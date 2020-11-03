Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/11/2020 12:28:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam must accept US$60-billion tourism losses to ensure safety: PM

04/11/2020    12:22 GMT+7

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, Vietnam would welcome 21 million international visitors annually, with total revenues exceeding US$60 billion.

This year, due to the impact of Covid-19, the figure has been slashed to nearly zero but the country has to accept the loss to prevent the resurgence of Covid-19 and ensure the safety of the people, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam must accept US$60-billion tourism losses to ensure safety: PM
Foreign tourists join a bicycle tour in Vietnam. Vietnam accepts US$60-billion in tourism losses to ensure safety amid the Covid-19 pandemic – Photo: VNA

Addressing a National Assembly discussion session on November 2 on the burning issues facing the nation’s socioeconomy in the year to date, PM Phuc stressed that the impact of the pandemic and disasters such as flooding and storms currently battering the central region are the two largest challenges.

The Government leader said that being flexible in socioeconomic management is most necessary to ensure efforts to fight the pandemic and disasters and promote economic growth are made concurrently.

When the first coronavirus wave hit the country this March, there would have been many deaths if the country had not implemented the social distancing measures. However, during the second coronavirus wave in Da Nang, the social distancing order was imposed on some affected and vulnerable regions instead of on a national scale and quarantine activities were conducted appropriately. If not, the country would have suffered negative economic growth and ended up in limbo, PM Phuc said.

The Government knows that many people and businesses really want international travel to resume, but it is not the right time for such a move. “Vietnam could pay dearly for a decision to open its doors to international tourists at this time, as the pandemic can recur in the country at any time,” he added.

 

Accordingly, he said that the whole country must continue to adopt anti-pandemic measures and not trade the safety of its people for economic benefits.

Thanks to the flexibility, Vietnam was among two Asian nations that recorded positive GDP growth in the first half of the year. In the ASEAN region, Vietnam is the only country which saw its growth moving upward.

Further, despite the impact of Covid-19 and foreign exchange earnings through tourism activities being slashed to nearly zero, the State Bank of Vietnam managed to maintain its foreign exchange reserves at over US$90 billion, helping efforts to settle economic issues and offering relief aid to disaster-hit people. SGT 

Lan Nhi

Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19

Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19

Visitors’ concerns and worries about the safety of Vietnam as a destination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic can be swept away thanks to an application which will be launched on October 10 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers

Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers

Provinces in the southeast region have agreed to participate in a tourism stimulus programme that will help reduce locals’ anxiety when travelling.

 
 

Other News

.
Disbursing ODA: mission for remaining months of 2020
Disbursing ODA: mission for remaining months of 2020
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The prime minister has highlighted disbursing official development assistance (ODA) as the main mission of ministries and localities in the final months of this year.

Digital transformation – the key to overcoming Covid-19 among retailers
Digital transformation – the key to overcoming Covid-19 among retailers
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Experts believe that the impact of Covid-19 will last at least 12-16 months more. Only 14 percent of companies, the most agile and flexible, can become the ‘winners’, according to Arnaud Ginolin, CEO of BCG.

Farmers livestream to sell oranges, tea around the globe
Farmers livestream to sell oranges, tea around the globe
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Within one hour, nearly 2,000 products were sold by last cam farmers. In the middle of the pandemic, Truong Thi Tam, a local seller, for the first time tried to sell her goods by livestreaming.

Industrial real estate rents surge in HCM City, Hanoi
Industrial real estate rents surge in HCM City, Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Rents for industrial lands in HCM City and Hanoi have increased by two and 1.7 times respectively in the third quarter from a year earlier.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 3
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 3
BUSINESSicon  03/11/2020 

Export revenue rises 4.7% in ten months despite COVID-19

Int’l organizations upbeat about Vietnam’s economic prospects
Int’l organizations upbeat about Vietnam’s economic prospects
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnamese economy was forecast to expand from 1.6% to 2.8% in 2020, according to updated reports of international organizations.

Agriculture sector works towards reaching $40 bln export target
Agriculture sector works towards reaching $40 bln export target
BUSINESSicon  03/11/2020 

A host of measures have been suggested for the agriculture sector to reach the target of $40 billion in export revenue this year, given the impact of COVID-19 and now natural disasters.

Ministry to inspect use of land for housing, condotel purposes
Ministry to inspect use of land for housing, condotel purposes
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE) has asked its General Department of Land Administration to plan the inspection of land use in urban areas, as well as housing and condotel development projects in 2021.

Vietnam's trade surplus hits record in 10 months
Vietnam's trade surplus hits record in 10 months
BUSINESSicon  03/11/2020 

Vietnam’s exports rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in the first ten months of this year to over $229 billion, for a trade surplus of a record $18.7 billion, according to latest report by the General Statistics Office.

Highlights from the year-end meeting of the National Assembly
Highlights from the year-end meeting of the National Assembly
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

The government is taking a cautious view in setting its development goals for 2021, which is understandable due to lingering risks from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The public debt to GDP ratio has been controlled well and has decreased in recent years. But the public debt repayment to budget revenue ratio has steadily increased because of many due debts.

Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The plan to develop household businesses into normal businesses has not succeeded. The goal of having 1 million businesses in the country by the end of 2020 will not be met.

Development of coastal urban areas: a hot trend
Development of coastal urban areas: a hot trend
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

“Coastal urban area” is a phrase that is appearing increasingly in the print and electronic media.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 2
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 2
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Handling fake goods on e-commerce platforms

Does Vietnam need more airports? The debate continues
Does Vietnam need more airports? The debate continues
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

The Government Office has asked the Ministry of Transport to consider a proposal by Ninh Thuan Province to use a military airport also for commercial purposes.

Online exports help food-beverage firms expand market share
Online exports help food-beverage firms expand market share
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Using online platforms to boost exports is an inevitable trend that will help food and beverage businesses penetrate the global market, reduce costs and quickly reach consumers, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

US presidential election, news shortage to weigh on local market in November
US presidential election, news shortage to weigh on local market in November
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

After the third-quarter earnings season ends, the Vietnamese stock market may face a correction phase in November as investors try to realise their profits amid expected global market volatility due to the US presidential election.

Vietnam’s 500-year fish sauce specialty reaching out to the world
Vietnam’s 500-year fish sauce specialty reaching out to the world
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Fish sauce production in Vietnam is still modest with small and tiny enterprises. Producers have been told to update technology and diversify products to conquer the world market.

How can loss-making equitized enterprises be rescued?
How can loss-making equitized enterprises be rescued?
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Experts say these enterprises need an ‘exchange transfusion’, which means a basic change in corporate governance. If not, they will continue taking losses.

The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is compiling a plan to develop the automobile industry in the post-Covid-19 period with many new solutions.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 