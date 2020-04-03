Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The US business community in Vietnam concerned on impact of corona virus

 
 
03/04/2020    16:22 GMT+7

 About 80 per cent of responding members are very concerned about the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, according to a survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ha Noi (AmCham).

A quarantine zone in northern Hai Phong City. Almost all survey respondents in AmCham survey support the Government's efforts in fighting the COVID019.

The survey, which was released on Tuesday, focused on quantitative issues such as the coronavirus’ expected impact on corporate revenues and Vietnamese GDP, as well as workplace issues such as travel and work from home policies.

The survey took place before the latest restrictions on business activity and movement.

“The ongoing coronavirus outbreak is causing anxiety and uncertainty for both people and businesses in Viet Nam. AmCham members are primarily concerned with ensuring the safety of employees, supply chain disruptions, and coping with the sharp drop in consumer and customer demand,” said AmCham Executive Director Adam Sitkoff.

The survey showed that one-half of respondents are delaying the hiring of new employees. Meanwhile, manufacturing companies continue to face challenges from reduced order demand, logistics, and cash flow management.

“Our members express their support and appreciation for the Government's efforts to keep people safe and healthy during this crisis. Almost all survey respondents said that the Government is doing an effective job responding to the crisis,” Sitkoff added.

 

The Executive Director noted the importance of all doing our part to help in these challenging times.

“Be patient, use common sense, practice social distancing, maintain good hygiene - and stay at home. Only go out for essentials. Most importantly, be mindful of your actions and take care not to put yourself and others at risk through inappropriate behaviour,” Sitkoff said.

AmCham Hanoi was founded in 1994 to provide a network for American businesses in Viet Nam, and currently has around 700 members, comprised of a diverse group of representatives from the business and development community. — VNS

A number of U.S.-invested firms in Vietnam suffering supply chain complications have deep concerns about the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, or Covid-19, a survey of American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) members indicated.  

As Vietnam’s population continues to grow, coupled with increasing incomes and the rising demand for new food and beverage markets, issues related to sustainability and food safety management standards have become crucially important.

 
 

