If an export tax is imposed instead of a quota, d will belong to the Government.

Lack of transparency and fairness in quota

Empirical evidence shows that quotas lack transparency and may breed corruption. The export price disparity will benefit those offered the quota. This is significant, so rent-seeking behavior will be rife.

Quotas inflict damage on society because an export price tax or quota bidding will enable the Government to gain from the price disparity. Moreover, the disadvantaged group will bear a greater cost.

Statistics show that Vietnam’s rice output in 2019 was about 22 million tons, including 9.3 million tons for local consumption and 6.37 million tons for export (earning US$2.81 billion). The remainder is for manufacturing, animal husbandry, national stockpiling and so on. If corn, sweet potatoes and similar crops are taken into account, the value that producers gain, after self-consumption is considered, can surpass VND200 trillion.

Compared with normal rice export, a 10% decrease in the prices of rice and food stuff triggered by rice export restriction will impose a damage surpassing VND20 trillion, equivalent to about one-third of the support package (VND62 trillion). Those benefiting from the restriction include consumers, the Government hoping to have more rice reserves and those eligible for rice export.

It is worth noting that rice sellers tend to be farmers and the poor in rural areas while consumers are often the more affluent people.

What are the solutions?

Transparency and fairness need to be enhanced. First, an export tax ensures transparency and benefits the State budget and society more. The imposition of an export tax will transfer the gains from price disparity to the State budget instead of those eligible for rice export.

If one of the objectives of export restriction is to maintain the Government’s stockpile at affordable prices, an export tax will be the most effective since the Government can use the tax extracted to offset the purchase of rice for stockpiling; otherwise, the revenue can be given to farmers.

If the Government is concerned about excessive export, it can track the quantity exported by asking firms to register immediately after export agreements have been signed, so that the authorities can impose a circuit breaker where necessary.

If an export tax is not feasibility, quota bidding should be used. Those with the highest bid can export rice and the revenue extracted from bidding can be used to support farmers.

Second, those with agricultural land should be supported to improve fairness. In order not to punish the disadvantaged group more, the Government should consider offering those with agricultural land either a subsidy or a transfer.

This mechanism is based on a ceiling such as one hectare per person. Those given land within this range will receive the same subsidy or transfer. The total value of support is the estimated damage arising from export restriction.

Ideally, there should be a fee or tax imposed on food consumption, together with the aforementioned export tax, to generate funding for a support package. Taxes should be computed such that the revenue equals the damage incurred by consumers.

If this is not feasible, the State budget may be used. However, it will be crucial to balance government revenue and spending in that case.

In short, the current export restriction via quotas does not ensure transparency and fairness. The Government needs to make the necessary adjustments to address existing challenges. SGT

Huynh The Du

 
PM allows rice export resumption from May 1

PM allows rice export resumption from May 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 28 agreed with the Ministry of Industry and Trade's proposal to resume rice export from May 1, in accordance with Decree 107/2018/ND-CP on rice export business.

Prime Minister requests inspection over rice exports

Prime Minister requests inspection over rice exports

 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday requested the Government Inspectorate inspect rice exports in recent times.  

 
 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
01/05/2020 

Customs clearance resumes at Lang Son border gate

Online business a lifeline for retail amidst COVID-19 disruptions
Online business a lifeline for retail amidst COVID-19 disruptions
1 giờ trước 

While COVID-19 dealt a blow to the retail market in the first quarter, e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services emerged as clear beneficiaries.

Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam
Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam
2 giờ trước 

Since national reunification in 1975, Vietnam's economy has grown from strength to strength. Senior economist Nguyen Mai writes about how the economy has developed in that time, with foreign direct investment serving as one of the key driving forces.

Vietnamese enterprises at risk of being acquired by foreign firms
Vietnamese enterprises at risk of being acquired by foreign firms
0 giờ trước 

Nguyen Kim home appliance distribution chain has been acquired by Central Retail of Thailand. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 3
11 giờ trước 

Foreign investment inflows dip nearly 15% in first 4 months

Long Son Petrochemical Complex receives $1.4 billion added capital
Long Son Petrochemical Complex receives $1.4 billion added capital
11 giờ trước 

The $1.386 billion added investment will help accelerate Long Son Petrochemical Complex that has fallen behind schedule.

High demand promises great opportunities for Vietnam's paper manufacturers
High demand promises great opportunities for Vietnam's paper manufacturers
2 giờ trước 

Demand for packaging paper is expected to increase by 14-18 percent per annum in the next 5-10 years, according to the Vietnam Paper and Pulp Association (VPPA).

2019 provincial competitiveness index to be announced soon
2019 provincial competitiveness index to be announced soon
12 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will jointly publicise the 2019 provincial competitiveness index (PCI) at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 5.

Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors
Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors
21 giờ trước 

Hefty sums found their way to Vietnamese e-wallets from diverse partners during the year, turning the segment into one of the investment hotspots.

E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exports
E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exports
03/05/2020 

Amid the negative coronavirus impact, local small and medium-sized enterprises are paying attention to digital solutions that utilise artificial intelligence technology to increase exports by connecting buyers globally via e-commerce channels.

Is the $42 billion garment export target out of reach?
Is the $42 billion garment export target out of reach?
19 giờ trước 

The input material supply from China ha resumed, but some American and European buyers have asked to delay deliveries for the orders they had previously placed.

VN enterprises face shortage of workers after easing of social distancing measures
VN enterprises face shortage of workers after easing of social distancing measures
03/05/2020 

Enterprises in the southern provinces of Việt Nam that have resumed operation after the end of the social distancing period are facing a shortage of workers.

Vietnam's efforts to improve international trade policy
Vietnam’s efforts to improve international trade policy
02/05/2020 

Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Hironobu Kitagawa, who was once JETRO's Chief Representative in VN, speaks about the country's efforts to improve its international trade policies.

How will seafood companies fare this year?
How will seafood companies fare this year?
02/05/2020 

Analysts believe that Vietnam's seafood industry will face difficulties until the end of June.

Vietnam has high hopes for investments from Europe after EVFTA ratification
Vietnam has high hopes for investments from Europe after EVFTA ratification
03/05/2020 

Vietnam is looking forward to receiving high-quality investments from Europe once the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) take effect.

EU - Vietnam FTA a challenge for garment sector
EU - Vietnam FTA a challenge for garment sector
02/05/2020 

Vietnam's garment sector will face a host of challenges from the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, with the greatest being a shortage of raw material supplies. 

Vietjet petitions for reallocation of JPA flight operation rights
Vietjet petitions for reallocation of JPA flight operation rights
02/05/2020 

A local air carrier has asked the national aviation authority to withdraw the aviation business license of local budget carrier Jetstar Pacific (JPA) and reallocate its flight operation rights to other local airlines.

Finance Ministry rejects tax reduction proposals
Finance Ministry rejects tax reduction proposals
02/05/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has rejected several proposals to reduce taxes to help revive production and trade and support businesses affected by Covid-19.

Airlines expect strong recovery after Covid-19 crisis
Airlines expect strong recovery after Covid-19 crisis
02/05/2020 

Air carriers have increased the frequency of domestic airlines since April 25 after the Prime Minister relaxed the social distancing policy.

F&B businesses in Vietnam experiencing dark days
F&B businesses in Vietnam experiencing dark days
02/05/2020 

The spread of coronavirus, the social distancing policy and the freezing of the tourism industry all have patalyzed the F&B sector.

