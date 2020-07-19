Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive

Many solar power plants have managed to get hooked to the power grid early to enjoy the high electricity prices, thus overloading the grid.

The current infrastructure of the power grid cannot meet the boom of power projects, especially solar power – PHOTO: COURTESY OF EVN

Vietnam is currently operating 99 solar power plants with a total capacity of 5,053 MW.

According to the prime minister’s Decision No. 13/2020, the buying price of electricity for floating solar power plants, ground-mounted solar power plants and rooftop solar power systems is 7.79 U.S. cents per kWh, 7.09 U.S. cents per kWh and 8.39 U.S. cents per kWh, respectively.

To take advantage of this incentive, a number of solar power plants are trying to start generating electricity to the power grid before December 31, 2020. The National Load Dispatch Center has had to cut the capacity of some power plants to avoid the power grid becoming overloaded.

The center said as of July 15, some solar power plants had their registered capacity larger than their real capacity so that after their registered capacity was cut, they could still generate a large amount of electricity. Some of them included the Hacom Solar, Thuan Nam-Duc Long, Phuoc Huu and Vinh Hao solar power plants.

However, the electricity buying and selling sample contract based on Circular No. 16/2017 does not contain strict sanctions against overblowing the capacity of power plants.

Investments in renewable energy, especially solar power, have boomed over the past two years as the Government buys renewable energy at higher prices than other energy sources.

The Government will adjust the buying price for certain kinds of renewable energy to help maintain a balance in the power market. SGT

Lan Nhi

