Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/04/2020 17:32:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

US senators express concern over East Sea situation

 
 
12/04/2020    16:20 GMT+7

US Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with three others, namely Bob Menendez, Cory Gardner and Ed Markey, on April 11 criticised the Chinese Coast Guard’s recent sinking

of a Vietnamese fishing boat in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago waters in the East Sea.

US senators express concern over East Sea situation hinh anh 1

Fishing vessels of Vietnam on East Sea (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Their statement stressed that the incident and China’s other activities on illegally reclaimed features in the East Sea are deeply concerning and undermining regional stability at a time when the international community should be coming together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

They condemned China’s actions as causing division and tension in the East Sea, and called on the US to work to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific and to promote peaceful activities in the East Sea./. VNA

US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea

US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea

The US Department of Defence issued a statement on April 9 expressing its deep concern over a Chinese coast guard's collision with and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.

German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue

German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue

Dr. Gerhard Will, a German expert on the East Sea, has said that China should quit its militarisation in the East Sea and show its willingness and cooperation capacity in security and economy

 
 

Other News

.
German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  09/04/2020 

Dr. Gerhard Will, a German expert on the East Sea, has said that China should quit its militarisation in the East Sea and show its willingness and cooperation capacity in security and economy

Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/04/2020 

Russian researchers studying the East Sea issues have opposed Chinese coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel QNg 90617 TS in the waters of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago,

US voices serious concern over East Sea situation
US voices serious concern over East Sea situation
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/04/2020 

The US on April 6 said it was "seriously concerned" about China's reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/03/2020 

Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region,

Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang
Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/03/2020 

A memorial and reburial service for remains of 10 martyrs, who laid down their lives during the struggle to defence the northern border, was held at Vi Xuyen National Martyr Cemetery in the northern border province of Ha Giang.

Books on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty debut
Books on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty debut
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/03/2020 

A collection of 20 books on Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty has been released to the public.

Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

New book on offshore archipelago published
New book on offshore archipelago published
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/03/2020 

A new book by journalist Nguyen Viet Ton on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago has just been published by Literature Publishing House.

32 years of Gac Ma battle
32 years of Gac Ma battle
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  13/03/2020 

32 years ago, on March 14 1988, 64 Vietnamese soldiers sacrificed in the battle of protecting Gac Ma Island (Johnson South Reef), part of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

Visiting Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House in Quang Ngai
Visiting Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House in Quang Ngai
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  10/02/2020 

As a home to many documents and objects relating to Hoang Sa Flotilla soldiers, the Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House is a must-see cultural and historical site for visitors to Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province.

Da Nang gets documents on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa
Da Nang gets documents on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/01/2020 

The People’s Committee of Hoang Sa district in Da Nang has received documents, maps, artifacts and research works on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa archipelago present by organisations.

New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new spring
New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new spring
FEATUREicon  09/02/2020 

“Despite waves and storms, we the DK rig soldiers are still here. There is no fear among DK rig soldiers who are not afraid of thunderstorms.” 

Tet comes early in offshore Sinh Ton island
Tet comes early in offshore Sinh Ton island
PHOTOSicon  13/01/2020 

As Tet (Lunar New Year) comes near, locals and naval soldiers on Sinh Ton (Sin Cowe) island in Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago gather to make traditional chung cakes.

Authors release second book about Spratly navy soldiers
Authors release second book about Spratly navy soldiers
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/12/2019 

A book featuring stories and photos about Vietnamese navy soldiers on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands has been published recently in Hanoi.

Gov't and private sector must join hands to lift start-up community
Gov't and private sector must join hands to lift start-up community
BUSINESSicon  01/01/2020 

Ly Dinh Quan, director of the Songhan Incubator, one of the first private start-up incubators in Vietnam, talks with reporter Chi Lan about the role of the private sector to support a new generation of start-ups in Vietnam.

Australia, RoK voice concern over East Sea dispute
Australia, RoK voice concern over East Sea dispute
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/12/2019 

Australia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) expressed their grave concern over recent developments in the East Sea at the fourth Australia – RoK Foreign and Defence Ministers Meeting in Sydney.

Vietnam stresses settlement of maritime disputes by peaceful measures
Vietnam stresses settlement of maritime disputes by peaceful measures
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/12/2019 

Pham Hai Anh, Vietnam’s representative to the United Nations, on December 10 affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance that all disputes should be settled via peaceful measures, in line with international law.

Vietnam sucessfully builds 927-Yet Kieu rescue submarine
Vietnam sucessfully builds 927-Yet Kieu rescue submarine
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  06/12/2019 

The successful assembly of 927-Yet Kieu submarine rescue ship is a remarkable achievement by Vietnam’s defense industry, greatly contributing to the mission of safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.

PM Phuc appreciates EU’s viewpoint on East Sea issue
PM Phuc appreciates EU’s viewpoint on East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  23/11/2019 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has showed his appreciation for the EU’s viewpoint on the East Sea issue, supporting safety, security and freedom of aviation and navigation in the East Sea, as well as complying with international law.

Europe steps up security presence in East Sea
Europe steps up security presence in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/11/2019 

Growing economic interest in the East Sea has led the European Union and its member states to pay more attention to the region, according to an Italian expert. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 