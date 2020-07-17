Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein on July 16 affirmed his country’s consistent position that parties should work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein (Photo: Reuters)

In a press release on Malaysia’s stance on the July 13 statement of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, Hishamuddin stressed that Malaysia would continue to play an active role in ensuring that the East Sea remains a sea of peace and trade.

Matters relating to the East Sea must be resolved peacefully based on the universally recognised principles of international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982, he said.

"Malaysia looks forward to continuing the discussions to conclude an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea that would encompass elements which reflect the rights and interests of all parties,” he stated.

The FM added that Malaysia’s diplomatic efforts have forced Chinese survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8 and its escorts to leave the West Capella last May./.VNA