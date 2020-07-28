Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Jazz pianist holds concerts to launch solo career

28/07/2020    18:38 GMT+7

Ten years after his debut concerts after graduating in Sweden and returning to Vietnam, jazz pianist Tuan Nam will perform in Hanoi and HCM City next month.

Jazz pianist holds concerts to launch solo career
Jazz pianist Tuan Nam speaks at a press conference on his “Tuan Nam Fusion Jazz Night" concerts that will take place in Hanoi and HCM City next month. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

Entitled 'Tuan Nam Fusion Jazz Night', the concert will take place in the capital on August 15 and in HCM City on August 23.

Unlike his debut concerts which aimed to introduce himself to the local audience after studying at the Malmo Academy of Music, the upcoming gigs mark his decision to pursue a solo career after leaving one of the most well-known bands in Vietnam, Anh Em.

According to the pianist, he has realised that although jazz is not a popular music genre for most people, it is on the rise.

“I have accumulated more experience over the past 10 years. It can be said I’ve got more ‘mature’ in my career, so I’m more confident to know exactly what I want to gain in the future,” Nam said.

The pianist also said that when he was with Anh Em, he didn’t have many chances to play "pure" jazz. Instead, he had chances to experiment by bringing a touch of jazz into other music genres.

“That is the way I bring jazz to closer to a mass audience,” the pianist said.

During the 'Tuan Nam Fusion Jazz Night', alongside his solo performance, Nam will have some of his friends join him. The pianist will share the stage with two big figures of Vietnamese jazz – father and son jazz saxophonists Quyen Van Minh and Quyen Thien Dac. The two saxophonists were among the guest artists of Nam’s debut concerts 10 years ago.

In addition, divo Tung Duong, who has won fame with several songs performed in a jazz style, will also perform.

The lineup also includes Le Hieu, dubbed the ‘Prince of Love Songs’, and emerging singer Ha Le who has impressed with his Trinh Contemporary music project.

Jazz pianist holds concerts to launch solo career
Jazz pianist Tuan Nam (left) and singer Ha Le seen at the press conference on the 'Tuan Nam Fusion Jazz Night' concerts. — Photo courtesy of the organiser
 

The concerts will also feature singers Bui Lan Huong and Thuy Bui, who both graduated from the Jazz Department of the Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Explaining why his concert features a large lineup, Nam said: “My intention is to let the audience realise that jazz is not difficult to listen to. In fact, jazz already has been merged into other more popular music genres in Vietnam, including many songs that they can sing along. So when the singer performs those songs on the stage, the audience can think ‘Oh, I know this song. It turns out that I’ve listened to jazz before.’ That’s why my concerts will feature fusion jazz.”

The gigs also aim to popularise jazz music in Vietnam.

"Though jazz has been enjoyed in Vietnam for many years, but in fact, there are very few jazz concerts for enthusiasts and artists. I hope these concerts can contribute to the jazz development in the country, helping it become one of the most–listening music genres in Vietnam.”

In 2007, when Nam was 22 years old, he was the only student of Vietnam National Academy of Music to win a direct offer and full-ride scholarship from the Malmo Academy of Music for both BA and post-graduate degrees on jazz piano.

During his studies in Sweden, together with trio Buzor Nenic from Denmark, Nam performed at several events in Finland, Germany, Sweden and Denmark.

When he came back to Vietnam in 2010, his debut concerts in Hanoi and HCM City featured the trio Per Oscar Nilsson from Sweden and his beloved teacher at Malmo Academy of Music jazz pianist Hakan Rydin.

The organiser told Việt Nam News yesterday that the concerts will go ahead as scheduled despite the coronavirus outbreak in central Vietnam over the weekend.  VNS

