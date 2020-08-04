Web dramas on cai luong to be released

A web drama series on cai luong (reformed opera), the south’s most popular theatre form, has started to be released on YouTube this week.

Actor Le Nguyen Truong Giang of HCM City perfoms in Hoi Su Co Nhan (Vietnamese History), a web drama series featuring cai luong songs and plays about Vietnamese history and culture. The work will be on YouTube in August. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

The four-episode show, Hoi Su Co Nhan (Vietnamese History), features historic events and national heroes under the Nguyen Dynasty during the 17th and 18th centuries.

It stars young talent Le Nguyen Truong Giang, winner of Sao Noi Ngoi (Young Stars), a TV programme featuring young actors in cai luong on Vinh Long Television’s THVL1 channel in 2017.

In the work, actor Giang performs with young artists such as My Anh, Nhu Quynh and Tran Phuong, graduates of the HCM City University of Theatre & Cinematography.

They perform vong co (nostalgic tunes) songs and famous extracts from cai luong plays in praise of the country and patriotism.

“My older colleagues and teachers helped developed my career in a professional way. I want to try a new form by using YouTube to expand my art among young people,” said Giang, who is also the show’s producer.

“I believe releasing web dramas on YouTube is a good way to save money on production and province audiences with cai luong,” he said.

The actor began filming last month and has spent more than 300 million VND (22,000 USD) on production.

Another actor, Binh Tinh of the private Huynh Long Tuong Troupe, will release a series of web dramas called YouTube Cai Luong Tuong Co this month.

Tinh and his colleagues, Thai Vinh and Au Thien Phu, perform extracts from historical plays including Mat Troi Dem The Ky (Sun after the Long Night), a new play by veteran female scriptwriter Bach Mai, owner of Huynh Long Tuong Troupe.

“Our performances highlight patriotism and loyalty,” said Tinh, winner of the Chuong Vang Vong Co (Golden Bell) Awards 2016, a national cai luong contest presented by Ho Chi Minh Television.

“We have worked hard to make each show a lesson, with images, sounds and music, that provides young audiences with wonderful things about their history, traditional culture and theatre,” the 29-year-old said./.VNA

