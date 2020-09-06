Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:13:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Three scenarios for US-China competition

22/09/2020    18:00 GMT+7

Entering the third quarter of the year, US-China tensions have become increasingly fierce, in all aspects from trade and human rights to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, issues related to the East Sea, and closure of technology firms.

The US stance on the East Sea conflict (internationally known as the South China Sea), announced by Secretary of State M. Pompeo on July 13 on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of the ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the dispute between the Philippines and China, rejected China's claim to historic rights in the East Sea.

Washington accused Beijing of using bullying measures to infringe on the sovereignty of Southeast Asian states in the East Sea, replacing international law with 'truth belongs to the strong' thinking and called for the establishment of a coalition protecting international law.

Ba kịch bản cuộc cạnh tranh khốc liệt Mỹ - Trung

A Chinese warship maneuvers in the East Sea. Photo: Chinamil

China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said that the United States was sparking ideological confrontation and reviving the Cold War in the 21st century, reviving the specter of McCarthism. He argued that China has no room to back down on issues related to "core interests and national dignity".

China has increased the number of exercises. For the first time in history, the country conducted four drills in both the East and East China Seas in August. In the waters of Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands alone, it has organized two major drills since July. On August 18, China, for the first time, deployed H-6J bombers to Phu Lam (Woody) Island, part of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa Archipelago.

On August 26, the South China Morning Post wrote that the Chinese army launched two ballistic missiles called "Carrier Assassins" to the East Sea to deter the US when the country sent two aircraft carriers and dozens of warships for a freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) campaign in the East Sea.

Earlier, the Chinese military also beamed dangerous military-grade lasers on US Navy aircraft that were flying freely over waters beyond countries' territorial waters.

These drills and missile launches are believed to be the Chinese military's declaration of readiness to respond simultaneously on all fronts of Taiwan, East Sea, and East China Sea and win challenges.

The exercises and the use of coast guard vessels to harass oil and gas exploration areas on the continental shelf of Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei are also aimed at deterring countries in the region from supporting the US. According to the East Sea Chronicle Initiative, every three days, a Chinese vessel approached Vietnam’s block 06.1 once with the closest distance to the Lan Tay oil rig of 2-5 nautical miles.

The US strives to restore its position

Ba kịch bản cuộc cạnh tranh khốc liệt Mỹ - Trung

 A helicopter takes off from an American carrier in the Philippine waters. Photo: Reuters

The US side argued that China's actions were contrary to its commitment to not militarize the East Sea and the US vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. The tit-for-tat actions of the US and China have aroused concerns about a new Cold War and even a hot conflict in the near future, especially before the US presidential election in November.

The strategy of "constructive engagement" with the illusion of China "peacefully rising" as a model of "democratization", which has been implemented since President Nixon's time, has been shown as obsolete. China has followed its own path, which the US did not expect, to take advantage of the golden period of 50 years to be on a par with the US.

China's foreign policy has become more and more aggressive, making the US and the world distrust a peaceful developed China. The US-China competition will become increasingly fierce as the US seeks to restore its unique position that is challenged by China. China does not want to lose face in its backyard.

 

Analysts predict three scenarios for US-China relations: 1- China collapses; 2- the US gives in and accepts the Chinese sphere of influence; 3- the US accepts to coexist and compete with China for a long time on military, economic, political, and global fronts. Scenario three will be the most feasible.

Which side will win?

Ba kịch bản cuộc cạnh tranh khốc liệt Mỹ - Trung

US warship. Photo: US Navy

No country has a decisive victory in trade competition. China has a lower per capita income than the US, and the development of science and technology in many fields is not equal to that of the US, but its economy has better endurance than the US economy. China has a huge domestic market with nearly 1.4 billion people, four times more than the US population. The US and Chinese economies are more closely interdependent than expected.

The measures taken by the Trump administration against China also have a certain impact on the US economy as both stock markets are red. The US cannot prevent China from expanding relations with other countries and its integration into the global economy. However, the Chinese economy is still affected by US sanctions as its growth rate has slowed down and it may fall into recession, and face internal instability. And the dream of China would be far away.

Militarily, China has surpassed the US in the number of aircraft and warships. According to National Interest, within the next five years, the number of destroyers of the Chinese navy is likely to double, reaching 40. Currently, the Chinese navy has 360 warships of all kinds, compared with 297 ships of the US navy.

It is forecasted that by 2025, the Chinese navy will have a total of about 400 surface warships of all kinds and three to four aircraft carriers. But the quality of Chinese weapons remains in question. The launch of ballistic missiles into the Hoang Sa waters to deter the US Navy on August 26 did not seem to achieve the desired results when two missiles did not reach the sea and two others did not hit the fixed targets.

