Exhibition of works from contemporary Vietnamese artists opens in Hanoi

An exhibition displaying artworks from leading contemporary Vietnamese artists opened at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi on August 6.

An artwork of painter Dao Hai Phong which is on showcase at the exhibition (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

Organised by the Department of Art, Photography, and Exhibitions under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the exhibition aims to introduce and honour talented artists in Vietnam and help art lovers at home and abroad understand the development of the country’s art market.

It features works from 19 artists in Hanoi and HCM City, including Dang Xuan Hoa, Bui Huu Hung, Le Thanh Son, Nguyen Thanh Binh, Thanh Chuong and Nguyen Trung.

The exhibition will run until August 15./.VNA