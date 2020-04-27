Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat

With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

With social distancing measures being lifted, the government still recommends that residents avoid gathering in large groups whilst they maintain a minimum distance of one metre away from others. Ignoring recommendations, plenty of Hanoians have flocked to West Lake in Tay Ho district these days

Large numbers of young people gather at Tra chanh, lemon green tea, shops and sit on the sidewalk of Nguyen Hoang Ton street. Under the direction issued by Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung, such shops have yet to receive permission to reopen for business

A food shop that operates on a sidewalk around West Lake is packed with customers close to one another as they fail to keep a safe distance as recommended

Throughout the streets around the lake, young people can be seen gathering to chat and snap photos

This is an ideal place for couples in love

A number of young people gather to eat and enjoy their weekend without wearing face masks as required.

Around the Tran Quoc pagoda area, lots of people come to take photos during the weekend

Some young people even climb on the rooftop of a closed restaurant in order to capture some vivid images

Meanwhile, there are still some people around West Lake who are aware of the need to wear face masks and keep a safe distance from each other when in public

Residents don face masks as they take part in exercise.

VOV

