Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS

Vietnam urged relevant countries to strictly abide by the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS).

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang



Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang made that statement on April 15 after a group of Chinese vessels have entered Vietnam's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).



Vietnamese functional agencies have kept a watch on developments in the East Sea, Hang affirmed./. VGP

