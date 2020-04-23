Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/04/2020 16:43:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Caring for face skin with yoghurt

 
 
24/04/2020    12:45 GMT+7

Yoghurt is not only a good kind of food but also a useful material for nurturing skin at home. 

It contains various necessary nutrients for reviving and developing new skin cells: Zinc, calcium, vitamin B and lactic acid. The latter makes up the main portion in yoghurt, which is used in nurturing skin products. Lactic acid rubs and provides moisture to dry skin, brightens and smooths skin. It also prevents wrinkles and erases existing wrinkles.

You should choose yoghurt without sugar or flavours for nurturing skin to prevent allergies and ulcers.

Benefits of eating yoghurt every day:

– Provides vitamins like A, D, B and minerals like calcium and Zinc, which strengthens skin cells.

– Provides probiotics, which are useful for digestion, helping the body absorb nutrients.

– Provides anti-oxidants, which help reduce wrinkles and prevent early old age.

Benefits of yoghurt masks

– Diminishing skin pores.

– Whitening skin thanks to lactic acid.

– Cleaning skin, rubbing off dead skin cells and dust.

– Smoothing skin.

– Reducing red blotches and seborrhoea.

1. Non-sugar yoghurt masks

Mask of pure yoghurt

Clean your face with warm water. Apply yoghurt to your face. Leave it there for 15-20 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water.

You should apply the mask 2-3 times per week to see your skin get smoother and brighter gradually.

- Mask of yoghurt and honey

The mixture is good for dry skin. — Photo medium.com

Rinse your face with warm water. Mix non-sugar yoghurt with honey in the same amount. Relax for 20 minutes. Then rinse your face with warm water. Apply the mask 2-3 times per week.

- Mask of yoghurt, egg white and lemon juice

Take an egg white. Add three drops of lemon juice and mix it well before adding a cup of yoghurt and mix well. Rinse your face with warm water, let your face dry. Apply the mixture on your face; leave it there for 20 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water.

Easy to find ingredients in the kitchen. — Photo adiva.com.vn

You should apply this mask once to twice per week. Avoid direct sunlight to your face as lemon juice may make it easier to get sun burnt.

- Mask of yoghurt and avocado

Peel the avocado, grind it well. Add unsweetened yoghurt. Mix them into a paste. Apply the paste on your clean face for 20-30 minutes. Rinse well with warm water.

You can apply the mixture on your face and eat it at the same time. — Photo minhlacongai.com

 

You can replace avocado with banana. Apply the mask 2-3 times per week.

- Mask of yoghurt and strawberry

Make juice from four strawberries. Add a table spoon of flour, a spoon of honey, and a cup of non-sugar yoghurt, mix them well. Rinse your face with warm water. Apply the mask to your face and neck. Leave it there for 25 minutes. Rinse your face again with warm water.

You should use the mask 2-3 times per week.

- Mask of yoghurt and flour

Take 1-2 spoons of flour and mix it with half of a cup of non-sugar yoghurt. Rinse your face with warm water. Apply the mixture to your face. Leave it there for 15 minutes. Rinse your face again with warm water. You can use the mask 2-3 times per week. Your skin will get brighter.

- Mask of yoghurt and cucumber

Grind a cucumber; mix with a cup of non-sugar yoghurt. Add a spoon of honey, mix well. Rinse your face with warm water. Apply the mixture onto your face. Leave it there for 15 minutes. You can apply the mask twice a week.

A mask to smoothskin. — Photo happy skin.vn

  • - Mask of yoghurt and oat 

  • Suggested mask for whitening skin. — Photo minhlacongai.com

    Take half a cup of yoghurt and 5 grams of oat, add two spoons of honey. Mix well. Rinse your face with warm water. Apply the mixture on your face. Leave it there for 30 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water.

- Mask of yoghurt and carrot

A good mask for oily skin. — Photo giadinh.net.vn

Grind a carrot; mix it with a cup of non-sugar yoghurt. Mix them well. Apply to your face. Leave it there for 20 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water. Apply the mask twice per week to see your skin improved.

- Mask of yoghurt and peppermint

Grind a cup of peppermint leaves, mix it with a cup of non-sugar yoghurt, and add a table spoon of olive oil. Mix them well. Apply the mixture to your face in 20 minutes. Rinse it off with warm water. You can apply the mask 2-3 times per week.

Green mask. — Photo cooky.vn

Besides the above-mentioned mask, you can use mask of coffee grounds, yoghurt and coconut oil.

2. Yoghurt as cleanser

Yoghurt can be used to wash face with effects as good as any kinds of cleanser.

How to do it:

Take a half cup of yoghurt, apply to your face. Do a gentle massage so that the yoghurt can absorb into your skin. Leave it there for five minutes. Rinse your face again with warm or cool water. After your face is dry, apply moisture cream on your face. You can wash your face with yoghurt every day when having a shower or before going to bed.

Special note: For people with dry skin, this method is suggested only 2-3 times per week.

