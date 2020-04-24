Vietnam can become food supplier to the whole world: VIDA’s chair

Vietnam has an opportunity to become the food supplier of the world, according to Truong Gia Binh, an influential businessman.

Binh is chair of the Private Sector Development Center (PSDC) of the Advisory Council on Procedures Reform, and President of FPT Corporation.





“Covid-19 poses a high risk to us, but there are always opportunities in challenges, and the opportunity is global,” said Binh, who is also chair of the Vietnam Digital Agriculture Association (VIDA).



“We can see that many countries are meeting difficulties in the struggle against the epidemic,” he said.



These are countries with high population densities where health services are not really developed, and many social problems exist.



Binh said this situation "breaks the defenses of socio-economic mechanisms" and "they will face difficulties in production, consumption, and export".

Vietnam has been doing well in the fight against Covid-19, and this has created favorable conditions for enterprises that make and supply farm produce.

“Vietnam can become a food supplier not only to Vietnam, but also to the whole world,” Binh said, stressing that this is the greatest opportunity for the country’s agriculture.



Regarding capital allocation, Binh said money should be given to enterprises meeting difficulties, but also to enterprises with favorable conditions to develop in Covid-19.



“Agriculture is the sector which can absorb the capital well,” Binh said.



Covid-19 brings both challenges and opportunities to Vietnam’s farm, forestry, seafood produce. This is the right time for enterprises to restructure their production organization and apply high technologies, especially digital technology, he said.



Vo Quan Huy, dubbed the ‘Banana King’, director of Huy Long An Co Ltd, said at an online conference on the action program and solutions for Covid-19 held in early April that besides great challenges, the epidemic can bring opportunities.



Because of the epidemic, Vietnamese people now favor domestic farm produce rather than imports.



“This is a great opportunity for agribusinesses,” Huy said.

Nguyen Manh Hung, chair of Nafoods, said the group’s output in Q1 grew by 40 percent in the epidemic, thanks to reasonable measures.



Phan Minh Thong, chair of Phuc Sinh JSC, said the company has maintained its usual export of farm produce in recent months, thanks to a strategy on product diversification.



Meanwhile, the Hung Nhon Group expects a 3-5 percent growth rate and plans production expansion.

Thanh Mai

