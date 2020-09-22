Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:03:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once

23/09/2020    07:39 GMT+7

Vietnam should not look forward to receiving foreign travelers soon after it reopens international air routes, but it needs to prepare well to get them back.

At a meeting on September 18, the government agreed on increasing the number of controlled international flights to investors and specialists who need to come to Vietnam to work.

Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once


According to David Ho from Beibaogo, specializing in serving Taiwanese and Chinese travelers, the number of foreign travelers to Vietnam still remains zero. Many foreign travelers are still not willing to travel abroad because of two major reasons.

All countries are applying necessary measures to stimulate domestic travel and the COVID-19 pandemic still exists.

Statistics show that more than 90 percent of Covid-19 cases in Vietnam have been individuals entering Vietnam. If Vietnam doesn’t apply measures to prevent imported cases, the epidemic will spread among the community.

Nhu Thi Ngan, chair and CEO of Hanoitourism, said all foreign travelers to Vietnam will be put in quarantine for 14 days, which will be an obstacle to foreign travel.

Statistics show that more than 90 percent of Covid-19 cases in Vietnam have been individuals entering Vietnam. If Vietnam doesn’t apply measures to prevent imported cases, the epidemic will spread among the community.

Asked when Vietnam will receive foreign travelers, not just specialists and investors, Pham Ha, president of Luxury Group, said this depends on the markets.

As for some Asian markets, reopening international air routes to explore the situation is a necessity, and if there are no travelers, Vietnam needs to create demand, provided that it can ensure safety for travelers and prevent coronavirus spread to the community.

In addition to the air routes between Vietnam and Asian countries such as China, South Korea and Japan, Ha proposed reopening other air routes as well and focus on potential markets such as Australia, New Zealand and European countries, including Germany, the UK and France.

According to Ha, many of his clients booked tours in March, but they had to postpone the tours because of Covid-19. The travelers are waiting for air routes to reopen to implement their plans.

Ha believes that demand exists in Germany, which is not affected severely by the epidemic. Germans want to travel when the weather gets cold.

Vietnam is a trustworthy destination as it has been doing well in fighting against the epidemic, while procedures for visas have become simple.

 

Nguyen Duc Chi, a tourism expert, said that foreign travelers would bring a new lease of life to Vietnam’s tourism, saying that demand would not be strong, but that it exists.

He said Vietnam won’t be able to receive foreign travelers immediately, but it needs to pay attention to the key markets which have controlled the epidemic.

Changing the way of receiving travelers

David Ho said the first thing that needs to be done is to define which markets would be key markets for Vietnam in the immediate time.

He cited China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. The numbers of travelers from these markets always account for a large proportion of total tourists. The cultural similarities would make it easier to stimulate demand.

After defining the key markets, Vietnam will need suitable advertisement strategies to attract travelers, design reasonable preferences, and improve service quality.

“It would be better to advertise Vietnam as a hospitable and safe destination through a series of narratives. This will be more convincing,” he said.

He went on to suggest that Vietnam should advertise tourism through foreign specialists, investors and expats. They can provide trustworthy information about Vietnam to their friends and relatives.

Ha thinks that as tourism trends have changed, travelers will not like to visit crowded places. It would be better to introduce to foreign travelers places with wild beauty and islands.

David Ho also thinks that instead of crowded, bustling places or shopping, travelers will prefer ‘slow living’ tours, such as wellness, social or nature tours. 

Ngoc Ha

Vietnam resumes stimulus tourism activities as Covid-19 put under control

Vietnam resumes stimulus tourism activities as Covid-19 put under control

To develop sustainably the tourism industry in the new normal, besides stimulating demand, the most important thing is to ensure safety for tourists.

Hanoi to provide free Wi-Fi in another 14 locations to boost tourism

Hanoi to provide free Wi-Fi in another 14 locations to boost tourism

The newly set up Wi-Fi hotspots will be put into operation by October 10 to mark the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi foundation.

