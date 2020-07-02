Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/07/2020 11:19:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa

03/07/2020    10:29 GMT+7

Vietnam has issued a note to China to protest an illegal military drill conducted on islands that rightfully belong to Vietnam.

spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa: FM spokesperson hinh anh 1

Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang

Foreign ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang informed the media of the action on Thursday during a press briefing held in Hanoi.

“Vietnam has had exchanges with the Chinese side and has issued a diplomatic note protesting the move and requesting China do not repeat this action in the future,” Hang said.

The military drill is reportedly being held from July 1-5 around Vietnam’s Hoàng Sa (Paracel Islands) in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), a large part of the island chain China seized control of illegally by force from Vietnam in the 1970s.

"The drill constitutes a serious violation of Vietnam's sovereignty, complicated the situation, impaired the ongoing negotiations on the Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea between ASEAN and China, and undermined the maintenance of peace, security and co-operation in the East Sea," the Vietnamese diplomat said.

Previously, China also announced the establishment of administrative districts in the East Sea to govern over both Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa (Spratly) islands, which also met with a rebuke from Vietnam.

Responding to reports of the recent entry of China's survey ship Hai Yang 4 into Vietnam's exclusive economic zone, Hang stressed all surveying and exploration activities must be conducted with the approval of Vietnam, in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

ASEAN, China to step up COC talks

Hang said ASEAN and China had committed to continuing to step up negotiations over a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) during the 26th ASEAN - China Senior Officials’ Consultation, held via videoconferencing on July 1.

Hang said the two sides reached consensus on several important orientations for ASEAN - China collaboration in the near future on the back of effective implementation of the vision for the ASEAN - China strategic partnership to 2030, including developing the digital economy and high-quality human resources and jointly working on emerging challenges such as cyber security, natural disasters, and trans-national crime.

She said the two sides also debated practical cooperation in mitigating the impact of COVID-19.

The Chinese side affirmed its support for the ASEAN Fund for COVID-19 Response and the regional emergency medical supply reserve. It also offered new cooperation initiatives, including holding the ASEAN - China Forum on health cooperation and considering safe travelling corridors between China and ASEAN countries.

The two sides also expressed a wish to resume the COC talks when possible, she added, and highlighted the need for the serious and full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC).

 

US ties anniversary

Regarding the upcoming 25th anniversary of the normalisation of relations between the US and Vietnam on July 11-12, both sides have organised many activities in both Vietnam and the US to commemorate this, Hằng said.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, events and activities such as delegation exchanges, conferences, forums on bilateral trade, as well as other economic and trade promotion activities, were affected, she added.

The two countries were determined to hold anniversary events with "flexible formats", Hang said.

A quarter-century after the normalisation of diplomatic ties and six years since the setting up of a comprehensive partnership, relations between Việt Nam and the US have improved in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

"In the coming time, the two sides will further co-operation to deepen Vietnam-US ties, contributing to the maintenance of peace, security, co-operation and development in the region as well as the world," Hang said. 

Stability in Hong Kong

Responding to questions on Vietnam's reactions to China's adoption of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region late in June, Hang said Vietnam is watching the situation in Hong Kong with interest.

"Vietnam respects and supports China's one country two systems policy, the Basic Law of Hong Kong and other related mechanisms. Hong Kong issues are China's internal affairs," the Vietnamese diplomat said, adding that Vietnam always wants stability and prosperity in Hong Kong, to live up to its status as an important financial hub of the region and the world.

Vietnam, Cambodia resolve to prevent community spread of COVID-19

Vietnam appreciates Cambodia’s decision to annul diplomatic note 698 MFA.IC/API on restricting cross-border travel between the two countries, Hang said.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation notified the Vietnamese Embassy of the termination of the validity of the March diplomatic note on June 22.

In reply to a Vietnam News Agency reporter’s question regarding the move, the spokesperson said Vietnam and Cambodia have been coordinating closely to ensure entry and exit of prioritized cases, especially students, and normal border trade between the two countries.

