VN eyes boosting processed meat industry

11/10/2020    07:29 GMT+7

The husbandry industry is hoped to become a modern economic sector industrialised in all stages from production, processing, preservation and...

Meat Deli chilled pork. Viet Nam hopes to promote the processed meat industry.

According to the husbandry development strategy for 2021-30 with a vision to 2045 approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday, all meat must be supplied from centralised slaughterhouses by 2045. More than 70 per cent must be processed, 30 per cent of which must undergo deep processing.

The husbandry industry is hoped to become a modern economic sector industrialised in all stages from production, processing, preservation and distribution.

Viet Nam targets entering the leading group of countries in Southeast Asia in terms of husbandry production capacity.

Attracting investment to the processed meat industry is necessary to improve product quality, added value as well as competitiveness with imported products and promote consumption and export for the domestic husbandry industry.

Early this month, Masan MEATLife Joint Stock Company, a member of Masan Group, launched a VND$1.8 trillion (US$77.5 million) meat processing plant in Tan Duc Industrial Park, Long An Province. The plant has the capacity of processing 1.4 million livestock per year.

In the first stage, the plant can process 140,000 tonnes of fresh chilled pork per year together with 15,000 tonnes of processed meat products such as braised pork, pork rolls and shredded pork.

The second phase will expand capacity to 25,000 tonnes a year and enable the production of 14,000 tonnes of pork by-products such as blood flour, plasma, collagen and meat and bone powder.

 

Masan two years ago opened a meat processing plant in Dong Van Industrial Park, Ha Nam Province, with the capacity to process 150-300 pigs per day.

Both plants were operated following the British Retail Consortium Global Standard for Food Safety.

This could be seen as an optimistic signal for the meat processing industry of Viet Nam which still has a number of limitations in terms of product quality, food safety and export capacity.

Experts have said that processing could greatly help increase the value of the livestock industry, especially for the $10 billion pork market.

Masan MEATLife expects that branded meat products will contribute about 50 – 70 per cent of its revenue when consumers shift to consuming safe meat products with origin tracing, hygiene and reasonable prices.

According to Vo Trong Thanh from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Animal Husbandry Department, more attention will be attached to slaughtering and meat processing to ensure 25-30 per cent of meat is processed by 2025 and 40-50 per cent by 2030.

The investments of some companies in the meat processing industry remained modest and must be enhanced, he said. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
72% of EU businesses plan to expand in Viet Nam
72% of EU businesses plan to expand in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

A majority of European businesses in Viet Nam expect to increase their operations in the country, the sixth Business Sentiment Survey of the EU-ASEAN Business Council released on Thursday shows.

Vietnam vows to develop eco-friendly chemical industry
Vietnam vows to develop eco-friendly chemical industry
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Chemical Agency, speaks about some of the strengths and weaknesses in the 2007 Law on Chemicals.

Banks put pedal to the metal in digital transformation
Banks put pedal to the metal in digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The banking industry has been recently abuzz with digital transformation as lenders embark on their journey to become more tech-enabled to keep pace with disruptive technologies.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 10
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 10
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Da Nang prepares to welcome visitors

12 loss-making mega-projects proceed slowly
12 loss-making mega-projects proceed slowly
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The assets of the 12 loss-making mega-projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) total VND59.1 trillion, while total accounts payable is VND63.3 trillion.

Equitisation doesn't necessarily mean a better future for SOEs
Equitisation doesn't necessarily mean a better future for SOEs
BUSINESSicon  10/10/2020 

Equitisation should be a magic wand to improve the performance of a State-owned enterprise (SOE), but in some cases, it is not.

Rising handling charges neccessary to advance
Rising handling charges neccessary to advance
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

International shipping lines are expected to face an increase of 12 per cent in domestic container handling service charges at Vietnamese seaports from early 2022, triggering concerns over a possible charge burden on local shippers.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 9
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Hanoi spends USD304.34 million on road investment

Tra fish famers, exports hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
Tra fish famers, exports hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Tra (pangasius) fish prices have dropped to their lowest levels in 11 years since exports have been hit by Covid-19, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Fish sauce producers in a tight spot
Fish sauce producers in a tight spot
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Traditional fish sauce is one of the most typical components in Vietnamese cuisine and while its nutritional value has been analysed thoroughly, getting EU customers to consume it more regularly remains a challenge.

September surprise: fruit prices soar to record high
September surprise: fruit prices soar to record high
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Passion fruit, pomelo, dragon fruit and fresh coconut have been exported to Europe in large quantities under the EVFTA, which took effect this year.

Reforms to cut unwanted administrative processes
Reforms to cut unwanted administrative processes
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

In a bid to boost institutional reforms towards a modern market economy, further abolishing and reducing business regulations to create a bigger space for the private sector to develop will serve as a new driving force 

Mystery businessmen pours VND150 billion into ITA, Dang Thi Hoang Yen makes surprise move
Mystery businessmen pours VND150 billion into ITA, Dang Thi Hoang Yen makes surprise move
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

The ITA shares of the Tan Tao Group unexpectedly witnessed an impressive trading session with a record high trading volume.

Sound direction for Vietnam’s chances of economic revival
Sound direction for Vietnam’s chances of economic revival
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Despite heavy aftermaths caused by the global health crisis, the Vietnamese economy remains in positive growth in the first nine months of the year on the back of the government’s sound responses to curb the pandemic return.

Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth
Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Banks are pushing the sale of life insurance products (bancassurance) in the context of low credit growth since the beginning of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN rice exporters gear up to penetrate EU arena
VN rice exporters gear up to penetrate EU arena
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Vietnamese companies have been stepping up investment to boost rice exports to Europe – however, it remains a challenging task penetrate the market efficiently.

Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories
Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

The Vietnamese automobile market is full of potential with predicted sales of up to 1.8 million products a year, but it still remains risky to invest in the industry.

VRDF highlights advantages of value chain development
VRDF highlights advantages of value chain development
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Amid the heavy impact the pandemic has had so far on Vietnam’s economy, possible solutions to overcome the crisis and come out even stronger have been under discussion at this year’s Vietnam Reform and Development Forum.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 8
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 8
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

HCM City businesses resume operation as pandemic eases: city official

Plastic stocks surge in two months, boosted by low production cost
Plastic stocks surge in two months, boosted by low production cost
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Listed plastic companies have seen their market values expand 15-50 percent in the last two months on low oil prices and increased consumption.

