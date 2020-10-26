Vietnam Institute for Arts Education launched

Vietnam Institute for Arts Education (VIA Education) has made its debut in HCM City with a target to build a sustainable, vibrant, active and inspiring arts community that seeks to develop optimal standards in arts and creative education in Vietnam.

Thanh Bui, VIA Education’s founder, and Pham Doan Ha My, CEO of VIA Education, share information about the newly established institute at the ceremony held in HCM City last week. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

Pham Doan Ha My, CEO of VIA Education, said there was a serious shortage of qualified music and arts teachers at a time when demand for these subjects has been increasing.

Additionally, the capacity of the teaching force has been a major concern due to the limitation of professional training programmes.

Founded by Thanh Bui, an artist, educator and businessman, the institute which made is debut last week, will provide international education programmes in music and performing arts, dance and music training (short-term and long-term) for teachers across the country. All intensive training is taught by experts and master trainers in their respective fields.

The institute is partnering with world-renowned music and performing arts educational partners, as well as world-leading publishers to develop unrivaled educational products and provide internationally recognised curricula and certifications across the Southeast Asia region.

It will work directly with school partners, using its proven methodology and recognised curriculum to create customised solutions that meet each school's needs.

VIA Education is the first and only provider and publisher of Alfred music methods titles in Vietnam.

It is also collaborating with Trinity Music Publications, POCO Studio, AMEB and others to bring music learning materials with global standards to all music learners in Vietnam.

All proceeds from VIA Education’s activities will be invested into causes that serve the community.

The launching ceremony attracted the participation of nearly 100 representatives from public and private schools and art training schools in Vietnam.

It also included discussion sessions on elevating music and arts education curriculum to international standards at schools and maximising schools' competitiveness, roadmaps for qualified music and dance teachers to teach in international environments and career opportunities, and curriculum applications in Education 4.0. VNS