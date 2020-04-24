Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/05/2020 12:11:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam can become food supplier to the whole world: VIDA’s chair

 
 
04/05/2020    12:00 GMT+7

Vietnam has an opportunity to become the food supplier of the world, according to Truong Gia Binh, an influential businessman.

Binh is chair of the Private Sector Development Center (PSDC) of the Advisory Council on Procedures Reform, and President of FPT Corporation.

Vietnam can become food supplier to the whole world: VIDA’s chair



“Covid-19 poses a high risk to us, but there are always opportunities in challenges, and the opportunity is global,” said Binh, who is also chair of the Vietnam Digital Agriculture Association (VIDA).

“We can see that many countries are meeting difficulties in the struggle against the epidemic,” he said.

These are countries with high population densities where health services are not really developed, and many social problems exist.

Binh said this situation "breaks the defenses of socio-economic mechanisms" and "they will face difficulties in production, consumption, and export".

Vietnam has been doing well in the fight against Covid-19, and this has created favorable conditions for enterprises that make and supply farm produce.

Vietnam has been doing well in the fight against Covid-19, and this has created favorable conditions for enterprises that make and supply farm produce.

 


“Vietnam can become a food supplier not only to Vietnam, but also to the whole world,” Binh said, stressing that this is the greatest opportunity for the country’s agriculture.

Regarding capital allocation, Binh said money should be given to enterprises meeting difficulties, but also to enterprises with favorable conditions to develop in Covid-19.

“Agriculture is the sector which can absorb the capital well,” Binh said.

Covid-19 brings both challenges and opportunities to Vietnam’s farm, forestry, seafood produce. This is the right time for enterprises to restructure their production organization and apply high technologies, especially digital technology, he said.

Vo Quan Huy, dubbed the ‘Banana King’, director of Huy Long An Co Ltd, said at an online conference on the action program and solutions for Covid-19 held in early April that besides great challenges, the epidemic can bring opportunities.

Because of the epidemic, Vietnamese people now favor domestic farm produce rather than imports.

“This is a great opportunity for agribusinesses,” Huy said.

Nguyen Manh Hung, chair of Nafoods, said the group’s output in Q1 grew by 40 percent in the epidemic, thanks to reasonable measures.

Phan Minh Thong, chair of Phuc Sinh JSC, said the company has maintained its usual export of farm produce in recent months, thanks to a strategy on product diversification.

Meanwhile, the Hung Nhon Group expects a 3-5 percent growth rate and plans production expansion.

Thanh Mai 

Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19

Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19

Vietnamese enterprises shipped around 500 tonnes of goods, including coffee, instant noodles, sweet potato, cabbage, pineapple, watermelon, and dragon fruit, to Singapore in March, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Singapore.  

Farm produce sales fall, but rice exports soar

Farm produce sales fall, but rice exports soar

While many agricultural and aquatic products remain unsold because of decreased demand during Covid-19, rice sales have been satisfactory.

 
 

Other News

.
Problems plaguing rice export controls
Problems plaguing rice export controls
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Confronted with food security risks as Covid-19 spreads, the Prime Minister decided on March 25, 2020 to suspend rice export and then regulate it using quotas. 

Online business a lifeline for retail amidst COVID-19 disruptions
Online business a lifeline for retail amidst COVID-19 disruptions
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

While COVID-19 dealt a blow to the retail market in the first quarter, e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services emerged as clear beneficiaries.

Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam
Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Since national reunification in 1975, Vietnam’s economy has grown from strength to strength. Senior economist Nguyen Mai writes about how the economy has developed in that time, with foreign direct investment serving as one of the key driving forces.

Vietnamese enterprises at risk of being acquired by foreign firms
Vietnamese enterprises at risk of being acquired by foreign firms
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Nguyen Kim home appliance distribution chain has been acquired by Central Retail of Thailand. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 3
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Foreign investment inflows dip nearly 15% in first 4 months

Long Son Petrochemical Complex receives $1.4 billion added capital
Long Son Petrochemical Complex receives $1.4 billion added capital
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The $1.386 billion added investment will help accelerate Long Son Petrochemical Complex that has fallen behind schedule.

High demand promises great opportunities for Vietnam's paper manufacturers
High demand promises great opportunities for Vietnam's paper manufacturers
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Demand for packaging paper is expected to increase by 14-18 percent per annum in the next 5-10 years, according to the Vietnam Paper and Pulp Association (VPPA).

2019 provincial competitiveness index to be announced soon
2019 provincial competitiveness index to be announced soon
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will jointly publicise the 2019 provincial competitiveness index (PCI) at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 5.

Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors
Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Hefty sums found their way to Vietnamese e-wallets from diverse partners during the year, turning the segment into one of the investment hotspots.

E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exports
E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exports
BUSINESSicon  03/05/2020 

Amid the negative coronavirus impact, local small and medium-sized enterprises are paying attention to digital solutions that utilise artificial intelligence technology to increase exports by connecting buyers globally via e-commerce channels.

Is the $42 billion garment export target out of reach?
Is the $42 billion garment export target out of reach?
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The input material supply from China ha resumed, but some American and European buyers have asked to delay deliveries for the orders they had previously placed.

VN enterprises face shortage of workers after easing of social distancing measures
VN enterprises face shortage of workers after easing of social distancing measures
BUSINESSicon  03/05/2020 

Enterprises in the southern provinces of Việt Nam that have resumed operation after the end of the social distancing period are facing a shortage of workers.

Vietnam’s efforts to improve international trade policy
Vietnam’s efforts to improve international trade policy
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Hironobu Kitagawa, who was once JETRO’s Chief Representative in VN, speaks about the country’s efforts to improve its international trade policies.

How will seafood companies fare this year?
How will seafood companies fare this year?
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

Analysts believe that Vietnam’s seafood industry will face difficulties until the end of June.

Vietnam has high hopes for investments from Europe after EVFTA ratification
Vietnam has high hopes for investments from Europe after EVFTA ratification
BUSINESSicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam is looking forward to receiving high-quality investments from Europe once the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) take effect.

EU - Vietnam FTA a challenge for garment sector
EU - Vietnam FTA a challenge for garment sector
VIDEOicon  02/05/2020 

Vietnam’s garment sector will face a host of challenges from the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, with the greatest being a shortage of raw material supplies. 

Vietjet petitions for reallocation of JPA flight operation rights
Vietjet petitions for reallocation of JPA flight operation rights
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

A local air carrier has asked the national aviation authority to withdraw the aviation business license of local budget carrier Jetstar Pacific (JPA) and reallocate its flight operation rights to other local airlines.

Finance Ministry rejects tax reduction proposals
Finance Ministry rejects tax reduction proposals
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has rejected several proposals to reduce taxes to help revive production and trade and support businesses affected by Covid-19.

Airlines expect strong recovery after Covid-19 crisis
Airlines expect strong recovery after Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

Air carriers have increased the frequency of domestic airlines since April 25 after the Prime Minister relaxed the social distancing policy.

F&amp;B businesses in Vietnam experiencing dark days
F&B businesses in Vietnam experiencing dark days
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

The spread of coronavirus, the social distancing policy and the freezing of the tourism industry all have patalyzed the F&B sector.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 