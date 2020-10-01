Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/10/2020 19:14:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road

08/10/2020    18:00 GMT+7

During the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on September 12, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers once again called for the early completion of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). But obstacles remain.

The world is witnessing fierce competition between the US and China. In recent days, exercises and deployment of aircraft carriers of both sides have raised concerns over a potential military conflict.

Bộ quy tắc ứng xử ở Biển Đông: Đường dài và gian nan

An American aircraft carrier in the East Sea. Photo: US Navy

The East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) is a key point in the two countries' strategy to gain dominance in the region. It appears that the current US approach in the East Sea is to respond to China's more assertive actions by leveraging its own greater power.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the US is actively building up capabilities necessary to prevent China from engaging in a major confrontation.

Stuck between two powers

Facing US-China tensions, ASEAN countries are stuck between two great powers. On one side, China is strong and aggressive and very near. On the other side, the US supports Southeast Asian countries’ stance over the East Sea, but its policy is fickle.

In this situation, the Singaporean Prime Minister said: "ASEAN does not want to choose any side." This is the opinion of Singapore but also of most other ASEAN countries. However, some ASEAN countries have taken advantage of the opportunity to express their legal views.

Bộ quy tắc ứng xử ở Biển Đông: Đường dài và gian nan

The Malaysian delegation to the UN sent note denying China's East Sea claims.

Malaysia, which always chose "silent diplomacy" in the past, took the first act. In late 2019, Malaysia submitted its extended continental shelf submission. China immediately rejected Malaysia's claim to the expanded continental shelf and asserted its sovereignty and rights in the East Sea with very vague and ambiguous arguments.

After that, some ASEAN countries sent notes to the UN to show their attitude. The first was the Philippines, then Vietnam, Indonesia and finally Malaysia. The common point in these statements is to oppose claims that violate the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and international law of China; and at the same time invoking the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s ruling 2016 in different degrees.

The influence of the East Sea dispute has spread beyond Southeast Asian countries. The US, Australia and more recently the UK have also released official statements.

All of these statements are in harmony with the stance of ASEAN countries in opposing China's unreasonable maritime claims and invoking and respecting the PCA 2016 ruling in various degrees.

China appeases ASEAN

Under the "attack" of the US, along with the "protest" of the ASEAN countries directly related to the East Sea dispute, there is "harmony" from other allies of the US. China, shows mildness with the US in their statements. They do not descend the ladder in "tit-for-tat" actions with the US.

China also actively calms ASEAN countries. In a recent remark, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated that he agreed to restore the negotiation process with Southeast Asian countries on the COC. This move was made by China after months of relentless push to assert itself as the most powerful militarized power in the East Sea.

In August 2018, when the draft COC was released, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi unilaterally announced that this process would be completed in three years. Given the facts, however, observers wonder how the COC can be completed within that deadline.

Will COC be completed soon?

Foreign Minister of the Philippines - the country coordinating ASEAN - China relations this year, said that talks on the COC would resume this November. However, observers doubt it. An expert from Singapore said that "it is just a resumption of negotiations, not a negotiation".

In general, ASEAN countries want to restrain China's behavior, and China does not want to be restrained.

Technically, there is currently the "Draft joint negotiation", but the parties are still unable to agree on the same issues in the past. For example, there is no indication that the parties agree on the scope of application of the COC.

 

Formal discussions have not even begun to go into details such as fisheries management, joint oil and gas exploitation, environmental protection, or law enforcement in disputed waters.

How will countries deal with China's claim to historic rights by domestic law and what will the role of international law be in this case? And how will disagreements over the interpretation of the COC be resolved?

Is the COC "legally binding" as desired by some ASEAN countries? And what does "legally binding" really mean?

There are also a number of other problems. Therefore, the COC process is still not likely to end any time soon.

Another difficulty for ASEAN is that China always wants to exclude the US and other countries from the COC negotiation process, and this is a challenge that requires ASEAN to find ways to solve in the future if it wants the document to really make sense.

Bộ quy tắc ứng xử ở Biển Đông: Đường dài và gian nan

Chinese destroyers practice in the East Sea. Photo: Chinamil

Invoking the PCA ruling

Another challenge in negotiating the COC is invoking and complying with the PCA ruling 2016. According to this decision, the so-called "9 dash line" has no legal grounds nor any land features in Truong Sa Archipelago (Spratly Islands) that are considered an island, which are eligible to establish EEZs and continental shelf around them. So the scope of disputed areas and overlapping claims in the East Sea has been considerably narrowed.

Compliance with the ruling will reinforce the parties' commitment to UNCLOS, an international law document that has been repeatedly emphasized in the COC negotiation process.

Moreover, this ruling will inevitably make the COC more credible, both to stakeholders and the international community.

As the Filipino President said at the recent 75th meeting of the UN General Assembly: The verdict is now part of international law, overcoming all agreements and approaches aiming to fade, reduce or waiver (the PCA ruling) of the provisional governments.

