US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo held talks with his Philippine counterpart on August 6 to update the latter on recent changes in US policy on maritime claims in the East Sea,

as well as affirm the US’s support for Southeast Asian coastal states in upholding their sovereign rights and interests consistent with international law.

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and his Philippine counterpart Teodoro Locsin in a previous meeting (Source: Bloomberg)

They also discussed opportunities to further bilateral maritime cooperation as well as to intensify economic and security ties.

On the same day, Pompeo had a phone call to Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein to discuss strong US-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership as well as the two countries’ shared respect for international law and the rules-based maritime order in the East Sea.

Both also discussed continued economic and health-related cooperation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic./.VNA