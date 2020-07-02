Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/07/2020 16:03:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

State Audit of VN notes high pay for foreign specialists in ODA projects

05/07/2020    16:00 GMT+7

A foreign specialist in an ODA (Official Development Assistance) project can receive VND500-700 million a month, while pay for a Vietnamese specialist is just tens of millions of VND.

In 2018, after inspecting projects using Japanese ODA in the 2018 fiscal year, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) reported to the Prime Minister about pay to foreign specialists.

State Audit of VN notes high pay for foreign specialists in ODA projects



MOF noted that though providing loans with decreased preferences, the Japanese side had still set relatively high requirements. In loan appraisal, the lender sets regulations which lead to an increase in project costs and loan size, such as regulations on salaries for international consultants and provisions against price decreases.

The salary the Japan side requires for the projects of the 2018 fiscal year is over $30,000/month/head (+/-10 percent), not including allowances.

The salary the Japan side requires for the projects of the 2018 fiscal year is over $30,000/month/head (+/-10 percent), not including allowances.

 

The level is 20-25 percent higher than the average pay to foreign specialists in ODA loan projects, and double the average taxable income of taxpayers with Japanese nationality working in Vietnam in 2016.


JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) explained that the wage rates for consultants are determined based on global qualifications and experience, not a fixed unit price. Moreover, during the consultation process, JICA also discusses thoroughly with the Vietnamese side the suitability of this unit price under Vietnam's conditions.

The agency affirmed that the applied price is nearly the same as those in similar projects from other donors in Vietnam.

In the report on projects using ODA and preferential loans released in May 2019, the State Audit also mentioned unfavorable provisions in ODA agreements, under which Vietnam has to use foreign contractors under direct appointment, and use goods and services sourced from lenders.

In the case of the Cat Linh – Ha Dong project, Vietnam had to appoint the Chinese contractor.

The State Audit also pointed out that in foreign funded projects, Vietnam had to use international consultants at costs 8-10 times higher than for domestic consultants.

In the case of the Hanoi – Hai Phong highway connector and Cau Gie – Ninh Binh highway projects, the cost was 8.5 times higher. The figures were 10 times higher for the project on improving the water environment in HCM City in the Tau Hu Canal – Ben Nghe – Doi – Te basin, and 11 times in Lo Te – Rach Soi project.

There is still no specific regulation on the salaries and demands in hiring international consultancy experts. It is very costly to hire consultants - $20,000-25,000 a month, much higher than the $2,000 paid to Vietnamese.

In the case of the Cat Linh – Ha Dong project, it was the loan provider that appointed a supervision consultant who could not be replaced by the Vietnamese side. 

Luong Bang

No fresh ODA projects signed during March

No fresh ODA projects signed during March

There were no new ODA projects signed during March according to a report sent to the Government by the Ministry of Planning and Investment on socio-economic performance during the first quarter of the year.

Great opportunities for real estate firms to call for foreign capital

Great opportunities for real estate firms to call for foreign capital

Akihiko Iwatani, chief representative of Haseko Corporation in Hanoi, believes that Vietnam is the most attractive market in ASEAN for Japanese investors in particular and foreign investors in general.

 
 

Other News

.
Domestic property market faces uncertainty
Domestic property market faces uncertainty
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The domestic real estate market is hoped to have growth in the fourth quarter of this year and before the Lunar New Year 2021 if, by this year-end, the domestic economy is restored to levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

More streetfront houses up for sale in HCMC center
More streetfront houses up for sale in HCMC center
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

More landlords want to sell townhouses after Covid-19, which has caused prices of houses in inner HCM City to slightly decrease in the second quarter.

Nine more expressway contractors suspected of construction violations
Nine more expressway contractors suspected of construction violations
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Nine more former contractors have been accused of irregularities in the construction of a 139-kilometer-long expressway whose severe deteriotion was reported shortly after its opening in central Vietnam.

Hanoi moves towards approving construction of third Aeon Mall
Hanoi moves towards approving construction of third Aeon Mall
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The proposed construction of a parking lot and the Aeon Mall Hoang Mai Trade centre will soon be decided upon by the Hanoi People's Committee as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the adjustment of the city's construction planning.

Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts
Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

With huge inflation pressure on the way in the remaining months of this year, a close watch must be kept on the prices of key products like oil and pork to hit the goal of keeping inflation below 4 per cent, experts have said.

China remains major market for Vietnam’s farm produce
China remains major market for Vietnam’s farm produce
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The first consignments of litchis grown in Hai Duong province shipped to Singapore hit the newspapers.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Vietnam's squid, octopus exports down 21.2 percent

Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

A proposed national steering committee is expected to help Vietnam build clearer prize-winning entertainment rules and set up closer connections between government authorities and investors 

Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Nguyen Quoc Toan, director-general of the General Department for Agricultural Products Processing and Market Development, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, 

Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Experts say Vietnam has the opportunity to attract more foreign portfolio investment as central banks are launching $6 trillion in quantitative easing programs in 2020.

VN government to sell stake in country’s biggest brewery
VN government to sell stake in country’s biggest brewery
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

The Government will sell its 36% stake, equivalent to 230.8 million shares worth some VND37.6 trillion (US$1.6 billion), in the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco), the country’s biggest brewery, this year.

Vietnam’s businesses gear up for digitalization
Vietnam’s businesses gear up for digitalization
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Many companies have become digitized, believing this is the only way to achieve a breakthrough in their development.

Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industry
Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industry
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Fabric production is a challenge for Vietnam's textile and garment industry when it comes to free trade agreements (FTAs) requirements on product origin.

Vietnam's FDI inflows to increase
Vietnam's FDI inflows to increase
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

A new wave of foreign direct investment driven by global uncertainty such as the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic is imminent in Vietnam, 

Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market
Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Airlines have been lowering airfares and targeting mostly domestic passengers.

US firms create record 4.8 million jobs in June
US firms create record 4.8 million jobs in June
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

The reopening of businesses has spurred job growth but a rise in Covid-19 cases may hamper recovery.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 3
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam trade surplus widens to US$4 billion in H1

EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnam
EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Never-before-seen activities in Vietnam’s aviation sphere are expected to come to EU businesses soon on the back of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

An abundance of advantages to diversify ops into Vietnam
An abundance of advantages to diversify ops into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Amidst the new wave of foreign investment and relocation after the pandemic, director general of the Foreign Investment Agency Do Nhat Hoang explained Vietnam’s outstanding advantages and how it can seize arising opportunities.

VN's rice exports bounce back after one-month interruption
VN's rice exports bounce back after one-month interruption
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

While exports of many products have plunged because of Covid-19, rice exports are growing, with prices of some products reaching an 8-year high.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 