Vietnam expected to surpass Thailand in rice exports

 
 
03/06/2020    15:13 GMT+7

Since May this year, Vietnam’s rice export activities have returned to normal, with the month recording the highest rice export price seen in recent years and paving the way for the country to outpace Thailand in global rice exports in 2020.

Workers move rice sacks from a boat to a warehouse in the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang. Vietnam is expected to surpass Thailand in rice exports – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH

A report on the industry and trade performance in May and in the first five months of the year released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 2 stated that Vietnam’s agro-forestry-aquatic exports declined over the last five months against the year-ago period. However, the country saw rice exports surge in May.

Vietnam’s rice export volume and value in the last month soared by 47% and 55.3% month-on-month, respectively.

Rice export prices in May shot up to the highest level over the past few years, with the average price recorded at US$527 per ton, up 21.4% year-on-year.

Between January and May, the average price of Vietnamese rice rose by 13% year-on-year at US$485 per ton.

Data from the General Statistics Office indicated that over the first five months of 2020, Vietnam’s revenue from rice exports amounted to US$1.4 billion, increasing by 17.2% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Thailand exported 2.11 million tons of rice worth US$1.38 billion from January to April, dipping by 32.1% in volume and 15.7% in value year-on-year, according to Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce.

As such, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade forecast that the country is likely to surpass Thailand in terms of rice exports this year.

From March 24 to April, Vietnam halted rice exports to ensure food security amid the spreading Covid-19 infection, affecting local rice exporters and export activities. SGT

Lan Nhi

 
Philippine pivot does not impact on Vietnamese rice export

Philippine pivot does not impact on Vietnamese rice export

After a year letting the private sector import rice on a “tax-based mechanism” instead of a quota-based mechanism in line with the G2G regime, the Philippine side is considering a comeback to the previous regime to import 300,000 tons of rice. 

Problems plaguing rice export controls

Problems plaguing rice export controls

Confronted with food security risks as Covid-19 spreads, the Prime Minister decided on March 25, 2020 to suspend rice export and then regulate it using quotas. 

 
 

Other News

.
E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7
E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Dao Minh Tu has said July 7 is the deadline for e-wallet owners to complete the identity verification.

More monetary easing measures forecast in 2020
More monetary easing measures forecast in 2020
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is expected to further take monetary easing measures to support the country’s GDP growth target of above 5 per cent this year in light of a weak economic outlook, experts forecast.

VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year
VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) targeted to settle bad debts worth totally VND50 trillion (US$2.15 billion) this year.

'Social, conversational' commerce on the rise as consumer behaviour changes during COVID-19
'Social, conversational' commerce on the rise as consumer behaviour changes during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Consumer behaviour has changed greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, opening up opportunities for businesses that can capitalise on the changes, a recent survey has found.

Vietnamese airlines resume most domestic routes
Vietnamese airlines resume most domestic routes
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnamese airlines have resumed most domestic flights after the country has gone almost 50 days without community transmission of the coronavirus.

Local businesses disturbed about many new policies
Local businesses disturbed about many new policies
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The attempts to increase budget collection may neutralize the policies aiming to recover the economy after the epidemic.

Transport route to link Quy Nhon Port with Northeast Asia
Transport route to link Quy Nhon Port with Northeast Asia
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

A transport route connecting Quy Nhon Port in the south-central province of Binh Dinh with Northeast Asian countries is to open on June 3.

Developers dine on industrial land
Developers dine on industrial land
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has emerged as an attractive option for companies seeking to diversify their manufacturing operations, industrial zone developers are planning to expand their land banks to welcome new investments heading to the country.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 3
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Does digital transformation help Vietnamese businesses make their fortune?

May 2020 manufacturing continues to fall, but at much reduced rate
May 2020 manufacturing continues to fall, but at much reduced rate
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam's manufacturing sector still felt the effects of COVID-19 in May, although contraction was softer than in April as the virus was brought under control.

Queries around shareholders of FastGo and be
Queries around shareholders of FastGo and be
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

After only two years of operation, the shareholder structures of both local ride-hailing platforms FastGo and be are now a mystery.

Inconsistent policies burden VN automobile industry
Inconsistent policies burden VN automobile industry
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Car sales dropped sharply by 40 percent in Q1 2020 as several industries cannot reach agreement on solutions to develop the automobile industry.

Vietnam gov't greenlights Mobile Money
Vietnam gov't greenlights Mobile Money
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The regulation on mobile payment will not allow users to recharge from scratch cards but they must conduct deposits and withdrawals from the registered bank account.

IFRS adoption roadmap raises challenges to property businesses
IFRS adoption roadmap raises challenges to property businesses
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The recent Ministry of Finance (MoF) ruling to adopt IFRS will send ripples across real estate businesses, especially those with extensive asset portfolios.

VN maritime transport become frozen because of Covid-19
VN maritime transport become frozen because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

While maritime passenger transport firms were paralyzed soon after Covid-19 broke out, cargo transport firms still saw growth.

State bank to remove barriers to preferential-loan access
State bank to remove barriers to preferential-loan access
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam will consider simplifying lending procedures to help COVID-19-affected firms easily access preferential interest rate loans, SBV Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu said.

Chinese contractor demands US$50m for system operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong project
Chinese contractor demands US$50m for system operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong project
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

While the completion date of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project in Hanoi is not yet known and the inspection dossiers have not been completed,

Major infrastructure projects move at slow pace
Major infrastructure projects move at slow pace
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

Major infrastructure projects, especially in the southern key economic zone, are moving at a snail’s pace due mainly to slow site clearance and capital disbursement, according to a report the Government recently sent to the National Assembly.

Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?
Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Within two months, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) slashed interest rates twice to support the economy.

Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

Latest news

