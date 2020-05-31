Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/06/2020 10:38:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
VIDEO
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020

 
 
08/06/2020    10:21 GMT+7

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

Viet Nam’s beer market is forecast to see big opportunities this year, as the country has always been held great potential for domestic and foreign beer enterprises. Fierce competition is incoming, as more foreign brands are looking to tap the market.

The information was released in the Viet Nam Industry Research and Consultancy (VIRAC)’s latest report.

With a population structure among the youngest in the world – 56 per cent of the population is under the age of 30 – Viet Nam Beer Association (VBA) predicts that total consumer expenses in Viet Nam will double and reach approximately US$173 billion by 2020.

According to a Nielsen report, 56 per cent of Vietnamese consumers are under 30 years old and Viet Nam’s middle class will double from 12 million (in 2014) to 33 million (in 2020). It is estimated that Viet Nam will have two million more consumers joining the middle class, becoming the fastest-growing middle class segment in Asia.

The strong export markets of Viet Nam, such as ASEAN countries and China, are all markets with high growth in food and beverage consumption. Along with a series of free trade agreements, Vietnamese food and beverages have been largely able to access key free export markets (without tariffs).

In the context of international economic integration, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will contribute to raise the size, competitiveness, market share, reputation and efficiency of larger businesses and start a new development cycle.

For example, Thai Beverage, a company owned by a Thai billionaire, spent VND110 trillion ($4.8 billion) to buy 53.59 per cent of Saigon Beer Alcohol and Beverage Company (Sabeco) in December 2017. This is not only the largest M&A deal in Viet Nam’s history, but also the largest M&A deal in the Asian beer industry.

Beer consumption

 

In 2019, the total beer production will reach more than five billion litres (up 22.9 per cent over the same period in 2018); consumption reached over four billion litres (up 29.1 per cent over the same period last year). Beer sales reached over VND65 billion (up 0.5 per cent over the same period last year). Regarding types of consumption, canned beer consumption accounted for 66.8 per cent of total beer consumption in Viet Nam, followed by bottled beer 29.9 per cent; while draft beer is 3.1 per cent and accounts for a modest market share of fresh beer at 0.1 per cent.

Regarding imports, the imported beer output reached more than 37 million litres (an increase of 8.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2018). The three main sources of beer supply in Viet Nam are the Netherlands (25 per cent), Mexico (17 per cent) and Belgium (16 per cent). Compared to beer consumption in Viet Nam, beer imports into the country account for a relatively small proportion. Domestic and FDI beer enterprises dominate the domestic market, with the advantage of cheap beer prices, which suits the taste of the majority of customers.

Regarding exports, the export beer output increased 46 million litres over the previous year, reaching $45.87 million. The export volume decreased by about 7 per cent over the same period. The main reason is that Viet Nam’s beer quality has not been highly appreciated and not created a brand in the international market. Equatorial Guinea (about 20 per cent) is the largest market for Vietnamese beer.

Challenges

The law coming into effect on January 1 has been effective in adjusting the drinking habits of many people. It is forecasted that the beer industry growth rate in the year will not maintain the double-digit level as in previous years; reach 6-7 per cent in the following years, although each year Viet Nam has 1 million more people of legal age to drink alcoholic beverages.

In the stock market, shares of the two “giants” in the beer industry, Sabeco and Habeco, have dropped from 0.4 per cent to 0.8 per cent. Meanwhile, the share value of the entire industry will decline by nearly 13 per cent in 2019. Experts predict that the beer and wine industry will adjust towards a shrinking trend by 2020, in which small businesses will be most affected.

Alcoholic beverages in Viet Nam have to pay taxes at two stages of import and domestic consumption, including three different taxes: import tax (from 5-80 per cent depending on type of FTA), tax value added (10 per cent) and excise taxes (up from 50 per cent to 65 per cent in 2018). This can affect the profitability of beer companies, especially those in the mid-end segment, as this is a competitive segment and customers are most vulnerable to the impact of the best-selling prices.

Production license can be considered a major obstacle for new businesses. To open a beer factory in Viet Nam, businesses must be licensed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. While the regulations are quite clear, implementation can be difficult. Even if all provinces were willing to facilitate new breweries to collect taxes, the licensing would depend on the beer and beverage planning of the ministry, which may have been registered many years in advance.

