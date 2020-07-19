Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/07/2020 08:50:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive

20/07/2020    08:42 GMT+7

Many solar power plants have managed to get hooked to the power grid early to enjoy the high electricity prices, thus overloading the grid.

Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive
The current infrastructure of the power grid cannot meet the boom of power projects, especially solar power – PHOTO: COURTESY OF EVN

Vietnam is currently operating 99 solar power plants with a total capacity of 5,053 MW.

According to the prime minister’s Decision No. 13/2020, the buying price of electricity for floating solar power plants, ground-mounted solar power plants and rooftop solar power systems is 7.79 U.S. cents per kWh, 7.09 U.S. cents per kWh and 8.39 U.S. cents per kWh, respectively.

To take advantage of this incentive, a number of solar power plants are trying to start generating electricity to the power grid before December 31, 2020. The National Load Dispatch Center has had to cut the capacity of some power plants to avoid the power grid becoming overloaded.

The center said as of July 15, some solar power plants had their registered capacity larger than their real capacity so that after their registered capacity was cut, they could still generate a large amount of electricity. Some of them included the Hacom Solar, Thuan Nam-Duc Long, Phuoc Huu and Vinh Hao solar power plants.

However, the electricity buying and selling sample contract based on Circular No. 16/2017 does not contain strict sanctions against overblowing the capacity of power plants.

 

Investments in renewable energy, especially solar power, have boomed over the past two years as the Government buys renewable energy at higher prices than other energy sources.

The Government will adjust the buying price for certain kinds of renewable energy to help maintain a balance in the power market. SGT

Lan Nhi

Experts warn of scorching-hot growth of solar power in Vietnam

Experts warn of scorching-hot growth of solar power in Vietnam

The total capacity of solar power projects registered by investors has become nearly 10 times higher than the targeted level.

Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation

Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation

With the rising prices of electricity pushing many enterprises and households to install rooftop solar panels that partly help reduce electricity bills, the cap on solar power capacity is hindering the process.

 
 

Other News

.
Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Director of Viet Nam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that Zalo Shop has not registered with the ministry.

Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has expressed concern that the Long Thanh airport project might not get off ground in 2021 as scheduled, as the disbursement of capital for site clearance works has met a mere 10% of the target.

Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Dragged by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national carrier Vietnam Airlines is seeking measures to ease pressure on its cash liquidity.

Vietnam's rice exports may slide after one-month high
Vietnam's rice exports may slide after one-month high
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Rice exports were the only bright part in the picture of Vietnam’s farm exports in the first six months of the year. However, the achievements may not be upheld in the second half.

Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to establish seven delegations to inspect public invstment disbursement in several ministries, agencies and localities.

Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Many financiers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are expecting that regulations on financial investment activities in Vietnam will become clearer and more open with the revised Investment Law coming into force.

Vietnamese enterprises invest approximately US$21 billion abroad
Vietnamese enterprises invest approximately US$21 billion abroad
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Last year saw local businesses pour a figure of US$21 billion into more than 1,300 projects in foreign countries, with profits transferred home reaching roughly US$3 billion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

COVID-19 pandemic advances Vietnam’s digital transformation
COVID-19 pandemic advances Vietnam’s digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated Vietnam’s digital transformation as the government, ministries, localities, and businesses have effectively applied IT in both epidemic prevention and production.

New concept needs new approaches
New concept needs new approaches
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

HCMC’s “Eastern City” initiative is of strategic importance to national development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

CAAV to reduce congestion and flight cancellation

Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'
Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

“Someone said the land rent in IZs has surged to $150-200 per square meter. But rent of $100 is considered high already,” said Do Nhat Hoang, director of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19
Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The nation’s successful efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is being taken as a guarantee of the country’s full commitment to a safe and competitive investment environment in comparison to regional neighbours.

US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam
US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

An online discussion took place recently in Washington D.C. to look into post-COVID-19 investment opportunities throughout ASEAN, with some companies saying they will soon announce investment and business expansion plans in Vietnam.

Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects
Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.

Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV
Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The application made by Vietravel Airlines satisfies all conditions for licensing as an aviation transport business, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Jobs lost as orders decrease
Jobs lost as orders decrease
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Analysts have warned of the second wave of layoffs which may come six months after the first period, which were caused by the effects of the pandemic.

Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA
Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

EVFTA is expected to pave the way for Vietnam’s enterprises to exploit the EU market and its 500 million consumers and GDP of $18 trillion.

Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Vietnam and South Korea are witnessing their heyday in multi-faceted and bilateral co-operation.

ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

ASEAN countries should stop offering aggressive tax incentives in order to attract foreign funds, as it could create an unfair business climate among enterprises and lead to an acute state budget deficit.

Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Nearly five years have elapsed since the ASEAN Economic Community was established, and businesses in the region have gradually taken advantage of the bloc’s import tariff cuts to expand exports to Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 