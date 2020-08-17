Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
17/08/2020
Cai luong star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fight

17/08/2020    20:13 GMT+7

People’s Artist and cai luong star Le Thuy will release an MV on YouTube next week to inspire people during the fight against COVID-19. 

Cai luong star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fight
People's Artist Le Thuy and artists of Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre will perform in Niềm Tin (Belief), a MV on love and sharing to inspire people during the fight against COVID-19. The MV will be released on YouTube next week.

The MV will also feature artists of Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre. 

On the MV, called Niềm Tin (Belief), Thuy and her colleagues will sing vọng cổ (nostalgia) songs about love and sharing during the pandemic. 

These new songs were written by musicians Lam Vien and Pham Van Dang, and Hoang Song Viet — owner of the Cai Luong Dai Viet Troupe, a private theatre which opened last year. 

“Our MV will bring optimistic energy to people, particularly doctors and frontline workers in Da Nang City,” said the 72-year-old Thuy, who has more than 60 years of experience in the theatre. 

Thuy and her producer are working to invite cai luong performers from around the country to perform in the MV. 

“We hope to encourage and bring joy to people. We wish peace and health for everyone in Vietnam,” said Thuy, adding that people working together can overcome the pandemic.

Cai luong star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fight
People's Artist Le Thuy, who has more than 60 years in cai luong, and her colleagues has worked hard to preserve traditional theatre. 
 

Thuy began her career in 1960 after working for the Trâm Vàng Troupe in Dong Nai Province. Three years later, she became a bright star with her leading role in Bẽ Bàng Duyên Mới (Love Story) staged by the Kim Chung Theatre in Sai Gon (now HCM City). 

Her voice and dance skills left a strong impression on audiences.

In 1984, she and her colleagues, Bach Tuyet and Ngoc Giau, were invited to perform cai luong in France. Their performance impressed many overseas Vietnamese and foreigners.  

She has performed in more than 300 plays, videos and films, including famous historical works Tô Ánh Nguyệt (Ms Tô Ánh Nguyệt) and Câu Thơ Yên Ngựa (Poetry and Saddle).   

She won several top prizes at national traditional theatre competitions and festivals, including the Golden Medal for Best Theatre Actress at the Thanh Tâm Awards (now Tran Huu Trang Awards presented by the HCM City Theatre Association) in 1964.

Her web series on YouTube, Hồi Ký Một Kiếp Cầm Ca- Sinh Ra Để Hát (Memoirs of a Performer - Born to be on Stage), was released in February and has attracted nearly 3 million views on YouTube.  VNS

Cai luong actress’s web series attract 2.7 million viewers on YouTube

Cai luong actress’s web series attract 2.7 million viewers on YouTube

The fourth part of the web series featuring People’s Artist and theatre actress Lệ Thủy, a star of cải lương (reformed opera), has attracted more than 65,000 views on YouTube just one week after its release.  

South’s private troupes preserve cai luong

South’s private troupes preserve cai luong

Five private troupes specialising in cải lương (reformed opera), a traditional art originating in southern Vietnam, in the Mekong River Delta region are offering mobile shows for residents in rural areas.

 
 

