Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion

 
 
22/03/2020    22:14 GMT+7

Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta comes earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-16 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious

as authorities and farmers have taken measures to cope with the situation in the 2019-20 dry season. The whole region is getting a good winter-spring crop, with a good price.
 

This winter-spring crop is the first crop Truong Van Tret applied clean rice cultivation, without using pesticides and reducing chemical fertilizer. This crop yielded six tonnes per ha, higher than previous crops. 

 

It’s worthy to say that local farmers in Ngã Năm town, a low-lying area of the Mekong Delta, which is often heavily affected by the saltwater intrusion, have had a good harvest.

If the 2016 winter-spring crop caused damage to more than 400,000 ha due to drought and saltwater intrusion, the figure of less than 30,000 ha of the crop this year clearly proved the efficiency of taking measures to actively cope with the situation.

The Ministry also urged rice farmers to switch to drought-resistant crops and reduce the winter-spring rice area against normal years. With a number of measures, delta authorities are anticipated to reduce damage because of drought and saltwater intrusion./.VNA

 
 

How is Vietnam coping with Covid-19?
How is Vietnam coping with Covid-19?
VIDEOicon  21/03/2020 

To date, 17 confirmed cases in Vietnam have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert
Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert
YOUR VIETNAMicon  21/03/2020 

This pomelo dessert won’t leave a bitter taste in your mouth, in fact, people love the sweet treat of fruit, tapioca and beans. Try it out!

COVID-19 fight: Together we win
COVID-19 fight: Together we win
VIDEOicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam and the World Health Organisation are in common on treatment regimens for COVID-19 patients. However, the country has its own innovative features when applied in practice.

Jacarandas beautify streets in Da Lat resort city
Jacarandas beautify streets in Da Lat resort city
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

If you are looking for some beautiful photos for Instagram, visiting Da Lat city in Lam Dong on March could be a great idea as during this time.

Vietnamese airlines suspends many international routes
Vietnamese airlines suspends many international routes
TRAVELicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam’s military has prepared facilities ready to accept an additional 20,000 people for quarantine if the need arises.

British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
VIDEOicon  19/03/2020 

A British expat stuck in quarantine on the outskirts of Hanoi says the UK should be taking a leaf out of Vietnam’s book.

Vietnam suspends visa granting to foreigners for 30 days
Vietnam suspends visa granting to foreigners for 30 days
SOCIETYicon  18/03/2020 

Vietnam will suspend the granting of visa to foreigners for 30 days beginning 00:00 on March 18, the Foreign Ministry announced on March 17, stressing that the move aims at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group
Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19/03/2020 

“Mo khoăn khoai” is a ceremony of the Lu ethnic group in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau to honor buffalos, a very important animal to famers.

Vietnam slips in global talent competitive index
Vietnam slips in global talent competitive index
SOCIETYicon  14/03/2020 

Vietnam ranked 96th out of 132 countries and territories in the 2020 Global Talent Competitive Index (GTCI), dropping five places compared to the previous year.

Young people make COVID-19 video in Mong language
Young people make COVID-19 video in Mong language
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/03/2020 

A video clip by two young people is helping members of the Mong ethnic minority learn about COVID-19, providing accurate and useful information to prevent the spread of the virus.

Garment export value hits 5.3 billion USD during Jan-Feb
Garment export value hits 5.3 billion USD during Jan-Feb
VIDEOicon  17/03/2020 

The export turnover of garment and textile products reached 5.3 billion USD in the first two months of 2020, down 3.5 percent year-on-year.

In Vietnam, wearing face masks in public becomes compulsory
In Vietnam, wearing face masks in public becomes compulsory
SOCIETYicon  16/03/2020 

As from March 16, 2020, Vietnam requires all Vietnamese citizens as well as foreign citizens in Vietnam to wear face masks in public places where there are many people, such as supermarkets, airports, bus terminals or public transport.

Border guards assist locals in daily life
Border guards assist locals in daily life
VIDEOicon  17/03/2020 

Over the years, apart from safeguarding the country’s land border, border guards in Phieng Pan border post, Mai Son district, the northern mountainous province of Son La, have been helping the locals improve their livelihood.

Museum boosts preservation of national treasures
Museum boosts preservation of national treasures
VIDEOicon  16/03/2020 

Currently, 140 of 164 recognised national treasures are being preserved and displayed in museums nationwide, while the remainder are located in monuments and religious facilities. 

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots
Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots
VIDEOicon  16/03/2020 

The Mekong Delta and southern islands like Phu Quoc and Con Dao are dominating domestic tour bookings as COVID-19 cases rise elsewhere in Vietnam.

“Ghen Co Vy” among 10 light-hearted coronavirus songs amid global panic
“Ghen Co Vy” among 10 light-hearted coronavirus songs amid global panic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/03/2020 

US music magazine Billboard has ranked Vietnamese song “Ghen Co Vy” among its 10 coronavirus songs which will bring a degree of humour to listeners amid the global panic that surrounds the pandemic.

Binh Dinh moves to develop sedge mat brand
Binh Dinh moves to develop sedge mat brand
VIDEOicon  14/03/2020 

The hustle and bustle of the sedge mat trade in Hoai Chau Bac commune, Hoai Nhon district, Binh Dinh province is an exciting scene for visitors. 

Vietnam reports 53 Covid-19 cases
Vietnam reports 53 Covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  14/03/2020 

Vietnam reported 6 more Covid-19 cases by 5pm March 14, raising the national total to 53.

How to fill in health declaration forms
How to fill in health declaration forms
VIDEOicon  13/03/2020 

Time is now to stay on top of your health, and anyone coming into Vietnam must fill out a detailed declaration before setting foot in the country. Watch our guide on how to fill in your forms here.

