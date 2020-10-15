Six Vietnamese billionaires in Forbes magazine's 2020 list

The number of billionaires in Viet Nam increased by two from four in the April’s list to six on Forbes magazine's 2020 list of the world's richest people.

With an estimated net worth of US$5.9 billion, Pham Nhat Vuong is the wealthiest person in Viet Nam and has been ranked 385th among the world's richest people.



Vuong is the owner of Vingroup, one of the largest real estate conglomerates in Viet Nam, which has been expanding rapidly into the hospitality, retail, logistics, agriculture, education, and healthcare sectors.



The number two spot for Viet Nam was occupied by VietJetAir President and CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, with a net worth of US$2.2 billion.



She made her appearance on the list as the 1,286th richest person in the world.



Tran Ba Duong, chairman of Truong Hai Auto Corporation (Thaco), Viet Nam’s leading auto firm, is the third richest person in the country; his net worth stands at US$1.5 billion.



Ho Hung Anh, Tran Dinh Long and Nguyen Dang Quang rounded up the top six wealthiest people in Viet Nam with US$1.3 billion (both Hung Anh and Dinh Long) and US$1.2 billion, respectively.



Ho Hung Anh is the chairman of the Viet Nam Technological & Commercial Joint-Stock Bank, also known as Techcombank.



Tran Dinh Long is the chairman of management board of Hoa Phat Group while Nguyen Dang Quang is chairman and founder of private food producer Masan Group. VGP