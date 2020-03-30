Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Why has the US dollar price escalated?

 
 
01/04/2020    13:14 GMT+7

The US dollar price has been increasing sharply over the last two weeks. 

As of the end of March 23, the dollar price in the free market surged to VND23,900 per dollar and the dollar price quoted by commercial banks also reached VND23,900 per dollar.

On the same day, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) stated it was ready to intervene in the market if necessary. The agency may sell foreign currencies at low prices to stabilize the forex market.

According to Bui Ngoc Son from the Institute of the World Economics and Politics, investors all over the globe are no longer considering bonds and gold as safe shelters. As they rush to buy dollars, the price of the dollar has increased sharply.

Vietnamese are also trying to keep dollars during the pandemic. 

When the epidemic is contained, investors’ confidence will return. They will withdraw money from shelter channels and pour money into risky assets. As the dollar will no longer be the shelter, the demand will decrease and the exchange rate will return to normal again.

Meanwhile, foreign investors are selling shares in Vietnam. As they are buying dollars in large quantities to transfer money abroad, the dollar price has increased. 


The expert noted that the US FED has taken measures recently, including an interest rate cut to nearly zero percent and an announcement on launching a quantitative easing package. In addition, it also plans to apply a series of unprecedented credit measures targeting households and businesses.

He noted that the FED is applying an emergency measure to cope with the scarcity of the dollar – swapping currencies with nine more central banks for at least six months, together with the existing currency swap plans which have been applied since the 2008 global financial crisis with the five central banks of Canada, the UK, Europe, Japan and Switzerland.

 


Under the currency swap plans, the FED will provide dollars to other central banks in exchange for the local currencies of other countries, and will get back the currencies in the future at a time to be fixed, at the same exchange rates.

“The FED’s measures will help stabilize the market. However, it will depend on the epidemic situation,” Son commented.

Son believes that the dollar price is increasing partially because of speculation.

“Speculators think that the dollar price will increase further. They are buying today to sell tomorrow for profit,” he explained.

Son agrees with some analysts that Vietnam may consider applying a currency swap plan with the US. However, he pointed out that Vietnam has unconvertible currency.

Linh Ha 

The total asset value of Vietnamese dollar billionaires have dropped according to statistics from Forbes.  

The official dong/dollar exchange rate announced by SBV reached a peak of VND23,206 per dollar on February 4, an increase of VND36 per dollar compared with the time before Tet.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Dow Jones and FTSE 100 have fallen more than 20% since the start of the year.

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Amid the surging global demand for food and foodstuffs due to the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnam is examining its export capabilities to secure the domestic supply.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

As Covid-19 has been escalating and the oil price has fallen, the national oil and gas group PetroVietnam is considering several possible scenarios, including mine closure. It is also considering buying crude oil to store.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

While Vietnam remains significantly exposed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing turbulence in the global financial markets, its economy stays resilient to external shocks in the first few months of 2020, according to the World Bank (WB).

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Some countries have temporarily closed shopping centers and asked people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has affected exports of Vietnamese enterprises.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Export of fresh fruit to China via train using refrigerated containers has contributed to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The General Statistics Office (GSO) is scheduled to begin a survey of businesses on April 1 with a view to collecting basic information to serve management and policy making, Deputy General Director of the office Nguyen Trung Tien said.

BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Hundreds of thousands of tons of rice in Mekong Delta remain unsold as merchants have stopped collecting rice. Farmers fear the rice price will drop dramatically if Vietnam stops exporting rice.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Food processing firms in Ho Chi Minh City have stepped up production to meet demand while also enhancing safety measures for their staff amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has committed to intensifying the operation of freight flights, both domestically and internationally, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been cracking down on profiteers for selling face masks, hand sanitisers and other items for inflating prices due to the high demand caused by the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.

BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

The Vietnamese government has asked rice exporters to temporarily suspend signing new export contracts in a bid to increase stockpiles and ensure the country’s food supply.

BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

The dual pressures from COVID-19 and Decree 100 force beer manufacturers to cut 30-70 per cent of their target profits this year.

BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

Even if COVID-19 is brought under control by May, the textile and garments industry will take a damage of $480 million, with Vinatex taking $43 million.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Catfish exports to China dropped by half in the first two months of the year in comparison with the same period last year, resulting in a 32 percent decrease in total export turnover for the entire seafood industry.

BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

The managers of Sun Group, BRG and Vietjet, speaking at a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in mid-March, said they were facing difficulties.

BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

Up to 18,600 businesses were forced to suspend operations in the first quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up 26 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

Many enterprises, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, have asked staff to work from home.

BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

The Sunshine aerospace components manufacturing facility was recently inaugurated in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority.

BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) suspended vehicle production on March 30.