Meanwhile, if the US wants to win in a war with China, it must rely on the air force, but it lacks air bases and runways in the region.

Nguyen Hong Thao

To be continued…

US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea

US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea

The US Department of Defence has voiced concern about China’s recent decision to conduct military exercises, including the firing of ballistic missiles around Vietnam’s Hoang Sa Archipelago in the East Sea.

US sanctions Chinese firms, individuals for illegal construction of artificial islands in East Sea

US sanctions Chinese firms, individuals for illegal construction of artificial islands in East Sea

The Bureau of Industry and Security in the US Department of Commerce announced yesterday that it added 24 Chinese companies to the Entity List for their involvement in the illegal construction of artificial islands in the East Sea.

 
 

Other News

.
Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, entitled “Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development". 

Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Deposits at banks continue to increase, though deposit interest rates have been decreasing. With plentiful capital, banks are inviting individuals who want to borrow money to buy houses and cars.

Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has not yet confirmed the complete withdrawal from use of coal-fired thermal power, but is designing a roadmap to reduce the proportion of this kind of power for the nation’s electricity output.

Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese ‘digital workers’ are working hard for YouTube's ‘content factory’, creating millions of videos each day.

Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Two Vietnamese are among the 2020 Forbes’ 30 Under 30 of Europe in the Social Entrepreneur Category.

Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Automobile manufacturers usually incur a loss for the first 5-10 years of operation, but some of them have had to give up the game because they could not afford the high costs.

Four years since the East Sea ruling
Four years since the East Sea ruling
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

On 12 July 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring China’s “claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction” related to the “nine-dash line” as unlawful. 

Customs agencies struggle to fight against smuggling, origin fraud
Customs agencies struggle to fight against smuggling, origin fraud
FEATUREicon  19/09/2020 

The fight against trade fraud became even tougher after the US-China trade war broke out in 2018, according to Director of the Post-Customs Clearance Inspection Department Nguyen Tien Loc.

Young bosses with big ambitions face turbulent market
Young bosses with big ambitions face turbulent market
FEATUREicon  19/09/2020 

Starting new companies with ambitious plans, many young bosses have had to ‘give up the game’ because of the competitive playing field.

The pandemic and a positive outlook
The pandemic and a positive outlook
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Nations have closed borders, economies are isolated, and supply chains are fragmented. And Vietnam's economy is no exception.

Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Post-forwarding and logistics services obviously need the new Vpostcode system, but other business fields such as electricity, water, gas, telecommunication and security services also need address databases with satellite navigation.

Grab, MoMo enter e-commerce playing field
Grab, MoMo enter e-commerce playing field
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Grab and MoMo are veterans in their core business fields, but they are the newcomers in the e-commerce market.

Rise for national pride
Rise for national pride
FEATUREicon  17/09/2020 

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic which that has changed value chains, this is an opportunity for us to rethink and rise. The chance to catch up with the world is huge if the economy is restructured.

Vloggers fined, but YouTube still winks at improper videos
Vloggers fined, but YouTube still winks at improper videos
FEATUREicon  17/09/2020 

Video clips with unhealthy content and ‘trash videos’ are rampant on the internet. But YouTube still has not set tight control over the toxic clips because it can ‘get more than it can lose’, according to observers.

The aspiration to rise
The aspiration to rise
FEATUREicon  16/09/2020 

In the article "Preparing and implementing the 13th National Party Congress well, bringing the country into a new stage of development" by the Party Secretary-General and President Nguyen Phu Trong, 

Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips
Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips
FEATUREicon  16/09/2020 

YouTubers try every possible way to boost view counts, including posting clips with 'unhealthy' content, as they hope they can get big earnings from YouTube.

The Saigonese who owns the world’s rarest ancient Japanese pottery collection
The Saigonese who owns the world’s rarest ancient Japanese pottery collection
FEATUREicon  15/09/2020 

Dao Tran Quoc Chuong, born 1974, living in District 6 in HCM City, has surprised antiques collectors in Vietnam with his invaluable collection of ancient Japanese pottery, which cannot be measured in cash.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

Vietnam must 'go ahead, not follow'
Vietnam must 'go ahead, not follow'
FEATUREicon  15/09/2020 

Vietnam has never had the strength and position as good as it has now to rise up. We need to have a mindset of going ahead. Only when we carry that mindset will we be able to seize the opportunity. 

National brand: common vision for ‘I am Vietnamese’ pride
National brand: common vision for ‘I am Vietnamese’ pride
FEATUREicon  14/09/2020 

The national brand will help build a new flag to turn all Vietnamese people around the world to look forward a common vision.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 