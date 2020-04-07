Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/04/2020 13:04:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Quat Dong embroidery village

 
 
09/04/2020    11:56 GMT+7

Located in Thuong Tin district, about 25 kilometers south of Hanoi, Quat Dong embroidery craft village is considered the cradle of embroidery in Vietnam with its brand name famous throughout the northern region and nationwide.

Quat Dong embroidery village

Quat Dong embroidery village attracts people from other localities to study the trade (Photo: VNA)

Quat Dong embroidery village


Quat Dong embroidery village attracts people from other localities to study the trade (Photo: VNA)

Quat Dong embroidery village


It usually takes the artisans 3-4 days to finish a picture (Photo: VNA)

Quat Dong embroidery village


The process of drawing embroidery patterns on the fabric is very difficult, so the artisans almost have to be painters at the same time (Photo: VNA)

Quat Dong embroidery village


Artisan of Quat Dong embroidery artisan introduces Ha Long Bay's natural landscape painting to international friends (Photo: VNA)

Quat Dong embroidery village



A product of Quat Dong village (Photo: VNA)

Quat Dong embroidery village


A product of Quat Dong village (Photo: VNA)

Quat Dong embroidery village


A product of Quat Dong village (Photo: VNA)

 
Quat Dong embroidery village


A product of Quat Dong village (Photo: VNA)

Quat Dong embroidery village


A product of Quat Dong village (Photo: VNA)

Craft villages benefit from e-commerce

Craft villages benefit from e-commerce

In recent years, craft villages in Ho Chi Minh City have introduced their products on online trading platforms. This has helped the villages trade efficiently and assert their brand value.

Knife village retains traditional craft

Knife village retains traditional craft

Phuc Sen village in the northern province of Cao Bang is not a place first-time visitors might want to stay long, as the noise may come as a shock.

 
 

Other News

.
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, mask fashion takes off
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, mask fashion takes off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Wearing a mask is now no longer an option, it's a must when outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with a new must-have accessory, comes new fashion.

Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images
Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Several stunning images snapped by Vietnamese photographers have won a place among the Top 50 entries of the #Water2020 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images.

V.League 1 clubs to field least number of players since 2015
V.League 1 clubs to field least number of players since 2015
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Two V.League 1 teams have been named among the club sides who have fielded the least amount of players since January 2015, as announced by the International Centre for Sports Studies Football Observatory (CIES).

Online piano competition calls for applications
Online piano competition calls for applications
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Despite staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, young pianists can still showcase their talent by participating in an online piano competition that is calling for applications till April 20.

Youngsters fuel hope for revival of traditional arts
Youngsters fuel hope for revival of traditional arts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Many young Vietnamese are working hard to preserve Vietnam’s traditional arts with a hope of promoting the unique values of Vietnam to a wider public, both at home and abroad.

Vietnamese blockbuster released online
Vietnamese blockbuster released online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

The blockbuster Pháp Sư Mù (Blind Conjurer), a horror-comedy by young comic actor Huynh Lap, has been released on Film+, an online film website in Vietnam. 

Six moments of genius from football star Quang Hai
Six moments of genius from football star Quang Hai
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking football off our screens, what better time for a reminder of some of his best pieces of genius?

Coronavirus forces athletes to train at home
Coronavirus forces athletes to train at home
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Locked out of their grounds due to the coronavirus, V.League 1 players have been turning their homes into training centres, waiting for the pandemic to be over.

Ronaldinho and brother under house arrest in Paraguay
Ronaldinho and brother under house arrest in Paraguay
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

Former Brazil forward Ronaldinho is released from prison and placed under house arrest in Paraguay.

Vietnamese music producer Touliver makes UK magazine headlines
Vietnamese music producer Touliver makes UK magazine headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/04/2020 

Renowned local dance producer Hoang Touliver has made his debut in MixMag, one of the UK’s leading electronic music magazines.

Winners of Vietnam's Oscars to be announced online
Winners of Vietnam's Oscars to be announced online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s version of the Oscars – the Golden Kite awards – will look a bit different this year as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts all aspects of life.

Vietnam Basketball Association postpones tip-off due to COVID-19
Vietnam Basketball Association postpones tip-off due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The start of the 2020 Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) league season will be delayed for at least a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Geographic features mesmerizing bird’s-eye view photos of Vietnam
National Geographic features mesmerizing bird’s-eye view photos of Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

A number of epic photos taken from above which highlight the diverse range of landscapes that Vietnam has to offer are being featured in the US magazine National Geographic.

Home marathoners run to support COVID-19 doctors
Home marathoners run to support COVID-19 doctors
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

A virtual marathon, entitled Home Marathon, begins today to support medical staff who are fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Anh Duc, a star in the making
Anh Duc, a star in the making
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Le Anh Duc, 13, is the next best thing for Vietnamese football.

COVID-19: Footballers offer heartfelt messages for #Thankyou campaign
COVID-19: Footballers offer heartfelt messages for #Thankyou campaign
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/04/2020 

Footballers from both the Vietnamese men’s and women’s national teams have been active in responding to the #Thankyou campaign which aims to deliver sincere messages of thanks to medical workers.

Prestigious sports website honours four Vietnamese U19 footballers
Prestigious sports website honours four Vietnamese U19 footballers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/04/2020 

Renowned footballing website Goal.com has chosen four young Vietnamese talents as stars of the future, with their picks including Hanoi FC pair Tien Long and Van Tung, Cong Den of Pho Hien FC, and Thanh Khoi of HAGL FC.

Ha Long Carnival slated for September if COVID-19 under control
Ha Long Carnival slated for September if COVID-19 under control
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/04/2020 

The Ha Long Carnival and the 2020 Ha Long - Quang Ninh Tourism Week will take place on Vietnam’s National Day (September 2) holiday if the COVID-19 is brought under control, announced the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee.

House of Art launches COVID-19 drawing contest for kids
House of Art launches COVID-19 drawing contest for kids
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/04/2020 

A 14-day drawing contest for children is being held by House of Art to express gratitude to health workers, soldiers and policemen fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

YouTube channels to test your cooking skill during social distancing
YouTube channels to test your cooking skill during social distancing
VIDEOicon  08/04/2020 

As many restaurants around the country close their doors because of COVID-19, there is no better time to awaken the hidden chef in you. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 