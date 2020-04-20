Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
5 Vietnamese movies worth a watch on Netflix

 
 
22/04/2020    08:58 GMT+7

Struggling for something new to watch on Netflix during social distancing? What about giving some classic Vietnamese movies a try?

Poster of 'Good morning and Good night' movie

Struggling for something new to watch on Netflix during social distancing? Already binged out on all the popular shows and movies? Well, what about giving some classic Vietnamese movies a try? Here is our list of some top flicks you can check out.

Good morning and good night

This musical movie is about two young souls living among the hustle and bustle of Hồ Chí Minh City. The movie starts in a Sài Gòn street at night where they meet each other, and reveals their stories with ambiguous experiences that young people must overcome to find themselves in life. If you like indie music, there are plenty in the movie that won’t disappoint you.

IMDb score: 6.9/10

Goodbye, mother

Goodbye, mother jumped to into top ten most-watched movies in Việt Nam three days after it was released on Netflix. Văn and Ian, played by young actors Lãnh Thanh and Võ Điền Gia Huy, return to Việt Nam from the US for a family reunion. This is a heartwarming piece beautifully depicting loving relationships.  

IMDb score: 7.5/10

Superstar teacher

If you like a movie full of laughter, Superstar teacher is definitely for you. A music teacher has a dream to become a well-known singer, but is sent to an island to teach children music. Only when he gets there does the teacher discover about the meaning of life and learns to appreciate his career.

 

IMDb score: 6.1/10

Jailbait

A playboy’s life changes forever after he meets a girl who is yet to turn 18. Directed by Thanh Son Le, this drama-comedy was one of the highest-grossing Vietnamese movies in 2018.

IMDb score: 6.5/10

200 pounds beauty

200 pounds beauty starring famous singer Minh Hằng is a remake of a Korean movie.  An overweight woman with a stunning voice wants to fulfil her dreams of coming out of the shadows into the spotlight. Desperate for success, she undergoes plastic surgery to change her appearance and achieve her goals.

IMDb score: 5.5/10

Minh Phuong (VNS)