She went on to say that in the context of complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and the world, authorized agencies of both sides will continue to study and discuss ways to ease entry-exit restrictions based on the pandemic situation and each country’s health regulations, towards the highest goal of well controlling the pandemic and preventing it from spreading in the community in both countries. VNS/VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21 giờ trước 

A mobile exhibition giving visitors an insight into the historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos was opened in Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri on July 1.

Ethnic soldiers proudly serve on Son Ca Island
Ethnic soldiers proudly serve on Son Ca Island
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/07/2020 

Lieutenant Pham Cong Giap and Thap Van Hoan are two special soldiers working on the Son Ca (Sand Cay) Island.

Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea
Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/06/2020 

The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) held a webinar on conflicts in the East Sea and current challenges and threats on June 20, attracting around 30 leading experts and scholars in Asian-Pacific-related issues in Russia.

Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and requested China to investigate the incident involving the acts of Chinese vessels against a Vietnamese fishing boat in the archipelago’s waters on June 10.

Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Countries need to act responsibly in the East Sea, not complicate the situation, and contribute to preserving peace and security in the waters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam has condemned China’s reported laying of submarine cables in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago as illegal and invalid. 

US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/06/2020 

The move provides the legal rationale for naval and air operations.

US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/06/2020 

The US is the fifth countries protesting China's claims in the East Sea.

Vietnam objects to China’s vegetable cultivation in Hoang Sa archipelago
Vietnam objects to China’s vegetable cultivation in Hoang Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  29/05/2020 

Vice Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Doan Khac Viet on May 28 repeated that all activities without Vietnam’s permission in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are valueless.

Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/05/2020 

The CEO admitted that she sent an attached file having the illegal nine-dash line.

Fishermen defend national seas
Fishermen defend national seas
VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

Favourable weather, low oil prices and bumper catch on the horizon have fishermen eager to sail out to their traditional fishing grounds off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.

Vietnam urges parties to not take action to further complicate situation in East Sea
Vietnam urges parties to not take action to further complicate situation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/05/2020 

Amid the current regional and international context, Vietnam urges parties to not take any action to further complicate the situation in the East Sea, said Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters
Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/05/2020 

Despite China’s unilateral and unreasonable fishing ban in the East Sea, fishermen in central Vietnam are fishing within the country’s territorial waters in areas where sovereignty has been proven for generations.

Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association opposes China's unilateral actions in East Sea
Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association opposes China's unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/05/2020 

President of the Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association Pierre Grega has voiced the association's support for Vietnam as China has increasingly undertaken unilateral actions in the East Sea.

Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/05/2020 

Despite China's unilateral fishing ban on waters around Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands), fishermen in Quang Ngai are heading out to sea to protect their fishing grounds.

Quang Ngai fishermen protecting national sovereignty
Quang Ngai fishermen protecting national sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  13/05/2020 

Despite unruly actions by China in the East Sea, many Quang Ngai fishing vessels still head out to the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagos to fish on traditional fishing grounds, asserting their sovereignty over the seas.

Ministry: China’s suspension of fishing in Vietnam’s waters meaningless
Ministry: China’s suspension of fishing in Vietnam’s waters meaningless
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/05/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on May 11 said that China’s suspension of fishing in waters within Vietnam’s sovereignty in the East Sea carries no weight whatsoever.

Vietnam rejects China’s “Four Sha” claims in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s “Four Sha” claims in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  09/05/2020 

In late 2019 and early 2020 China announced its “Four-Sha” sovereignty claims over the East Sea in two diplomatic notes sent to the UN Secretary-General, 

Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/05/2020 

Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral decision on fishing ban in the East Sea from May 1 to August 16.

China acts aggressively in the East Sea: US defense secretary
China acts aggressively in the East Sea: US defense secretary
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/05/2020 

China is blamed to attempt to exploit the Covid-19 crisis to their benefit at the expense of others.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 