 
 

Other News

.
Three scenarios for US-China competition
Three scenarios for US-China competition
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Entering the third quarter of the year, US-China tensions have become increasingly fierce, in all aspects from trade and human rights to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, issues related to the East Sea, and closure of technology firms.

Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, entitled “Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development". 

Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Deposits at banks continue to increase, though deposit interest rates have been decreasing. With plentiful capital, banks are inviting individuals who want to borrow money to buy houses and cars.

Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has not yet confirmed the complete withdrawal from use of coal-fired thermal power, but is designing a roadmap to reduce the proportion of this kind of power for the nation’s electricity output.

Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese ‘digital workers’ are working hard for YouTube's ‘content factory’, creating millions of videos each day.

Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Two Vietnamese are among the 2020 Forbes’ 30 Under 30 of Europe in the Social Entrepreneur Category.

Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Automobile manufacturers usually incur a loss for the first 5-10 years of operation, but some of them have had to give up the game because they could not afford the high costs.

Four years since the East Sea ruling
Four years since the East Sea ruling
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

On 12 July 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring China’s “claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction” related to the “nine-dash line” as unlawful. 

Customs agencies struggle to fight against smuggling, origin fraud
Customs agencies struggle to fight against smuggling, origin fraud
FEATUREicon  19/09/2020 

The fight against trade fraud became even tougher after the US-China trade war broke out in 2018, according to Director of the Post-Customs Clearance Inspection Department Nguyen Tien Loc.

Young bosses with big ambitions face turbulent market
Young bosses with big ambitions face turbulent market
FEATUREicon  19/09/2020 

Starting new companies with ambitious plans, many young bosses have had to ‘give up the game’ because of the competitive playing field.

The pandemic and a positive outlook
The pandemic and a positive outlook
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Nations have closed borders, economies are isolated, and supply chains are fragmented. And Vietnam's economy is no exception.

Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Post-forwarding and logistics services obviously need the new Vpostcode system, but other business fields such as electricity, water, gas, telecommunication and security services also need address databases with satellite navigation.

Grab, MoMo enter e-commerce playing field
Grab, MoMo enter e-commerce playing field
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Grab and MoMo are veterans in their core business fields, but they are the newcomers in the e-commerce market.

Rise for national pride
Rise for national pride
FEATUREicon  17/09/2020 

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic which that has changed value chains, this is an opportunity for us to rethink and rise. The chance to catch up with the world is huge if the economy is restructured.

Vloggers fined, but YouTube still winks at improper videos
Vloggers fined, but YouTube still winks at improper videos
FEATUREicon  17/09/2020 

Video clips with unhealthy content and ‘trash videos’ are rampant on the internet. But YouTube still has not set tight control over the toxic clips because it can ‘get more than it can lose’, according to observers.

The aspiration to rise
The aspiration to rise
FEATUREicon  16/09/2020 

In the article "Preparing and implementing the 13th National Party Congress well, bringing the country into a new stage of development" by the Party Secretary-General and President Nguyen Phu Trong, 

Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips
Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips
FEATUREicon  16/09/2020 

YouTubers try every possible way to boost view counts, including posting clips with 'unhealthy' content, as they hope they can get big earnings from YouTube.

The Saigonese who owns the world’s rarest ancient Japanese pottery collection
The Saigonese who owns the world’s rarest ancient Japanese pottery collection
FEATUREicon  15/09/2020 

Dao Tran Quoc Chuong, born 1974, living in District 6 in HCM City, has surprised antiques collectors in Vietnam with his invaluable collection of ancient Japanese pottery, which cannot be measured in cash.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

Vietnam must 'go ahead, not follow'
Vietnam must 'go ahead, not follow'
FEATUREicon  15/09/2020 

Vietnam has never had the strength and position as good as it has now to rise up. We need to have a mindset of going ahead. Only when we carry that mindset will we be able to seize the opportunity. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 