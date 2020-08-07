Sketch collection celebrates COVID-19 fighters

A collection of sketches reflecting life and activities of doctors and nurses at locked down hospitals in the central city has been introduced by a young college student.

A sketch of a doctor playing the guitar after a hard day at the COVID-19 lockdown zone in Da Nang. Photos courtesy of Minh Anh

Nguyen Minh Anh, 21, from Da Nang Economics College, took a week to sketch portraits of brave doctors and nurses who have been working hard treating COVID-19 patients since July 28.

A portrait of a tired health worker at hospital after treating COVID-19 patients.

She said images of doctors, nurses and volunteers were shared on social media and in the press. She turned these pictures into digital drawings.

The sketches express the strong determination of medical staff and doctors in the fight against COVID-19 as Da Nang became a centre of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nguyen Minh Anh sketched doctors and nurses at hospitals in Da Nang during the fight against COVID-19.

Anh, from Quang Tri Province, said she decided to stay at the college’s hostel since the city began social distancing from July 28 to keep her family safe at home.

“I was impressed with the bravery of doctors, nurses, police officers, soldiers and volunteers working at check-points, quarantine centres and hospitals. They almost face possible infection of SARS-CoV-2,” Minh Anh said.

A sketch features a doctor singing with COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Da Nang.

“It’s a big sacrifice. Only love can help them (doctors and nurses) overcome difficulties to save the lives of patients,” she said.

The 21-year-old student said each portrait took her three hours to complete, and the most impressive photos were selected for reproduction.

A sketch of a police officer, doctors and volunteers working at a quarantine centre in Da Nang.

Minh Anh said she hopes the collection will be a gift to promote the hard working teams.

She also volunteered to help at isolation sites and lockdown zones.

More than 1,000 students from colleges and medicine schools have been called to work at hospitals and quarantine centres as well as checkpoints in the city.

Doctors from HCM City come to help Da Nang treat COVID-19 patients.

“I’m ready for the volunteer work. We do hope Da Nang will win the fight against COVID-19. Huge funds and donations as well as doctors and nurses have been flocking to the city to help with COVID-19.”

A medical worker gets a haircut at a hospital in preparation for working at a lockdown zone in Da Nang.

Thousands of students have been stranded at college dorms due to social distancing orders, and many of them have signed up for voluntary activities. VNS