3. Eating yoghurt

Eating yoghurt is an effective way to nurture skin from inside, which not only provides nutrition to skin cells but also enhances the body’s resistance capabilities. — VNS

Le Huong

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus ruins Doan Van Hau's chances of competing in Eredivisie
Coronavirus ruins Doan Van Hau's chances of competing in Eredivisie
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

With professional football shut down in the Netherlands until September 1, Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau will have no chance of competing in the national Eredivisie this season.

My Dinh National Stadium to be repaired to host SEA Games 2021
My Dinh National Stadium to be repaired to host SEA Games 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

My Dinh National Stadium will be repaired at the end of October to prepare for the organisation of SEA Games 2021, according to the National Sports Administration.

Bundesliga 'ready to return on 9 May', says German Football League
Bundesliga 'ready to return on 9 May', says German Football League
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Bundesliga is hoping to return to action behind closed doors next month, but what challenges does it face to make it reality?

UNICEF introduces Vietnamese animation about climate change
UNICEF introduces Vietnamese animation about climate change
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

An animation addressing climate change, based on a story of a Vietnamese student in Hanoi, has been introduced by The United Nations Children's Fund (UNCEF) in Vietnam.

VN's top goalkeeper may miss chance to defend AFF Cup title
VN's top goalkeeper may miss chance to defend AFF Cup title
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has confirmed that No 1 goalkeeper Dang Van Lam may not participate in Vietnam’s campaign to defend the ASEAN Football Federation Cup later this year.

Athletes to compete in first virtual reality cycling race
Athletes to compete in first virtual reality cycling race
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/04/2020 

Vietnam's first virtual reality cycling race will be held on April 25-30 to replace the annual HCM City Television (HTV) Cycling Cup which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams
Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

The first Vietnamese athlete to clinch a spot in the country’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics team, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang then suffered the disappointment of seeing the world’s largest sporting event delayed by a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wartime diaries published in new series
Wartime diaries published in new series
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/04/2020 

A series of the most popular wartime diaries written by 30 martyrs and soldiers has been released by the Writers' Association Publishing House on the occasion of the 45th Liberation and Reunification Day on April 30.

HCM City players get back in training
HCM City players get back in training
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/04/2020 

HCM City FC will be the first V.League 1 club to resume training for the impending return of the national football leagues.

Exercises at home to keep fit during isolation
Exercises at home to keep fit during isolation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/04/2020 

Being stuck indoors all day and night could turn you into a couch potato, especially as all the gyms are closed and people should only being leaving their homes to do essential tasks like grocery shopping. 

VN volleyball star gets offer to renew deal with Japanese club
VN volleyball star gets offer to renew deal with Japanese club
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/04/2020 

Spiker Tran Thi Thanh Thuy has received an offer from Japanese Denso Airy Bees volleyball club to sign a new contract.

Veteran photographer in love with the Central Highlands
Veteran photographer in love with the Central Highlands
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/04/2020 

Veteran photographer Tran Phong was the first Vietnamese artist to be recognised as a Master of Photographer by the Photographic Society of America.

Budgets for SEA Games and ParaGames cut due to coronavirus
Budgets for SEA Games and ParaGames cut due to coronavirus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/04/2020 

The coronavirus has impacted sports this year and now 2021 events are starting to feel the pinch, including the 31st Southeast Asian Games and the 11th ParaGames in Vietnam.

Online show to raise funds to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Online show to raise funds to fight COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/04/2020 

An online show titled Stay Strong Vietnam with the participation of famous Vietnamese singers and artists will be aired at 8pm on Saturday (April 25) on Youtube channel RSVP Vietnam.

Challenge Vietnam triathlon cancelled due to coronavirus
Challenge Vietnam triathlon cancelled due to coronavirus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/04/2020 

Challenge Vietnam 2020 has been cancelled, according to organisers.

Spreading a passion for reading
Spreading a passion for reading
VIDEOicon  22/04/2020 

This year’s Book Festival to mark Vietnamese Book Day on April 21 is being held online because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Female striker joins AFC’s campaign against COVID-19
Female striker joins AFC’s campaign against COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/04/2020 

Captain of the national women’s football team Huynh Nhu is among the players who have joined a campaign started by the Asia Football Confederation (AFC) to fight THE COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

5 Vietnamese movies worth a watch on Netflix
5 Vietnamese movies worth a watch on Netflix
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/04/2020 

Struggling for something new to watch on Netflix during social distancing? What about giving some classic Vietnamese movies a try?

Coronavirus: Rock bands start selling face mask merchandise
Coronavirus: Rock bands start selling face mask merchandise
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/04/2020 

My Chemical Romance and Korn are among the acts offering a new piece of must-have merch.

Runner Lai pounds the pavements in search of revenge
Runner Lai pounds the pavements in search of revenge
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/04/2020 

Runner Nguyen Van Lai is a creature of habit and every day, he wakes up early and starts training at Hanoi’s National Sports Training Centre.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 