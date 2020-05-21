Ao Dai fashion designer promotes Vietnamese heritage to the world

Local designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam has unveiled his latest collection of Ao Dai, a type of traditional long dress, with each unique piece featuring globally renowned cultural heritage in Vietnam.

The collection draws inspiration from each of the 19 world heritage properties recognised by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

An outfit features an image of Hue Royal Citadel.

A performance of Don Ca Tai Tu, a form of southern folk music, is showcased on a dark outfit.

An Ao Dai bearing an image of the Temple of Literature, the nation’s first university

A colourful outfit depicts a performance of Quan Ho, a type of love duet singing in the northern region.

The magnificent landscape of the Trang An-Ninh Binh natural complex is placed on an Ao Dai.

This Ao Dai promotes Ca Tru, a form of ceremonial singing performance to the world.

VOV/VNE