Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS

Vietnam urged relevant countries to strictly abide by the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS).
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang made that statement on April 15 after a group of Chinese vessels have entered Vietnam's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
Vietnamese functional agencies have kept a watch on developments in the East Sea, Hang affirmed./. VGP
Russian experts hail Vietnam’s actions on East Sea issue
Vietnam has taken correct and timely action on the East Sea issue by sending a diplomatic note to the UN Secretary General to oppose China's claim over the East Sea and assert Vietnam’s sovereignty
US senators express concern over East Sea situation
US Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with three others on April 11 criticised the Chinese Coast Guard’s recent sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago waters.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code