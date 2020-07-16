Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea

17/07/2020    07:23 GMT+7

Since joining ASEAN on July 25, 1995, Vietnam has always proactively communicated and cooperated with other member countries on promoting the bloc’s common role and each member’s interests on the sea.

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea

Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) is signed between ASEAN member countries and China in Phnom Penh (Cambodia) within the framework of the 8th ASEAN Summit, November 4, 2002 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea


Declaration of the 17th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi, Vietnam’s first term as rotating chair of the bloc, refers to East Sea issues and recognizes efforts in implementing the DOC, October 29, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea



Vietnam and other ASEAN members actively push forward negotiations between the bloc and China for a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). In photo: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Vinh led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 6th ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Meeting on the Implementation of the DOC in Suzhou city, Jiangsu province, China from September 14-15, 2013 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea



Vietnam and other ASEAN members actively push forward negotiations between the bloc and China for a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). In photo: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 10th ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Meeting on the Implementation of the DOC in Chengdu city, China from October 19 to 21, 2015 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea



Deput Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam attends the 12th ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Meeting on the Implementation of the DOC in Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province, June 9, 2016 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea



The ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting adopts a joint statement on the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea, Vientiane, Laos, July 25, 2016 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea



Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam led a delegation to attend the 14th ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Meeting on the implementation of the DOC in Guiyang city, China, May 18, 2017 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea



Foreign Ministers of ASEAN member countries and China officially approve a draft Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) and sign a Memorandum of Understanding on building ASEAN-China Centre within the framework of ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting, August 6, 2017 (Photo: VNA)

 
Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea



ASEAN reaffirms commitments on maintaining and promoting regional peace and stability, resolving conflicts by peaceful measures, including adhering to legal and diplomatic protocols in line with international laws, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS) at the Joint Declaration of the 52nd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM-52) published in Bangkok on July 31, 2019 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea



Minister of National Defense General Ngo Xuan Lich affirms that disobedience of international laws, transcribing and applying preferential provisions only would result in suspicion and even tensions and conflicts among parties at ASEAN Defense Ministerial Meeting Plus (ADMM+) in Bangkok, Thailand from November 16 to 19 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea


Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chair of ASEAN 2020, stresses that all parties must be responsible, adhere to the rule of law, especially the UNCLOS 1982, resolving conflicts by peaceful measures and in line with international laws. He makes the statement at the 36th ASEAN Summit video confence on 26 June 2020 (Photo: VNA)

COVID-19 - A test of ASEAN’s calibre

COVID-19 - A test of ASEAN’s calibre

Southeast Asia was the first region in the world to be affected by COVID-19 due to its geographic proximity and close trade relations with China, where the outbreak began.

ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework

ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework

An online inter-sectoral discussion on building a comprehensive recovery framework for ASEAN was held on July 14 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16 giờ trước 

Australia will continue to strongly advocate the freedom of navigation through the East Sea (internationally called the South China Sea), Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on July 16.

Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam welcomes other countries’ stance on the East Sea issue in line with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 15.

Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/07/2020 

The Philippines on July 12 renewed its call for compliance with the ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) four years ago which rejected China’s claims in the East Sea.

US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/07/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo affirmed on July 13 that China’s claims to offshore resources across most of the East Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them.

Peaceful life on Truong Sa
Peaceful life on Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/07/2020 

Forty-five years after the reunification in 1975, generations of soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province, have steadfastly stayed on the islands and continue to work on the sea. 

Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island
Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  06/07/2020 

Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of locals on Ly Son island, Quang Ngai province, to pay tribute to late soldiers who spent their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.

US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

The US Department of Defence on July 2 voiced its concern about China’s decision to conduct military exercises around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago in the East Sea on July 1-5.

Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has raised alarm over China's holding of military exercises in the East Sea, saying the move could create tension in the region and impact Beijing’s relationship with its neighbours.

Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa
Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam has issued a note to China to protest an illegal military drill conducted on islands that rightfully belong to Vietnam.

Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  02/07/2020 

A mobile exhibition giving visitors an insight into the historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos was opened in Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri on July 1.

Ethnic soldiers proudly serve on Son Ca Island
Ethnic soldiers proudly serve on Son Ca Island
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/07/2020 

Lieutenant Pham Cong Giap and Thap Van Hoan are two special soldiers working on the Son Ca (Sand Cay) Island.

Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea
Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/06/2020 

The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) held a webinar on conflicts in the East Sea and current challenges and threats on June 20, attracting around 30 leading experts and scholars in Asian-Pacific-related issues in Russia.

Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and requested China to investigate the incident involving the acts of Chinese vessels against a Vietnamese fishing boat in the archipelago’s waters on June 10.

Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Countries need to act responsibly in the East Sea, not complicate the situation, and contribute to preserving peace and security in the waters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam has condemned China’s reported laying of submarine cables in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago as illegal and invalid. 

US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/06/2020 

The move provides the legal rationale for naval and air operations.

US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/06/2020 

The US is the fifth countries protesting China's claims in the East Sea.

Vietnam objects to China’s vegetable cultivation in Hoang Sa archipelago
Vietnam objects to China’s vegetable cultivation in Hoang Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  29/05/2020 

Vice Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Doan Khac Viet on May 28 repeated that all activities without Vietnam’s permission in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are valueless.

Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/05/2020 

The CEO admitted that she sent an attached file having the illegal nine-dash line.

Fishermen defend national seas
Fishermen defend national seas
VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

Favourable weather, low oil prices and bumper catch on the horizon have fishermen eager to sail out to their traditional fishing grounds off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.

