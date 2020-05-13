Young photographer tells touching stories about disadvantaged kids

Each person has their own dream. While many devote their time to advancing their career, Dinh Chi Trung has spent two years travelling around Vietnam to share stories about Vietnamese children.

“Nga and Princess Elsa in a landfill” is among the stories Trung, a young man from southern Binh Phuoc province, has selected for his project featuring 100 stories about Vietnamese children. The photo was taken in May 2018 when he was on Phu Quoc Island in Kien Giang province. On Phu Quoc he encountered Nga, a nine-year-old girl who had never been to school due to family circumstances. Moved by her plight, Trung took a lot of photos of the cute little girl and her favourite doll, Elsa, in their house inside a local landfill, which later became the photo story’s title. When the story was released it touched many people very deeply, with many sponsoring Nga’s schooling and a move out of the landfill.

Trung’s photo stories revolve around underprivileged children around the country. His project connects many children with warm-hearted people, through which they receive help and the promise of a better life. In order to pursue his project of goodwill, Trung gave up a well-paid, stable job in HCM City and spent his savings on trips around Vietnam to capture touching images of disadvantaged Vietnamese children.

Trung said that one of the obstacles he faces is gaining approval from the kids’ parents. their photo.

Though the kids in his photo stories live in difficult circumstances, all the audience can see are smiles.

Trung’s project first began at the end of 2017, and he has now made 22 trips to 12 cities and provinces and told 16 stories about Vietnamese kids in difficult circumstances./.VNA