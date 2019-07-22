Da Nang citizens able to access e-government more easily

E-government has become more accessible for people in Da Nang over recent years, with a range of effective and innovative models being introduced at various levels.

browser not support iframe.

In the current circumstances, online administrative procedures not only benefit citizens but also have a role to play in COVID-19 prevention and control.

The office applies e-government in residential areas as a “one-stop shop”, with people coming here receiving guidance on completing administrative procedures online rather than in person.

Staff are at the office all day to assist local people with completing administrative procedures.

The model has been piloted in three wards in the city and will be expanded in the future. Nearly 3,000 people have registered for accounts and more than 70 percent of procedures can now be completed online.

This e-government model brings local government closer to citizens, improving efficiency and saving the community time and money./. VNA