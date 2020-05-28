Ninth-century Shiv Linga unearthed at My Son Sanctuary

Vietnamese and Indian experts unearthed a Shiv Linga (a representation of the Hindu deity Shiva) dating back to the 9th century during the restoration of a Cham temple complex at My Son Sanctuary, a world cultural heritage site in Quang Nam.

A Shiv Linga dating back to the 9th century found at Cham temple complex at My Son Sanctuary. (Source: VNA)

The find was revealed by Phan Ho, Director of the management board of the heritage site, on May 28.

The monolithic sandstone Shiv Linga, which is 2.24 x 1.68 metres in size, is the largest of its kind unearthed in Vietnam to date, according to experts.

Head of the conservation group Jalihal Ranganath said the discovery is helpful for the restoration of the Cham temple.

Vietnamese and Indian experts have also completed the restoration of four stone pillars in front of Tower A10 worshipping God Shiva./.VNA