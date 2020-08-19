Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/08/2020 15:06:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ride-hailing apps run super-app race, diversify services

20/08/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Ride-hailing apps have entered a new race – developing all-in-one apps.

After two years of operation in Vietnam, GoViet has been officially replaced by Gojek. Users now need to install the new app – Gojek.

Ride-hailing apps run super-app race, diversify services

Gojek made its debut in Indonesia in 2010, becoming the first super unicorn in Indonesia and the second in Southeast Asia, according to Global Unicorn Club.

When planning to penetrating Vietnam, its first foreign market, in 2018, Gojek decided to develop the GoViet brand and GoViet app specifically for the Vietnamese market. But now Gojek has replaced GoViet.

It seems that Gojek did not have a good presence on its first day in Vietnam. Many clients complained that they could not enjoy the promotions of the company. They also were not satisfied because Gojek set the automatic area code of + 62 (for Indonesia) instead of + 84 (for Vietnam).

A report from ABI Research shows that Grab is leading the Vietnamese market in the number of trips completed. Grab holds 73 percent of market share, while GoViet ranks third with 10 percent of market share.

Many clients gave ‘1 star’ to the app on iOS and Android app stores.

However, analysts believe that Gojek, with its green uniform, will be a big rival to Grab, a major player in the field which also uses green uniforms.

A report from ABI Research shows that Grab is leading the Vietnamese market in the number of trips completed. Grab holds 73 percent of market share, while GoViet ranks third with 10 percent of market share.

Besides Grab, Gojek will also have to compete with Be. The app provides two major services – BeBike (hailing motorbikes) and BeCar (hailing cars). Be plans to be in 15 cities and provinces by 2019 and 63 cities and provinces by the end of 2020.

 

As of the end of 2019, Be had 110,000 drivers and 6.6 million app downloads.

The Vietnamese ride-hailing market is believed to have great potential, but all players still have to ‘bleed money’ to develop. According to ABI Research, big losses have forced players to cut operation costs and raised questions about the sustainable development of e-hailing apps.

Expanding market share and cutting costs are not enough for sustainable development, so companies have to expand their business in other fields.

Grab, for example, also delivers goods, ships food, and provides shopping services and a series of other services on the same app.

Be has launched a new service, beTaxi, with two options for passengers – 4-seat and 7-seat cars. The service is the result of cooperation between beGroup and Vinataxi, the oldest taxi firm in Vietnam.

They have also developed their own e-wallets, and have also worked with e-wallets to establish special ecosystems. Grab has Moca, while Fastgo has Vimo. 

Thu Ky

Traditional taxi firms lose ground as e-hailing taxi services boom

Traditional taxi firms lose ground as e-hailing taxi services boom

Mai Linh and Vinasun, the two big traditional taxi firms, are losing their positions in the market as they have found it difficult to compete with e-hailing taxi firms.

E-hailing apps rush to add payment apps to their services

E-hailing apps rush to add payment apps to their services

E-hailing apps, after a period of focusing on their core business field of carrying passengers, have begun seeking other business opportunities, Thoi Bao Kinh Te Sai Gon reported. Most of them are offering an e-payment service.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam should not allow foreigners to own condotels: HOREA
Vietnam should not allow foreigners to own condotels: HOREA
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

With warnings from the Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Public Security, the HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) believes that it is not the right time to allow foreigners to owns condotels and tourist villas.

Steel manufacturer has $1.1 billion thanks to huge public investment package
Steel manufacturer has $1.1 billion thanks to huge public investment package
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Strong cash flow to the stock market, a VND700 trillion package for public investment, and high demand for ingot steel from China have all helped billionaire Tran Dinh Long pocket more money despite the Covid-19 crisis.

Ministry scraps single power price proposal
Ministry scraps single power price proposal
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cancel plans for a single price model to calculate power tariffs after receiving feedback from relevant ministries and experts.  

Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model
Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has changed the proposal of allowing household consumers to choose to pay electricity bills under either a multi-tiered price or single-price mechanism.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 19
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Fruit exporters seek new markets to survive pandemic

HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits
HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Nguyen Thi Minh has been forced to reduce the rents for her two apartments in HCM City’s District 2 twice this year from US$1,300 a month each to $900 to keep her tenants.

The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

With EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with the manufacturers from the EU.

Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced it could adjust monetary policies, including credit growth and incentives, in the remaining months of the year to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers to negotiate electricity prices in 5 years, when monopoly is removed
Consumers to negotiate electricity prices in 5 years, when monopoly is removed
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

When the competitive electricity retail market takes shape, EVN will no longer be the only retailer and people will be able to choose their retailer and negotiate prices.

Why do startups fail?
Why do startups fail?
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Entrepreneurs have ambitious plans when starting up a business, but they often experience a thorny path to success.

Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA
Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Vietnam’s steel industry would face many challenges in exporting steel to the EU despite the advantages gained under the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to experts.

Startups turn up, then quietly disappear
Startups turn up, then quietly disappear
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The closures of startups is being reported frequently, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Da Nang allows villa construction on land reserved for golf courses without PM’s permission
Da Nang allows villa construction on land reserved for golf courses without PM’s permission
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The Da Nang City People’s Committee has been found eliminating a golf course project and allocating the land to investors to develop houses and villas, without having the jurisdiction to do so.

'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal
'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Nguyen Duc Thuy, informally known as Boss Thuy, may be added to the list of the 50 richest billionaires in Vietnam after a transfer deal worth trillions of dong made late last week.

Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market
Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Mooncakes created in unique and cute animal shapes are set to become the latest trend to hit the mooncake market for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion
Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

The Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) has proposed the Government lend domestic airlines a credit package of VND25 trillion-VND27 trillion (US$1.07 billion-$1.16 billion) at a preferential interest rate for a three-four year term.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 18
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Vietnamese goods make up high proportion of domestic supermarket system

Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope
Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Giving forecasts about economic performance has never been so difficult as there are now too many influencing factors.

Which banks lead the digitization race?
Which banks lead the digitization race?
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

In the context of the digital economy, the financial institutions which pioneer the digitization process and run fast in the race will have long-term advantages over others.

How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?
How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Some government officials say Vietnam needs to attract ‘eagles’, as it calls big and 'super-big' investors, to help upgrade the stock market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 