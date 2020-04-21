Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on April 21 replied to reporters’ questions about the recent complex situation in some ASEAN countries’ territorial waters.

She noted as a country bordering the East Sea and an ASEAN member, Vietnam pays attention to and has been keeping a close watch on the situation.

Vietnam sincerely hopes that the countries’ rights and legitimate, lawful interests which are in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) will be respected, Hang said.

Besides, the relevant parties must have the responsibility to comply with international law and the 1982 UNCLOS while realising their commitments to developing friendship relations among countries, as well as peace, stability and cooperation in the East Sea, the region and the world, the spokeswoman added./. VNA