Therefore, if the COC does not mention this ruling, it is likely that COC participants will not be able to prevent infringements of the EEZ, or the intimidation of war ships and coast patrol boats against vessels or oil drilling activities in the areas under the sovereignty of the coastal countries, which are recognized and protected by UNCLOS.

If the PCA ruling is respected, these issues can be resolved easily.

For that reason, issues to be raised will include the requirements for COC to include content complying with UNCLOS and international law, and application of the provisions of the PCA ruling, with legal and substantive obligations.

Considering the signs from China, they will not accept this content. Therefore, the COC negotiation process will still be very bumpy.

ASEAN, as a united bloc, should wisely consider realism, and avoid falling into the lead of China or any other major power. It is good that both ASEAN and China are moving towards the COC. However, a bad COC, not a failed COC negotiation, will put ASEAN at greater risk.

Viet Hoang (Lecturer at Ho Chi Minh City University of Law, a member of the Marine and Island Law Research Committee)

Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code

Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code

Vietnam wants code of conduct (COC) negotiations for parties in the East Sea between Southeast Asian nations and China to resume soon, after months of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson has said.

China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea

China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea

China is still looking for new arguments to refute the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)’s ruling in 2016. The legal battle in the East Sea is not over yet.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code
Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam wants code of conduct (COC) negotiations for parties in the East Sea between Southeast Asian nations and China to resume soon, after months of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson has said.

China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

China has shifted from a 'wolf warrior' diplomacy to calling for the implementation of three points on dialogue, cooperation and dispute control, as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said recently. They are:

Four years after the East Sea ruling: Wind changes
Four years after the East Sea ruling: Wind changes
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/09/2020 

The Permanent Court of Arbitration's ruling is the key for ASEAN countries in the fight for a law-based order with the central role of ASEAN to achieve the goal of peace, stability and dynamism.

China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/09/2020 

China is still looking for new arguments to refute the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)’s ruling in 2016. The legal battle in the East Sea is not over yet.

Note Verbales of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
Note Verbales of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/09/2020 

France, the United Kingdom and Germany have submitted note verbales expressing their views against the seven notes the Chinese mission had proposed for circulation at the United Nations. 

Four years since the East Sea ruling
Four years since the East Sea ruling
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

On 12 July 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring China’s “claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction” related to the “nine-dash line” as unlawful. 

Three European powers reject China’s East Sea claims
Three European powers reject China’s East Sea claims
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have come together to issue a joint note verbale to the United Nations in order to challenge China’s claims in the East Sea.

AMM 53: US stresses law-based international order in East Sea
AMM 53: US stresses law-based international order in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/09/2020 

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun and foreign ministers stressed the importance of law-based international order in the settlement of disputes and rising militarisation in the East Sea at the virtual 27th ASEAN Regional Forum.

All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman
All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/09/2020 

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated Vietnam’s consistent view that all activities in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) without its permission violate the country’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos.

AMM 53: Cambodia reiterates stance on East Sea issue
AMM 53: Cambodia reiterates stance on East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/09/2020 

As a non-claimant state, Cambodia aligns itself with the common aspiration that the East Sea remains a sea of peace, stability and prosperity, stated Cambodian Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn.

Japan calls for peaceful settlement of East Sea issue
Japan calls for peaceful settlement of East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  29/08/2020 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on August 28 called on parties involved in the East Sea issue to pursue the peaceful settlement of conflicts based on international law.

US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea
US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/08/2020 

The US Department of Defence has voiced concern about China’s recent decision to conduct military exercises, including the firing of ballistic missiles around Vietnam’s Hoang Sa Archipelago in the East Sea.

Activities in Truong Sa without Vietnam’s permission have no merit
Activities in Truong Sa without Vietnam’s permission have no merit
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/08/2020 

Any activities in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago without the country’s permission are meaningless, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 27.

Japan condemns actions that increase tensions in East Sea
Japan condemns actions that increase tensions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/08/2020 

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on August 27 the country strongly opposed any behaviour that would increase tensions in the East Sea.

US Defence Secretary protests provocative acts in East Sea
US Defence Secretary protests provocative acts in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/08/2020 

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on August 26 warned that China’s plan to modernise military forces will embolden its provocative behaviours in the East Sea.

US sanctions Chinese firms, individuals for illegal construction of artificial islands in East Sea
US sanctions Chinese firms, individuals for illegal construction of artificial islands in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  27/08/2020 

The Bureau of Industry and Security in the US Department of Commerce announced yesterday that it added 24 Chinese companies to the Entity List for their involvement in the illegal construction of artificial islands in the East Sea.

China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/08/2020 

China’s organisation of consecutive military exercises in the waters to the north-northeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed many times and reiterated that the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are inseparable parts of its territory, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea
US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo held talks with his Philippine counterpart on August 6 to update the latter on recent changes in US policy on maritime claims in the East Sea, 

Vietnam condemns China’s illegal moves, confirms respect for international law in East Sea
Vietnam condemns China’s illegal moves, confirms respect for international law in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam called out China on a range of reports alleging China's illegal moves in the East Sea and the two archipelagos that Vietnam sees as its own.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 