According to VIRAC, Viet Nam’s beer industry still faces many challenges such as communication, risks of changing consumer tastes and M&A, requiring continuous efforts and improvement to enhance the position in the international market. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
VIDEOicon  0 giờ trước 

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s production is clearly evident in each specific industry. 

Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
VIDEOicon  0 giờ trước 

A festival praying for rain is one of the largest and most unique of the Jrai people in the central highlands. 

E-commerce a positive for retail sector
E-commerce a positive for retail sector
VIDEOicon  0 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

Bicycle sharing finds favour in Vietnam
Bicycle sharing finds favour in Vietnam
VIDEOicon  06/06/2020 

While bicycle sharing may be quite a familiar concept in some countries around the world it remains quite novel in Vietnam. Though only recently introduced, the service has already been welcomed by local people.

Vietnamese food: Chicken salad with mangosteen
Vietnamese food: Chicken salad with mangosteen
VIDEOicon  05/06/2020 

Often referred to as the 'queen of tropical fruits', mangosteen is sweet, sour, juicy and ripes in the summer. In the south of Vietnam it is used in chicken salad, giving the dish a whole new taste sensation. 

Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

FDI inflows to HCM City rose to nearly 70 million USD in the first quarter of 2020 thanks to the gradual redirection of investment flows due to COVID-19.

British pilot condition greatly improves
British pilot condition greatly improves
SOCIETYicon  04/06/2020 

The most critical COVID-19 patient in Vietnam is nodding, smiling and evening shaking hands with healthcare workers.

US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

The US was Vietnam’s leading export market in the first five months of the year, despite a slight decrease in total export turnover.

Turning junk into kid’s toys
Turning junk into kid’s toys
VIDEOicon  03/06/2020 

Discarded tyres, cardboard boxes, and other materials have been given a new lease of life and turned into brand new toys for children via the meticulous hands of young people.

Vietnam’s tourism strives to bounce back
Vietnam’s tourism strives to bounce back
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

The tourism sector is making concerted efforts to recover after a stagnant stage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on promoting domestic travel while preparing to welcome foreign arrivals.

Vietnamese agriculture sector takes advantage from COVID-19
Vietnamese agriculture sector takes advantage from COVID-19
VIDEOicon  02/06/2020 

COVID-19 has prompted many economic sectors and their players to change. Some sectors have done quite well in renovating and made certain achievements.

Vietnamese food: Shrimp cake
Vietnamese food: Shrimp cake
VIDEOicon  01/06/2020 

No trip to Hanoi is complete without a visit to the city's iconic West Lake. But have you tried one of its traditional delicacies? These crispy shrimp cakes are the perfect complement to a day by the water's edge.

Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
VIDEOicon  30/05/2020 

Dog and cat meat consumption has always been a controversial topic in Việt Nam. Traditional food or appalling cruelty? 

Some international air services likely to be reopened
Some international air services likely to be reopened
TRAVELicon  28/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has told the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to consider reopening some international air routes to meet travel demand and resume trade activities.

GAVI lauds Vietnam’s ways to control COVID-19
GAVI lauds Vietnam’s ways to control COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

GAVI has published an article on its website gavi.org, highlighting the four ways Vietnam has managed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam to issue e-visas to citizens from 80 countries
Vietnam to issue e-visas to citizens from 80 countries
TRAVELicon  27/05/2020 

From the beginning of July, residents from a number of countries worldwide will be allowed to enter Vietnam using e-visas.

WB: EVFTA could lift Vietnam’s exports by 12 percent by 2030
WB: EVFTA could lift Vietnam’s exports by 12 percent by 2030
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

The World Bank (WB) has predicted that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) could help Vietnam’s GDP and exports grow 2.4 percent and 12 percent, respectively, by 2030, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has reported.

Hoi An listed among top 10 cities of the world
Hoi An listed among top 10 cities of the world
VIDEOicon  26/05/2020 

Vietnam’s ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has been named among the top ten cities of the world by the New York-based Travel + Leisure magazine.

Younger generation show off patriotism
Younger generation show off patriotism
YOUR VIETNAMicon  25/05/2020 

During the war, young people showed their undying love for the Fatherland, and were ready to sacrifice their lives for national independence. Nowadays, young people have found another way to show their love in small ways.

Over half of population to shop online by 2025
Over half of population to shop online by 2025
VIDEOicon  25/05/2020 

Vietnam is aiming to have 55 percent of its population shopping online by 2025, with average consumer spending rising to 600 USD per year, according to a master plan on e-commerce development for 2021-2025.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 