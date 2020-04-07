Located in Thuong Tin district, about 25 kilometers south of Hanoi, Quat Dong embroidery craft village is considered the cradle of embroidery in Vietnam with its brand name famous throughout the northern region and nationwide.

Quat Dong embroidery village attracts people from other localities to study the trade (Photo: VNA)

It usually takes the artisans 3-4 days to finish a picture (Photo: VNA)

The process of drawing embroidery patterns on the fabric is very difficult, so the artisans almost have to be painters at the same time (Photo: VNA)



Artisan of Quat Dong embroidery artisan introduces Ha Long Bay's natural landscape painting to international friends (Photo: VNA)



