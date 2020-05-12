Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 22:12:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam faces fierce competition to attract capital flight from China

 
 
21/05/2020    07:03 GMT+7

With its early success in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam is having a jump-start among potential investment destinations in attracting a new wave of FDI.

Vietnam is under fierce competition from other countries to attract companies that are looking to shift production out of China.

 Illustrative photo. 

Last year, the escalation of the US – China trade war was considered one of the key factors behind a shift in investment from China to other countries. And now, as the Covid-19 pandemic came into the picture, companies are accelerating their efforts to relocate production out of China.

Vietnam, with its early success in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, is having a jump-start among potential investment destinations in attracting a new wave of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Since the end of last year, Apple has been recruiting a series of senior positions in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, fueling rumors that the US-based tech giant is moving to build a plant here. The firm is expected to produce millions of its popular AirPods wireless earphones in Vietnam for the first time in this quarter, a sign the company is accelerating its diversification of production out of China, Nikkei Asian Review reported.

Samsung, another tech giant, is also mulling over a shift of production chains for some high-end smartphones to Vietnam.

A race for investment inflow

However, Nguyen Mai, chairman of the Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE), told VnExpress that Vietnam is not the only country in Asia eyeing capital outflows from China.

Vietnam’s neighboring countries in Southeast Asia and India are quickly adjusting their FDI policies to grasp this new opportunity.

According to Bloomberg, in April, the Indian government reached out to more than 1,000 companies in the US and through overseas missions to offer incentives for manufacturers seeking to move out of China.

India is prioritizing medical equipment suppliers, food processing units, textiles, leather and auto part makers among more than 550 products covered in the discussions.

Bloomberg said Indian officials told companies that India is more economical in terms of securing land and affordable skilled labor than if they moved back to the US or Japan, even if overall costs are still higher than China. They have also offered an assurance that India will consider specific requests on changes to labor laws, which have proved a major stumbling block for companies, and said the government is considering a request from e-commerce companies to postpone a tax on digital transactions introduced in this year’s budget.

In a similar move, Thailand has been encouraging foreign investors coming to the country with a series of tax incentives and a revision of the Business Law.

Malaysia last year announced a supporting program for foreign investors worth US$240 million in tax incentives for those choosing the country as the destination for their businesses.

Legal reforms continue to be key factor

 

JLL in its latest report suggested among countries that are providing incentives for investors in “a new normal” that Vietnam is not the most attractive destination.

Moreover, not all economic sectors in Vietnam are prepared to absorb new capital inflows, and supporting industries are an example.

Truong Thi Chi Binh, vice chairwoman of the Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI), said the sector in Vietnam lacks the necessary conditions for technology transfer, while other countries such as Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia are considered more favorable destinations.

Binh said the majority of enterprises operating in supporting industries in Vietnam are of small and micro scale with less than 200 employees, therefore, they could only receive small orders with low sophistication.

Meanwhile, companies moving out of China are looking for orders at large quantity and highly sophisticated products.

Binh also pointed out that Vietnam does not have a complete ecosystem for manufacturin. For some products, companies must send them to Thailand or China for undergoing certain processing before being finished in Vietnam.

VAFIE Chairman Mai said Vietnam must act faster to overcome other competitors in attracting new FDI flows.

Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vu Tien Loc said the country must be proactive in joining new supply chains, instead of waiting for investors to come and form a new value chain.

Mai urged Vietnam to pay more attention to improving the infrastructure and technological systems, as well as the quality of human resources.

Moreover, the investment procedures should be simplified, together with other initiatives for investors along the implementation process.

VCCI’s representative said the legal reform is the key factor for Vietnam to attract the new investment capital and eventually help the country break into ASEAN’s top 4 countries in terms of business-friendliness. Hanoitimes

Ngoc Thuy

Vietnam holds advantages as investors look beyond China: Experts

Vietnam holds advantages as investors look beyond China: Experts

Vietnam holds a number of advantages against other countries at a time when investors are looking to exit China, according to experts.

Where will FDI head after leaving China?

Where will FDI head after leaving China?

Foreign investors are considering relocating their production bases out of China, and many of them are heading for Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam in strong position to defend against external shocks: HSBC
Vietnam in strong position to defend against external shocks: HSBC
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

With fewer concerns about currency and external stability, Vietnam’s central bank is likely to be more comfortable with delivering interest rate cuts to support growth.

