Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 05:30:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters

 
 
21/04/2020    23:30 GMT+7

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on April 21 replied to reporters’ questions about the recent complex situation in some ASEAN countries’ territorial waters.

Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters hinh anh 1

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang 

She noted as a country bordering the East Sea and an ASEAN member, Vietnam pays attention to and has been keeping a close watch on the situation.

Vietnam sincerely hopes that the countries’ rights and legitimate, lawful interests which are in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) will be respected, Hang said.

 

Besides, the relevant parties must have the responsibility to comply with international law and the 1982 UNCLOS while realising their commitments to developing friendship relations among countries, as well as peace, stability and cooperation in the East Sea, the region and the world, the spokeswoman added./. VNA

China's action condemned as &quot;provocative&quot;, &quot;illegal&quot;

China's action condemned as "provocative", "illegal"

Analyst Carl Thayer Carl Thayer , an Emeritus Professor at the University of New South Wales has called latest China's action in the East Sea "provocative," "illegal" and has no basis under international law.

Da Nang condemns China’s establishment on Paracel and Spratly archipelagos

Da Nang condemns China’s establishment on Paracel and Spratly archipelagos

The people’s committee of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands district in Danang strongly protested China’s decision to establish the so-called Xisha and Nansha districts to govern over Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) islands.

 
 

Other News

.
Da Nang condemns China’s establishment on Paracel and Spratly archipelagos
Da Nang condemns China’s establishment on Paracel and Spratly archipelagos
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19 giờ trước 

The people’s committee of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands district in Danang strongly protested China’s decision to establish the so-called Xisha and Nansha districts to govern over Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) islands.

China's action condemned as "provocative", "illegal"
China's action condemned as "provocative", "illegal"
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/04/2020 

Analyst Carl Thayer Carl Thayer , an Emeritus Professor at the University of New South Wales has called latest China's action in the East Sea "provocative," "illegal" and has no basis under international law.

Vietnam strongly protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
Vietnam strongly protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called “Sansha city” and related acts as they seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty, the spokesperson of Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 19.

Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS
Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/04/2020 

Vietnam urged relevant countries to strictly abide by the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS).

Russian experts hail Vietnam’s actions on East Sea issue
Russian experts hail Vietnam’s actions on East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/04/2020 

Vietnam has taken correct and timely action on the East Sea issue by sending a diplomatic note to the UN Secretary General to oppose China's claim over the East Sea and assert Vietnam’s sovereignty

Life on Truong Sa archipelago
Life on Truong Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/04/2020 

Life of people on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been improved since national liberation in 1975 thanks to efforts from both the army and people on its islands.

US senators express concern over East Sea situation
US senators express concern over East Sea situation
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/04/2020 

US Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with three others on April 11 criticised the Chinese Coast Guard’s recent sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago waters.

German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  09/04/2020 

Dr. Gerhard Will, a German expert on the East Sea, has said that China should quit its militarisation in the East Sea and show its willingness and cooperation capacity in security and economy

Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/04/2020 

Russian researchers studying the East Sea issues have opposed Chinese coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel QNg 90617 TS in the waters of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago,

US voices serious concern over East Sea situation
US voices serious concern over East Sea situation
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/04/2020 

The US on April 6 said it was "seriously concerned" about China's reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/03/2020 

Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region,

Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang
Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/03/2020 

A memorial and reburial service for remains of 10 martyrs, who laid down their lives during the struggle to defence the northern border, was held at Vi Xuyen National Martyr Cemetery in the northern border province of Ha Giang.

Books on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty debut
Books on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty debut
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/03/2020 

A collection of 20 books on Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty has been released to the public.

Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

New book on offshore archipelago published
New book on offshore archipelago published
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/03/2020 

A new book by journalist Nguyen Viet Ton on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago has just been published by Literature Publishing House.

32 years of Gac Ma battle
32 years of Gac Ma battle
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  13/03/2020 

32 years ago, on March 14 1988, 64 Vietnamese soldiers sacrificed in the battle of protecting Gac Ma Island (Johnson South Reef), part of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

Visiting Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House in Quang Ngai
Visiting Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House in Quang Ngai
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  10/02/2020 

As a home to many documents and objects relating to Hoang Sa Flotilla soldiers, the Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House is a must-see cultural and historical site for visitors to Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province.

Da Nang gets documents on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa
Da Nang gets documents on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/01/2020 

The People’s Committee of Hoang Sa district in Da Nang has received documents, maps, artifacts and research works on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa archipelago present by organisations.

New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new spring
New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new spring
FEATUREicon  09/02/2020 

“Despite waves and storms, we the DK rig soldiers are still here. There is no fear among DK rig soldiers who are not afraid of thunderstorms.” 

Tet comes early in offshore Sinh Ton island
Tet comes early in offshore Sinh Ton island
PHOTOSicon  13/01/2020 

As Tet (Lunar New Year) comes near, locals and naval soldiers on Sinh Ton (Sin Cowe) island in Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago gather to make traditional chung cakes.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 