Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18

Hanoi Book Street is a favorite destination for bookworms, especially the children, when summer comes.

Hanoi Book Street will launch a series of entertainment activities from July 18. (Photo: Hanoimoi.com.vn)

The Management Board of the Hanoi Book Street has cooperated with 16 publishing houses and book distributors to launch a series of entertainment activities from July 18 in a bid to provide a fun place for children this summer.

The program includes “learning and playing” activities with folk games, workshops on traditional and modern arts, among others, which will take place on weekends, from July 18 to the end of August.

The highlight of the program is the “Giving lovingly books, sending thousands of smiles” activity, where book lovers meet and exchange publications. The program will be held on July 18-19.

On this occasion, publishing houses will also offer discounts for all books sold at the Hanoi Book Street.

The Management Board of the Hanoi Book Street will arrange different spaces for visitors such as places for families, for young people, and for the elderly to read books, enjoy coffee and snap some pictures as well as take part the activities. Free wifi will be available to the book street goers.

The program will run until August 30. Hanoitimes

HCMC book street still open despite drop in customers due to coronavirus fear The book street in Nguyen Van Binh Street in downtown HCM City is still open for local and international visitors despite of a 30 percent drop in the number of visitors due to coronavirus fears.