Holy House show to feature musician B.A.X.

An electronic dance music show called Holy House will be held at Arcan on July 24. The highlight of the night will be the HCM City native B.A.X., the owner of Holy Grail Music label, which was established in 2019.

B.A.X, whose real name is Tran Huu Tuan Bach, began studying piano at the age of eight, and graduated in piano from the HCM City Conservatory of Music in 2014. He started his own music project called ‘B.A.X.’ featuring new age and ambient works at the age of 18.

He released his first extended play Microcrystals in 2018 and two other EPs a year later.

The show will feature resident leading DJs, including Truong Tham, Phuc Long and Anh Vy. It will start at 9 pm at 236/43/21 Dien Bien Phu Street in Bình Thanh District. Entrance fee is free and VNĐ100,000 after 11pm. — VNS