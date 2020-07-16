Cam Ly returns with new show on YouTube

Pop and folk singer Cam Ly of HCM City is back with a new music project which will begin airing on her YouTube channel on July 19.

Pop and folk singer Cam Ly of HCM City is back with a new music project, which will begin airing on her YouTube channel on July 19. Photo courtesy of the producer

The project called Tuyệt Phẩm Trữ Tình Xưa và Nay (Love Songs of All Time) will feature medleys of Ly’s favourite love songs created by music producer Minh Vy, her husband.

Vy, who initiated the show, said: "During social-distancing days, I had an idea to combine Ly’s songs, which are very familiar to audiences, into unique medleys.”

“It was a huge challenge to me and my peers in creating a 30-minute medley of 10 songs and make it fresh for Ly’s loyal fans,” he added.

In the first show, Ly sings a medley of songs, including Bạc Trắng Lửa Hồng (Faded Love) composed by Truong Hoang Xuan, and Chuyến Tàu Hoàng Hôn (Twilight Train) by Minh Ky and Hoai Linh, with a band of 15 musicians.

The stage is designed as a music lounge to resemble a warm and cozy atmosphere.

The show, hosted by popular MC Nguyen Khang, is expected to attract 20,000 views.

“I’m excited for my beloved fans’ reaction to my new project. I had fresh feelings singing my favourite songs in a completely new way,” said 50-year-old Ly, who has 56,100 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Ly first came to the country's attention in 1993 when she began her professional career after signing a contract with Kim Lợi Studio, one of the most famous studios in the South at that time.

In 1999, she and pop star Dan Truong released the album Nếu Phôi Pha Ngày Mai (If Love Fades), which became a big hit.

A year later, Ly marked her solo career by releasing the first album Mãi Không Phai (Never Forget) and then confirmed herself as one of the most popular singers in the Vietnamese music scene.

For many years, she has been selected as one of the top 10 singers in Vietnam by the local press and listeners of the Làn Sóng Xanh (Blue Wave) music programme on the Voice of HCM City radio station.

Ly has released 34 solo albums and held eight live shows, including Vòng Quanh Ký Túc Xá (Tours around Dormitories) and Tự Tình Quê Hương (Tales of Fatherland), which have attracted hundreds of thousands of guests.

She has also been a coach and judge on numerous TV reality talent shows such as The Voice Kid Vietnam, Little Giants and Sing Your Dream. VNS

