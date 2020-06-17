Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/06/2020 17:19:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam's revised enterprise law to not include household businesses

 
 
18/06/2020    16:14 GMT+7

The National Assembly (NA) passed the revised Law on Enterprises on Wednesday morning in Ha Noi, introducing several important changes to regulations overseeing business activities.

A ship under construction at SOE Vinashin's Ha Long Shipyard. The revised Law on Enterprises is expected to improve SOE's management capacity, transparency, accountability and to ensure fairness for other businesses. 

Notably, the NA ruled household businesses will require a different law and are not subject to the revised Law on Enterprises.

According to the Vietnam Small-and Medium-Sized Enterprises Association, there are more than five million household businesses in the country with a total revenue estimated at VND12.3 trillion (US$502 million) annually. They also employ nearly eight million people.

The vote put to rest a lengthy debate over whether household businesses should be governed under the Law on Enterprises. A majority of deputies voiced concerns that given the distinct characteristics of household businesses and how differently they operate compared to other businesses, there should be a seperate law for them.

Under existing regulations, a household business can only employ up to 10 workers and faces limitations in regards to ownership (can only be owned by an individual or by a family) with no access to the bankruptcy process.

In reality, however, some household businesses employ hundreds of workers and are capable of generating massive revenue. There have been calls by Government officials and NA deputies to include them under the country's business tax scheme.

SOEs

Deputies also settled on the definition of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) as businesses with either 100 per cent or more than 50 per cent of charter capital owned by the State. Enterprises with more than 50 per cent of voting shares owned by the State are also considered SOEs.

Speaking on the matter, Chairman of the NA's Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh said: "The definition of SOEs has been changed too frequently, making it difficult to reach uniformity on how they are managed and treated compared to other business enterprises."

 

Thanh said the revised law aimed to categorise SOEs according to the number of shares owned by the State and to regulate and improve SOE's management capacity, transparency and accountability, as well as to ensure fairness for other businesses.

Deputy Tran Van Tien from northern Vinh Phuc Province called for a comprehensive review of the number of SOEs and studies on the progress and impact of SOE equitisation.

"There is a need to separate State control and business management to make sure State's capital is best protected and provide clear job descriptions for managers in SOEs", said Tien.

International agreements

In the afternoon, deputies discussed potential legal complications that may arise from the numerous international trade agreements Viet Nam has signed.

Deputies voiced concerns over the ability to process and handle legal disputes by local governments, saying it may be unwise to allow localities, down to commune level, to qualify as signatories in trade agreements.

Deputy Truong Trong Nghia from HCM City said for now the Government should limit it to provincial governments as they are much better equipped to handle legal disputes with foreign partners. — VNS

NA excludes household businesses from Enterprise Law

NA excludes household businesses from Enterprise Law

The National Assembly (NA) approved the revised Enterprise Law at its ongoing ninth sitting this morning, June 17, which excludes household businesses.

 
 

Other News

.
Industrial real estate to be a highlight in Vietnam: Analysts
Industrial real estate to be a highlight in Vietnam: Analysts
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Industrial real estate is expected to be a highlight in Vietnam, especially after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement comes into being, analysts have said.

Vietnam receives first batch of imported live pigs from Thailand
Vietnam receives first batch of imported live pigs from Thailand
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The first batch of 500 live pigs from Thailand arrived at Lao Bao border gate in Quang Tri province on June 17, after a decline in hog prices in Viet Nam.

What's new in Vietnam's amended Investment Law?
What's new in Vietnam's amended Investment Law?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

This law version bans the debt collection service.

Vietnamese enterprises encouraged to focus on home market
Vietnamese enterprises encouraged to focus on home market
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Focusing on the home market is one of the important solutions that will help enterprises restore production and business after Covid-19 ends, experts say.

EVFTA paves way for high-quality FDI flows from Europe to Vietnam
EVFTA paves way for high-quality FDI flows from Europe to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The European Union (EU)-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to trigger high-quality FDI flows from Europe to the Southeast Asian country, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Italy Nguyen Duc Thanh.

Vietnam steps up tax reforms
Vietnam steps up tax reforms
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam is sparing no efforts to implement tax reform measures along with the application of information technology in tax administration to disclose budget information, 

Fees and charges make up growing shares in Vietnam state budget revenue
Fees and charges make up growing shares in Vietnam state budget revenue
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Such increases have created a burden on the citizens, while multinationals are taking advantage of Vietnam’s incentive policies to avoid taxes.

VN National Assembly passes resolution relating to EVIPA
VN National Assembly passes resolution relating to EVIPA
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Legislators adopted a resolution recognising and permitting the enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies under the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) with 95.3 percent of votes in favour, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 18
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Pork imports rise nearly 300 pct in five months

Consortium buys 6% stake in Vinhomes for US$650 million
Consortium buys 6% stake in Vinhomes for US$650 million
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

A KKR-led consortium has acquired a 6 per cent stake in the residential property developer Vinhomes JSC for US$650 million

US-China trade war takes toll on their global competitiveness
US-China trade war takes toll on their global competitiveness
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The world's two biggest economies have become less competitive due to their ongoing trade war, which seems to have no short-term resolution in sight.

Vietnam’s food products used by famous foreign brands
Vietnam’s food products used by famous foreign brands
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s food materials have been used to make excellent products of famous brands that are consumed all over the world.

Vietnamese cement producers urged to be flexible
Vietnamese cement producers urged to be flexible
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Vietnam’s cement sector is facing oversupply and firms need flexible business strategies to overcome the difficulties.

Even with EVFTA, Vietnamese fruit still relies on Chinese market
Even with EVFTA, Vietnamese fruit still relies on Chinese market
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnamese fruit exporters have been trying to stop their reliance on China, but no progress has been made in finding new markets.

Vietnam's Finance Ministry to consider 5% VAT on fertiliser
Vietnam's Finance Ministry to consider 5% VAT on fertiliser
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

The Ministry of Finance will consider a value-added tax (VAT) rate of 5 per cent on fertiliser products which are now free of VAT in response to domestic producers’ claim that the zero VAT policy made it harder for them to compete.

Covid-19 starting to hit Vietnamese enterprises as workers are laid off
Covid-19 starting to hit Vietnamese enterprises as workers are laid off
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Now is the time when enterprises are feeling the ‘brutality’ of the Covid-19 epidemic. They have had to lay off many workers as they cannot maintain production and have received no orders.

NA deputies debate tax exemption for Vietnamese SMEs
NA deputies debate tax exemption for Vietnamese SMEs
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

A policy that may grant up to 30 percent tax exemption for small-to-medium-sized business (SMEs) to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19 was discussed on Tuesday by National Assembly deputies during a meeting in Hanoi.

Vietnamese banking system sees big changes
Vietnamese banking system sees big changes
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Private banks that can satisfy the requirements on capital adequacy ratio (CAR) now have great opportunities to obtain bigger market share.

Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions

Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly
Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Restaurants and eateries have been crowded recently, following the social distancing period. Analysts believe this indicates a rapid recovery of the economy after the epidemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 