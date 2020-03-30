Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty

 
 
30/03/2020    12:33 GMT+7

Various tourist sites in Hanoi sit empty, as ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 continue.

Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, tourist hot spots in Hanoi close their doors to prevent the spread of the virus (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty


Amid COVID-19 outbreak, tourist hot spots in Hanoi close their doors to prevent the spread of the virus (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty


People have to give up their daily exercise around the Temple of Literature’s garden as it has closed amid coronavirus outbreak (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty


Thang Long Imperial Citadel has stopped receiving visitors since March 14 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty


During these days, only security guards and environmental workers are seen at Thang Long Imperial Citadel (Photo: VNA)

 
Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty


President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum - Ba Dinh Square, a must-see destination to any visitors coming to the capital city, has closed since March 23 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty

Tran Quoc Pagoda closes its doors due to Covid-19 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty



Tran Quoc Pagoda was named as one of the world’s 16 most beautiful pagodas by the British newspaper Daily Mail in 2017 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty



Quan Thanh Temple - a famous spiritual tourism destination of Hanoi, one of four district gate temples of ancient Thang Long has closed since March 10 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty


Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square, a busy and popular area in downtown Hanoi where festivities take place, now becomes quiet (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty


The bustling and crowded Ta Hien street sits empty (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty


Busy restaurants in Hanoi’s Old Quarter stop receiving dine-in customers but accepting take-away orders (Photo: VNA)

 
 

