Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/07/2020 20:09:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects

26/07/2020    19:42 GMT+7

By fulfiling certain criteria, some foreign investors would receive special treatment, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
 Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung at the conference. Photo: MPI.

The Vietnamese parliament has authorized Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to issue extraordinary incentives for foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with high economic impacts, according to Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

“Vietnam is determined to attract large-scale projects, in which multinationals are required to transfer modern technologies to their local peers, or help Vietnam further integrate into global value chains,” Dung said at a conference discussing measures to support Vietnamese enterprises in developing sustainable value chains on July 24.

“By fulfilling these criteria, they would receive special treatment exceeding the limit that other foreign investors are receiving,” Dung stressed.

Over the past year, Vietnam has achieved significant results in attracting FDI and developing the private sector. However, the weak linkages among domestic enterprises and also between Vietnamese and foreign-invested firms are restricting the development of the business community, Dung said.

To address this issue, the Politburo, the supreme decision-making body in the country, has released Resolution No.50 on luring high quality foreign investment until 2030, in which a strong focus is to help local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) move up in the global value chain.

However, to realize such goals, breakthrough solutions are necessary as major FDI firms often have their own supply chains, not to mention most local enterprises are of small scale with limited capacity.

“This fact makes it difficult for Vietnamese enterprises to satisfy their foreign partners’ requirements, while some do not want to take risk to invest in production expansion,” Dung noted.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic is transforming the global economy with new consumer behaviors and business models, and most importantly, new linkages and value chains.

 

Dung said this is the chance for Vietnamese enterprises to restructure their operations and enhance their adaptability against market uncertainties by going digital, which does not cost much but could provide immediate benefits in capacity building. 

“Enterprises must act fast and adopt drastic measures to grasp this one-in-a-lifetime opportunity for recovery and expand sustainable value chain,” Dung stressed.

To further clarify the difficulties that Vietnamese enterprises are facing, USAID LinkSME Deputy Director Duong Thi Kim Lien said one of the major issues is the weak capacity, as Vietnam is still dependent on China for input materials.

For example, the textile industry is importing 70 - 80% of materials from China, electronics with imported input materials at 77% of total product value, pharmaceuticals with 85 – 90%.

In order for Vietnam to absorb the shifted capital inflows and ensure sustainable supply chains, Lien suggested the government invest in infrastructure development, including industrial parks, economic zones, along with supporting facilities and high quality human resources.

Another priority is to continue pushing for administrative reform towards greater transparency and consistency, so that instead of having to address concerns of the business community, the government could focus on creating favorable conditions for them to grow. Hanoitimes

Nguyen Tung

FDI relocation &quot;wave&quot; still unclear as Vietnam faces competition from India, Thailand, Indonesia

FDI relocation "wave" still unclear as Vietnam faces competition from India, Thailand, Indonesia

Vietnam has a great opportunity to receive new FDI, but it has been warned of the ‘the other side of the coin’.

Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'

Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'

“Someone said the land rent in IZs has surged to $150-200 per square meter. But rent of $100 is considered high already,” said Do Nhat Hoang, director of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The construction industry grew 4.5% year-on-year during the first six months of 2020, which was higher than the GDP growth rate of 1.8%.

Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The State Audit Office of Vietnam requested the police to investigate the case.

EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The European Commission (EC) has given the green light for Vietnam’s exporters to extend the deadline of applying for the registered exporter system (REX) until late 2020, 

Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&amp;A deals
Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The southern real estate market has witnessed a series of impressive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals. This trend is expected to be more vibrant in the near future. 

Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

It will be difficult for Vietnamese businesses to keep stable rice exports to the Philippines in large quantities as currently seen, experts said.

E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

 E-wallet service providers want to extend the deadline for users to complete identity verification.

Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially reduced revenue for both household businesses (HBs) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), 

VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 epidemic which broke out six months ago has seriously affected textile and garment companies.

VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners
VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The 17 economies determine 90 percent of Vietnam’s foreign investment, 80 percent of international trade and 80 percent of foreign travelers to Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s 2020 growth at 3%

Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) does not want condotels converted into houses and does not want to grant ‘red books’ (land-use right certificates) to all apartments.

Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Fifteen Japanese firms chose Vietnam as the destination for their production expansion within the Japanese government’s programme to support Japanese firms to diversify their value chains in foreign countries, according to JETRO.

Vietnam Banks Association urges MIC to reduce telecommunication charges
Vietnam Banks Association urges MIC to reduce telecommunication charges
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Banks Association has just sent a dispatch to propose the Ministry of Information and Communications lower charges for banking services via SMS.

Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a national payment support gateway (PayGov) yesterday in Ha Noi in the latest move to boost e-government in Vietnam.

R&amp;D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
R&D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Challenges will overwhelm opportunities for Vietnamese part suppliers if they are unable to find ways to upgrade technology and meet international production standards, business executives said on July 24.

Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year
Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

Vietnam is likely to reach its rice export target of 6.7 million tonnes this year thanks to favourable market conditions and high global demand, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

HSBC: Vietnam has growing attractiveness as business destination

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent
Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam’s growth to slow to a multi-year low of 3 percent this year on soft external demand, with external headwinds set to offset domestic outperformance.

HCM City sets growth target of 5 percent for 2020
HCM City sets growth target of 5 percent for 2020
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The chairman of HCM City People’s Committee has urged agencies to develop solutions to support enterprises and local residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its effort to revive business activities

Local retailers closing shops because of Covid-19
Local retailers closing shops because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

Many retailers have had to close shops and give back retail premises to landlords because of poor patronage and a dramatic drop in sales.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 