Casino development helps stimulate tourism demand in VN
Casino development helps stimulate tourism demand in VN
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

In a document to the government, the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) suggested developing casino services and prize winning games as a solution to recover the economy after the epidemic ends.

Vietnam raises monthly taxable personal income threshold by 22%
Vietnam raises monthly taxable personal income threshold by 22%
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

With the new threshold in place, set to take effect from January 1, 2020 retrospectively, there would be more than 1 million people whose incomes are not taxable.

Two more payment intermediary services licensed in Viet Nam
Two more payment intermediary services licensed in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) has issued licences to two non-banking organisations to provide intermediary payment services.

Transferring solar projects to foreign investors 'normal': MoIT
Transferring solar projects to foreign investors 'normal': MoIT
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said that transferring all or part of a solar power project was normal according to market rules and the Investment Law.

Vietnam budget transparency score in 2019 significantly improved: OBS 2019
Vietnam budget transparency score in 2019 significantly improved: OBS 2019
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Overall, Vietnam is ranked 77 out of 117 countries and territories, up 14 places against 2017.

The ‘cash kings’ in the Covid-19 period
The ‘cash kings’ in the Covid-19 period
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

While many businesses have had to borrow money to maintain operation during the Covid-19 crisis, some others have tens of trillions of dong in cash.

Foreigners yet to be granted land use rights in Vietnam
Foreigners yet to be granted land use rights in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Foreign nationals entering Vietnam are not granted land use rights as enjoyed by local citizens, according to a statement made by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Temporarily halting petrol and oil imports must be considered carefully: ministry
Temporarily halting petrol and oil imports must be considered carefully: ministry
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The proposal of temporarily halting the import of petrol and oil must be carefully considered to ensure national energy security and harmonise...

Vietnam slashes registration fee by half to rev up domestic car sales
Vietnam slashes registration fee by half to rev up domestic car sales
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The decision, set to valid until the end of 2020, would help customers save thousands of dollars.

Vietnam’s North-South Expressway project gets fresh air
Vietnam’s North-South Expressway project gets fresh air
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Vietnam is stimulating key transport projects and other infrastructure ones to support development and economic recovery in post-Covid-19. And this is a good opportunity for investors.

Decisive reforms needed for Vietnam to realize full benefits of EVFTA: WB
Decisive reforms needed for Vietnam to realize full benefits of EVFTA: WB
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The EU-Vietnam trade deal is the largest new-generation free trade agreement in Vietnam’s history in terms of direct benefits.

Hanoi announces lists of housing projects open for foreign ownership
Hanoi announces lists of housing projects open for foreign ownership
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Foreigners are eligible to own houses in a tenure of 50 years with renewal possibility.

VN footwear companies unsure about the future
VN footwear companies unsure about the future
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The fate of 4 million workers in the footwear industry depends on the recovery of exports after Covid-19 ends.

Vietnam ranks 2nd in top 10 fastest growing wealth markets
Vietnam ranks 2nd in top 10 fastest growing wealth markets
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Vietnam ranked second, following Bangladesh, in the top 10 fastest growing wealth markets from 2010 to 2019.

Controversy around abolishment on petrol price stabilisation fund
Controversy around abolishment on petrol price stabilisation fund
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Authorities want to maintain the petrol price stabilisation fund as a tool to keep retail prices stable and give them the ability to intervene in the market when necessary.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 20
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 20
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Banks aid 318,000 COVID-19 affected borrowers

Vietnam strives to have over half of population shopping online by 2025
Vietnam strives to have over half of population shopping online by 2025
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnam is aiming to have 55 percent of its population shopping online by 2025, with average consumer spending rising to $600 per year, according to a master plan on e-commerce development for 2021-25 recently approved by Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung.

Vietnamese banks warned about capital shortage risk
Vietnamese banks warned about capital shortage risk
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Overdue debts, which are increasing rapidly during Covid-19, will adversely affect business results and capital growth capability of many commercial banks in Vietnam.

Bamboo Airways plans to restart air route to US in late 2021
Bamboo Airways plans to restart air route to US in late 2021
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Bamboo Airways has set targets of doubling its domestic air routes to 60 by the end of 2020, and raising the number of international routes from six to 25, with that to the US expected to be re-launched in late 2021 or early 2022.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 