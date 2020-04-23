Caring for face skin with yoghurt

Yoghurt is not only a good kind of food but also a useful material for nurturing skin at home.

It contains various necessary nutrients for reviving and developing new skin cells: Zinc, calcium, vitamin B and lactic acid. The latter makes up the main portion in yoghurt, which is used in nurturing skin products. Lactic acid rubs and provides moisture to dry skin, brightens and smooths skin. It also prevents wrinkles and erases existing wrinkles.

You should choose yoghurt without sugar or flavours for nurturing skin to prevent allergies and ulcers.

Benefits of eating yoghurt every day:

– Provides vitamins like A, D, B and minerals like calcium and Zinc, which strengthens skin cells.

– Provides probiotics, which are useful for digestion, helping the body absorb nutrients.

– Provides anti-oxidants, which help reduce wrinkles and prevent early old age.

Benefits of yoghurt masks

– Diminishing skin pores.

– Whitening skin thanks to lactic acid.

– Cleaning skin, rubbing off dead skin cells and dust.

– Smoothing skin.

– Reducing red blotches and seborrhoea.

1. Non-sugar yoghurt masks

- Mask of pure yoghurt

Clean your face with warm water. Apply yoghurt to your face. Leave it there for 15-20 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water.

You should apply the mask 2-3 times per week to see your skin get smoother and brighter gradually.

- Mask of yoghurt and honey

The mixture is good for dry skin.

Rinse your face with warm water. Mix non-sugar yoghurt with honey in the same amount. Relax for 20 minutes. Then rinse your face with warm water. Apply the mask 2-3 times per week.

- Mask of yoghurt, egg white and lemon juice

Take an egg white. Add three drops of lemon juice and mix it well before adding a cup of yoghurt and mix well. Rinse your face with warm water, let your face dry. Apply the mixture on your face; leave it there for 20 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water.

Easy to find ingredients in the kitchen. — Photo adiva.com.vn

You should apply this mask once to twice per week. Avoid direct sunlight to your face as lemon juice may make it easier to get sun burnt.

- Mask of yoghurt and avocado

Peel the avocado, grind it well. Add unsweetened yoghurt. Mix them into a paste. Apply the paste on your clean face for 20-30 minutes. Rinse well with warm water.

You can apply the mixture on your face and eat it at the same time. — Photo minhlacongai.com

You can replace avocado with banana. Apply the mask 2-3 times per week.

- Mask of yoghurt and strawberry

Make juice from four strawberries. Add a table spoon of flour, a spoon of honey, and a cup of non-sugar yoghurt, mix them well. Rinse your face with warm water. Apply the mask to your face and neck. Leave it there for 25 minutes. Rinse your face again with warm water.

You should use the mask 2-3 times per week.

- Mask of yoghurt and flour

Take 1-2 spoons of flour and mix it with half of a cup of non-sugar yoghurt. Rinse your face with warm water. Apply the mixture to your face. Leave it there for 15 minutes. Rinse your face again with warm water. You can use the mask 2-3 times per week. Your skin will get brighter.

- Mask of yoghurt and cucumber

Grind a cucumber; mix with a cup of non-sugar yoghurt. Add a spoon of honey, mix well. Rinse your face with warm water. Apply the mixture onto your face. Leave it there for 15 minutes. You can apply the mask twice a week.

A mask to smoothskin. — Photo happy skin.vn

- Mask of yoghurt and oat

Take half a cup of yoghurt and 5 grams of oat, add two spoons of honey. Mix well. Rinse your face with warm water. Apply the mixture on your face. Leave it there for 30 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water.

- Mask of yoghurt and carrot

A good mask for oily skin.

Grind a carrot; mix it with a cup of non-sugar yoghurt. Mix them well. Apply to your face. Leave it there for 20 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water. Apply the mask twice per week to see your skin improved.

- Mask of yoghurt and peppermint

Grind a cup of peppermint leaves, mix it with a cup of non-sugar yoghurt, and add a table spoon of olive oil. Mix them well. Apply the mixture to your face in 20 minutes. Rinse it off with warm water. You can apply the mask 2-3 times per week.

Green mask. — Photo cooky.vn

Besides the above-mentioned mask, you can use mask of coffee grounds, yoghurt and coconut oil.

2. Yoghurt as cleanser

Yoghurt can be used to wash face with effects as good as any kinds of cleanser.

How to do it:

Take a half cup of yoghurt, apply to your face. Do a gentle massage so that the yoghurt can absorb into your skin. Leave it there for five minutes. Rinse your face again with warm or cool water. After your face is dry, apply moisture cream on your face. You can wash your face with yoghurt every day when having a shower or before going to bed.

Special note: For people with dry skin, this method is suggested only 2-3 times per week.

3. Eating yoghurt

Eating yoghurt is an effective way to nurture skin from inside, which not only provides nutrition to skin cells but also enhances the body’s resistance capabilities. — VNS

Le Huong