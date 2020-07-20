Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/07/2020 18:26:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy

20/07/2020    17:19 GMT+7

Many private enterprises said they want to invest in building renewable energy infrastructure, but Viet Nam still lacks mechanisms to encourage private enterprises to participate in this activity.


 

VN lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy
A solar power project with a total capacity of 450MW in Ninh Thuan Province. — Photo sggp.org.vn


 
 Nguyen Tam Tien, general director of the Trung Nam Group, the first and only enterprise so far allowed to invest in national grid transmission infrastructure, highly appreciated the Politburo’s Resolution No 55-NQ/TW on Viet Nam’s strategic orientations for national energy development through 2030 because it encourages private enterprises to invest in building renewable energy infrastructure.

In addition, Tien told the Voice of Viet Nam (VoV) that according to the resolution, Viet Nam would eliminate monopolies and barriers for the private sector joining the energy sector, including in the electricity transmission stage.

However, Tien said private enterprises need to have specific regulations for investment in power transmission infrastructure.

He has also proposed that Viet Nam should have a pricing mechanism for power businesses to take bank loans because the banks need those businesses to ensure power consumption while the electricity transmission system is not available to connect from the alternative power projects to the national power grid.

"The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Vietnam Electricity (EVN) must have this pricing mechanism," Tien said.

Pham Dinh Thang, general director of the Asia Industrial Technology Joint Stock Company, one of the leading companies manufacturing equipment for electrical systems in Viet Nam, said that Vietnamese enterprises can apply new technology for producing electric equipment, however, core equipment is still produced by leading brands in the world.

The domestic support industry has not been able to meet the needs of industrial production, especially for the electricity industry, he said.

"The Government needs to support domestic manufacturing enterprises in this industry, such as mechanisms for capital mobilisation and tax," Thang said.

Le Duy Hai, director of the Corporate Banking Division, Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade, said that in the past two years, renewable energy emerged as a key investment channel for the bank. It also is expected to continue attracting investment in the near future.

 

However, when conducting evaluation and investment research, the bank realised that some renewable energy projects in Viet Nam are still risky.

The infrastructure, including electric lines and transformer stations, is not synchronised, so many projects fail to generate their full capacity on the national electricity grid, he said.

The electricity industry and the authorities need to have more specific and long-term mechanisms to encourage the private sector to invest in renewable energy projects.

To encourage private investment in transmission infrastructure, Nguyen Tuan Anh, deputy director of the MoIT’s Department of Electricity and Renewable Energy, said the ministry is amending the Electricity Law to clearly separate the investment scopes for private enterprises. The amendment of the Electricity Law also promotes the development of the electricity market.

The Public Private Partnership (PPP Law) effective from 2021 is also a legal framework to allow private investors to invest in power production and transmission projects, he said.

According to Resolution 55, by 2030, total power generation capacity is expected to increase to 125-130GW and electricity output is estimated to rise to 550-600 billion KWh.

Share of renewable energy sources in total primary energy production will be increased to 15-20 per cent by 2030 and 25-30 per cent by 2045.

The resolution sets the goal to turn Viet Nam into one of the four ASEAN countries with the highest power supply reliability and one of three ASEAN countries with best electricity access index. — VNS

Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive

Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive

Many solar power plants have managed to get hooked to the power grid early to enjoy the high electricity prices, thus overloading the grid.  

Experts warn of scorching-hot growth of solar power in Vietnam

Experts warn of scorching-hot growth of solar power in Vietnam

The total capacity of solar power projects registered by investors has become nearly 10 times higher than the targeted level.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam property market increasingly attractive to foreign capital
Vietnam property market increasingly attractive to foreign capital
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam has for the first time been named a “Semi-Transparent” market in the 2020 Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) thanks to the progress in its largest markets, HCM City and Ha Noi. 

Banks to sell collateral assets amid fears of rising bad debts
Banks to sell collateral assets amid fears of rising bad debts
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

A number of banks have announced plans to auction off their collateral assets in an attempt to speed up bad debt recovery.

VN stock market: opportunities still exist in some fields
VN stock market: opportunities still exist in some fields
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may have found a new equilibrium in current price areas, according to Mirae Asset.

VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Brokerages have forecast that the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh exchange may approach 900 points by the end of this year despite worries over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local garment firm expects revenue drop this year as partner's parent goes bankrupt
Local garment firm expects revenue drop this year as partner's parent goes bankrupt
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Risk provision may write some revenue off the record for Song Hong Garment JSC as the company prepares for the likely bankruptcy of its US partner’s parent firm.

Coronavirus: The slow death of the American all-you-can-eat buffet
Coronavirus: The slow death of the American all-you-can-eat buffet
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Buffets, beloved by many Americans, are rapidly changing their business model to adapt to the virus.

Exporters worried as catfish exports to major markets drop
Exporters worried as catfish exports to major markets drop
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Exporters are mulling plans on how to increase shipments to the US and China after Covid-19 ends.

COVID accelerates shift towards omni-channel retail
COVID accelerates shift towards omni-channel retail
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic was accelerating Vietnam’s shift towards omni-channel purchasing behaviours and retailers should capitalise on this momentum to drive expansion and increase penetration rates in the post-COVID period, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 20
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Lao Cai to build border market and trade promotion centre

High air transport charges place heavy burden on Vietnamese exporters
High air transport charges place heavy burden on Vietnamese exporters
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Many Vietnamese exporters are facing multiple difficulties as air transport charges have been revised up sharply by foreign airlines amid the hardships caused by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive
Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Many solar power plants have managed to get hooked to the power grid early to enjoy the high electricity prices, thus overloading the grid.

VN businesses struggle to stop export decline
VN businesses struggle to stop export decline
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Investment and Trade noted that though the export turnover of the processing industry could not regain the strength it had before Covid-19, the recovery was very clear.

Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Director of Viet Nam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that Zalo Shop has not registered with the ministry.

Domestic brewers report big losses in first quarter
Domestic brewers report big losses in first quarter
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Beer output in the first quarter decreased by 19 percent compared with the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has expressed concern that the Long Thanh airport project might not get off ground in 2021 as scheduled, as the disbursement of capital for site clearance works has met a mere 10% of the target.

Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Dragged by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national carrier Vietnam Airlines is seeking measures to ease pressure on its cash liquidity.

Vietnam's rice exports may slide after one-month high
Vietnam's rice exports may slide after one-month high
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Rice exports were the only bright part in the picture of Vietnam’s farm exports in the first six months of the year. However, the achievements may not be upheld in the second half.

Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to establish seven delegations to inspect public invstment disbursement in several ministries, agencies and localities.

Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

Many financiers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are expecting that regulations on financial investment activities in Vietnam will become clearer and more open with the revised Investment Law coming into force.

Vietnamese enterprises invest approximately US$21 billion abroad
Vietnamese enterprises invest approximately US$21 billion abroad
BUSINESSicon  19/07/2020 

Last year saw local businesses pour a figure of US$21 billion into more than 1,300 projects in foreign countries, with profits transferred home reaching roughly US$3 billion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 