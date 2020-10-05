Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/10/2020 09:38:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?

10/10/2020    07:30 GMT+7

Safety of tours and people’s financial capability are the decisive factors affecting people’s travel plans from now to the end of the year, a survey has found. Travelers are choosing short tours and going in small groups.

The Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) conducted the second survey on domestic travelers on July 25 – September 4 after the first survey on May 13-19. More than 1,000 people gave answers to the survey.

What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?

Hoang Nhan Chinh, head of TAB’s secretariat, said the survey found a recovery in travel demand, especially in the two source markets of Hanoi and HCM City, the cities with the highest number of polled people.

Around 41 percent of surveyed people said they were willing to travel in October, November and December, but they were less enthusiastic than they were in the first survey (54 percent).

Hanoians prefer to travel in the early months, while Saigonese travel more regularly, and the travel period lasts until the Lunar New Year.

While 71 percent of travelers plan to go by plane, 29 percent said they will travel with their own vehicles, a sharp increase of 20 percent compared with the previous survey, indicating concern about safety.

Chinh noted that safety (31 percent) and financial capability (33 percent) are the biggest influences on people’s travel plans. The majority of people (87 percent) want discounts on tour fees.

The survey also found that travelers tend to choose short-term tours. Around 47 percent said they would book 2-3-day tours, while no one chose tours lasting 6-7 days or longer.

Nearly 80 percent of travelers want to travel with friends and families.

During Covid-19, the way of booking tours has also changed. Around 40 percent said they will book tours directly instead of 29 percent via tourism companies.

Safety of tours and people’s financial capability are the decisive factors affecting people’s travel plans from now to the end of the year, a survey has found. Travelers are choosing short tours and going in small groups.

And they have maintained the habit of booking tourism services on online apps (36 percent compared with 44 percent). This shows that the epidemic has changed their shopping habits.

Sea and nature tourism, and mountain resorts are the top preferences of tourists.

Travelers are also more likely to take out insurance policies. TAB has advised tourism companies to cooperate with insurers to design suitable insurance policies.

Regional competition

 

It is clear that there is a big gap between Vietnam’s tourism and Thailand’s. In 2019, Vietnam received 18 million foreign travelers, while Thailand had 30 million.

Foreign travelers spent $2,000-2,500 per head in Thailand, but spent approximately $1,000 in Vietnam, while the stay in Thailand and Vietnam was nearly the same (9.5-9.8 days in Vietnam and 10 days in Thailand).

“Why do foreign travelers spend more money in Thailand? The answer is that the more the destinations satisfy them, the bigger money they spend,” Chinh said.

Meanwhile, surveys all point out that while Vietnam is highly appreciated in natural resources, it is not good at marketing.

Localities do not know how to do marketing effectively and they continue traditional marketing methods, and do not take full advantage of websites, social networks and digital tools.

According to Chinh, the price of goods and services in Vietnam are considered cheap in comparison with other countries, but tourists sometimes have to spend money unreasonably.

Hotels, for example, may arbitrarily raise prices of hotel rooms without notice in advance if they have many bookings. Though goods and services are cheap, travelers feel unsatisfied.

“We can raise hotel room rates and service fees, but quality must be high proportionally, and price quotations must be transparent. When tourists feel satisfied, they are willing to spend money, even if the goods and services are expensive,” Chinh said.

Chinh went on to say that tourists also complain about the environment. Garbage is seen at tourist sites by many travelers.

Regarding the attitude of locals, Vietnamese are hospitable and friendly, but travelers are sometimes disturbed by beggars and are overcharged by vendors.

The majority of polled tourists (90 percent of 497), said it is necessary to improve management at tourist sites and destinations. For a long time, management has been undertaken by local authorities. This should be done with the cooperation of locals and travel firms.

TAB believes that destinations need to operate under market rules. It would be better to apply a management model with the participation of many parties, promote public-private cooperation, and build a fund with contributions from the private sector. 

