Ministry announces 23 new national intangible cultural heritages

06/10/2020    15:45 GMT+7

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to add 23 cultural icons to the list of national intangible cultural heritages.

Tu Linh (Four Holy Beasts) Boat Race of An Hai and An Vinh Commune in Ly Son District, Quang Ngai Province

 

They include: ceremony of forest worship of Giay people in Van Ban District, Lao Cai Province; Then Khoan rituals of Tay ethnic people in Van Ban District, Lao Cai Province; The making of Sai Nga conical hat in Cam Khe town, Cam Khe District, Phu Tho Province; Tet Nhay Festival of Dao group in Yen Lap District, Phu Tho Province; Ba Thu Bon Festival of Duy Tan Commune of Duy Xuyen District, and Que Trung Commune of Nong Son District, Quang Nam Province; Ba Phuong Chao Festival in Dai Cuong Commune, Dai Loc District, Quang Nam Province; Tu Linh (Four Holy Beasts) Boat Race of An Hai and An Vinh Commune in Ly Son District, Quang Ngai Province; Pia cake making of Phu Tam, Thuan HOa, An Hiep Communes in Chau Thanh District, Soc Trang Province; Mang Ma rituals of Xinh Mun Da ethic group in the Northern province of Son La; Kin Pang Then rituals of Thai ethnic group in the Northern province of Dien Bien.

These recognized intangible cultural heritages are divided into the five categories of traditional handicrafts, traditional festivals, folklore art, social practices and beliefs, and folklore knowledge.

The ministry assigned the authorities at all levels in localities where intangible cultural heritages are located to be responsible for the management of the heritages within the scope of their duties and in accordance with the law and regulations on cultural heritages. VGP

