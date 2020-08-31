Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Netflix removes content violating Vietnam's sovereignty

03/09/2020    23:34 GMT+7

Netflix has cut some scenes in the movie "Put Your Head on my Shoulder" that contains false information about Vietnam’s sovereignty.

Netflix đã cắt bỏ đoạn phim có nội dung vi phạm chủ quyền Việt Nam

After VietNamNet published the article "Netflix asked to remove movies with content infringing on Vietnam's sovereignty", Netflix removed the scenes with the wrong content. However, Netflix has not had an official response to the violation in Vietnam.

Previously, the Department of Radio, Television and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications twice requested Netflix to review and remove movies and TV programs with content that violates the sovereignty and laws of Vietnam.

In its latest document, the agency required Netflix to seriously review and remove films and TV shows that have content violating the sovereignty and laws of Vietnam and to stop using Vietnamese subtitles in movies and TV programs provided by Netflix to users in Vietnam.

If Netflix continues to violate Vietnamese law, Vietnamese authorities will consider appropriate measures according to the provisions of Vietnamese law.

 

Previously, when OTT applications such as Zalo, Viber, Kakaotalk and others appeared in Vietnam, WeChat developed very quickly and reached 2 million subscribers. However, this application was boycotted by Vietnamese users after it used a map violating Vietnam's sovereignty. After that, WeChat withdrew from the Vietnamese market. This is a lesson for companies like Netflix.

According to statistics, YouTube has the highest number of views in Vietnam, based on number of views on devices, followed by Netflix. On social networks and forums, it is easy to find ads selling Netflix accounts for only VND20,000 - VND50,000/month, significantly cheaper than the official charge of VND260,000/month (for the Ultra HD package).

Thai Khang