Ngoc Ha

Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days

Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) plans to put ‘Du Lich Viet Nam An Toan’ (Travel Vietnam Safely) app into use in 10 days, which will help travelers feel more secure about their trips.

Japan to lift entry restrictions for Vietnamese travelers

Japan to lift entry restrictions for Vietnamese travelers

The Japanese Government has recently stated that it will reopen its borders to citizens of 10 countries and territories, including Australia, New Zealand, and Vietnam, starting from October 1.

 
 

Other News

.
Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/10/2020 

During the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on September 12, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers once again called for the early completion of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). But obstacles remain.

How to keep the sun always shining?
How to keep the sun always shining?
FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

Vietnam is setting specific economic timelines and targets with a desire to become a high-income country - something not many countries can do. How should that aspiration be energized?

Additional economic relief packages in the pipeline
Additional economic relief packages in the pipeline
FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

The Government is drafting second economic relief packages aimed at assisting the national economy, especially businesses, in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The future of banks: becoming digital technology firms
The future of banks: becoming digital technology firms
FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

Commercial banks could become technology firms by cooperating with technology firms, including telcos, to create a new growth space.

Silicon Valley in Southeast Asia: Da Nang lures Japanese technologies
Silicon Valley in Southeast Asia: Da Nang lures Japanese technologies
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

Da Nang has caught the attention of Japanese ICT firms thanks to its favorable investment environment.

Why do Vietnam’s live digital platforms fail in the home market?
Why do Vietnam’s live digital platforms fail in the home market?
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

From Umbala to 360Live, Vietnam’s technology platforms have failed to compete with foreign rivals such as Tik Tok and Bigo Live.

Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges
Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

The number of train trips Vietnam Railways (VNR) provided in February-May 2020 decreased by 2,886 compared with the same period last year, mostly because of Covid-19. The occupancy rate in H1 was only 56 percent.

"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

One of the new points of the 13th National Party Congress documents is to thoroughly grasp the spirit of innovation, arouse the values of Vietnamese people, and take advantage of the 4.0 technology revolution, for a "prosperous and happy Vietnam".

E-wallets losing money as customers switch brands frequently
E-wallets losing money as customers switch brands frequently
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

People are installing up to 10 e-wallets on their smartphones, but are only using them during sale promotion programs.

FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications
FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Only 5 percent of foreign invested projects in the last 30 years have used high technology. This is a lesson for Vietnam during the new FDI (foreign direct investment) wave.

Prof Ngo Bao Chau: conditions for scientific research in VN have improved
Prof Ngo Bao Chau: conditions for scientific research in VN have improved
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

When appointed as a professor, Prof Ngo Bao Chau, the Fields medalist, thought he would be in more comfortable circumstances. 

The nation's "career" of today
The nation's "career" of today
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Preparing for the 13th Party Congress after 75 years of independence and 45 years of reunification, Vietnam has made many spectacular strides compared to the past.

Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy
Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy
FEATUREicon  04/10/2020 

The private economic sector's strong development to become an "important driving force" of the Vietnamese economy and other economic achievements have the contribution of the Central Economic Committee.

National brand: Intellectual property cannot be ignored
National brand: Intellectual property cannot be ignored
FEATUREicon  03/10/2020 

In any national branding strategy, we cannot ignore intellectual property (IP), an effective tool to maintain a positive national image.

The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
FEATUREicon  03/10/2020 

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

Vision and development goals of Vietnam
Vision and development goals of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The article " Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development" by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong has been attracting public attention. 

Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

Flights to other countries bring 50 percent of Vietnam Airlines’ total revenue, but the number remains modest. And domestic air transport has just begun to recover.

Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) plans to put ‘Du Lich Viet Nam An Toan’ (Travel Vietnam Safely) app into use in 10 days, which will help travelers feel more secure about their trips.

The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
FEATUREicon  01/10/2020 

Vietnam is seen as an attractive destination for investment. We are introducing ourselves as people who "want to play" with the world in a transparent, legal manner.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 