Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18

17/07/2020    17:20 GMT+7

Hanoi Book Street is a favorite destination for bookworms, especially the children, when summer comes.

Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18
Hanoi Book Street will launch a series of entertainment activities from July 18. (Photo: Hanoimoi.com.vn)

The Management Board of the Hanoi Book Street has cooperated with 16 publishing houses and book distributors to launch a series of entertainment activities from July 18 in a bid to provide a fun place for children this summer.

The program includes “learning and playing” activities with folk games, workshops on traditional and modern arts, among others, which will take place on weekends, from July 18 to the end of August.

The highlight of the program is the “Giving lovingly books, sending thousands of smiles” activity, where book lovers meet and exchange publications. The program will be held on July 18-19. 

On this occasion, publishing houses will also offer discounts for all books sold at the Hanoi Book Street.

 

The Management Board of the Hanoi Book Street will arrange different spaces for visitors such as places for families, for young people, and for the elderly to read books, enjoy coffee and snap some pictures as well as take part the activities. Free wifi will be available to the book street goers.

The program will run until August 30. Hanoitimes

Other News

.
VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia
VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have maintained their position as Southeast Asia’s strongest team, according to the recently-released July global rankings by FIFA.

FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing
FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

FIFA has banned eleven players of Dong Thap Football Club for match-fixing during the national U21 tournament.

Many buildings to be cleared to preserve Dien Bien Phu relics
Many buildings to be cleared to preserve Dien Bien Phu relics
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The project to conserve and improve the special national relic site of the Dien Bien Phu Victory until 2030 has recently been approved by the People’s Committee of the northern province of Dien Bien.

Circus federation offers special programme dedicated to navy soldiers
Circus federation offers special programme dedicated to navy soldiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

A special circus show will be dedicated to navy soldiers at Hanoi’s Central Circus Theatre on July 25 and 26.

Ton Hoa Sen cycling cup to start on National Day
Ton Hoa Sen cycling cup to start on National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

This year, the Ton Hoa Sen Cycling Cup will begin on Vietnamese National Day on September 2 in Hanoi with the participation of 80 cyclists from across the nation.

Johnny Depp was never violent to me, says ex-partner Winona Ryder
Johnny Depp was never violent to me, says ex-partner Winona Ryder
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Johnny Depp's ex-fiancee says it is "impossible to believe" claims from Amber Heard that he was violent.

Ethnic Tay artist releases autobiography
Ethnic Tay artist releases autobiography
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Ethnic Tay artist Hoang A Sang recently launched his latest book An Trú Trong Yêu Thương (Living in Love), his autobiography. 

Holy House show to feature musician B.A.X.
Holy House show to feature musician B.A.X.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

An electronic dance music show called Holy House will be held at Arcan on July 24. The highlight of the night will be the HCM City native B.A.X., the owner of Holy Grail Music label, which was established in 2019. 

Midfielder Long starting to fulfill his potential at last
Midfielder Long starting to fulfill his potential at last
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

In a V.League 1 season full of surprises, Phan Van Long has been a pleasant one for SHB Da Nang as the midfielder seems to be finally fulfilling his potential.

First Vietnamese singer named among Billboard Social 50 Chart
First Vietnamese singer named among Billboard Social 50 Chart
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/07/2020 

Son Tung M-TP has become the first Vietnamese artist to make the Social 50 Chart following a recent announcement by music magazine Billboard of the United States.

Cam Ly returns with new show on YouTube
Cam Ly returns with new show on YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/07/2020 

Pop and folk singer Cam Ly of HCM City is back with a new music project which will begin airing on her YouTube channel on July 19.

Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July
Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/07/2020 

The host Vietnam will hold an online conference with regional countries on July 21-22 to announce the list of sports at te 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11), which are scheduled for 2021.

Ageing underground wells in the heart of Hanoi
Ageing underground wells in the heart of Hanoi
YOUR VIETNAMicon  16/07/2020 

Underground wells which were closely linked to the lives of Vietnamese citizens can be found throughout the northern delta, especially in rural areas, with many dug approximately half a century ago still in use today in Hanoi’s Old Quarter.

Spate of alarming antique robberies in Hanoi
Spate of alarming antique robberies in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

Recently, dozens of antiques have been robbed from 20 historic relics in seven districts of Hanoi, causing concern among people and agencies.

Exhibition showcases the brutality of wars on Con Dao Island
Exhibition showcases the brutality of wars on Con Dao Island
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

A new exhibition to be held on Con Dao Island from July 17 will look at the horrible conditions Vietnamese patriots faced when they were captured during the resistance wars against the French and the US.

V.League 1: Striker Nguyen Anh Duc signs for HAGL FC
V.League 1: Striker Nguyen Anh Duc signs for HAGL FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

V.League 1 club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) have signed free agent former national team and Becamex Binh Duong striker Nguyen Anh Duc.

ASEAN Film Week 2020 to come to Vietnam's three largest cities
ASEAN Film Week 2020 to come to Vietnam's three largest cities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

The ASEAN Film Week 2020 will be held in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City from July 18-26, screening nine movies.

AFC adjusts schedule of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022
AFC adjusts schedule of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

The first round of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022 will take place from March 13-21, 2021, instead of March 6-14 as previously announced, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

KONNECT ASEAN culture-art initiative debuts
KONNECT ASEAN culture-art initiative debuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

KONNECT ASEAN, a culture and art initiative, made its debut on July 13 as part of activities celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Dialogue Partnership between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Rekindling and reimagining a musical artform
Rekindling and reimagining a musical artform
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

Musician Nguyen Quang Long is well-known for his devotion in reviving xam (blind busker’s singing). Actually, he’s also a researcher of various types of traditional performing arts.

