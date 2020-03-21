Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic

Border guards in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and near border crossings to receive people in quarantine in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the country..

Border guards and local forces in Lai Chau eat their lunch together at the temporary tents which have been erected along trails and near border crossings with China.

In total, Lai Chau has a 265km long border with China, alongside hundreds of trails and shared paths between the two countries.

Following the initial outbreak of the COVID-19, border guards there have set up hundreds of checkpoints along the border with the help of other relevant forces

Since these posts were set up, border guards working at these checkpoints have fulfilled their main duties by not letting people return home without undergoing a proper medical quarantine and period of isolation.

Border guards prepare their quick meals at the side of the road.

People passing through the border and coming into the territory are subject to a medical quarantine and are therefore transferred to temporary isolation where they are closely supervised.

To combat the epidemic, facilities along the Chinese border in Lai Chau have been restored to serve as temporary isolation areas.

Medical staff regularly disinfect isolation areas in a bid to ensure the safety those in quarantine.

Border guards also implement prevention measures to raise awareness among local residents regarding the harmful effects of the COVID-19 epidemic

Some of the prevention measures imposed include social distancing, stopping people gathering in crowded places, frequently washing one’s hands with soap, wearing masks when in public places, and reporting to the authorities and border guards the sight of outsiders in local villages.

Local residents along border villages in Lai Chau now take preventive measures against the epidemic

Border guards operating at checkpoints have been equipped with thousands of face masks and hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

In addition, tens of thousands of medical masks have also been provided to ethnic minority people in border villages free of charge by border guards.

Goods being transported across the border are strictly monitored by the guards on duty

VOV